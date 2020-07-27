 Skip to content
(KOB4)   Woman who was let out of jail to attend son's funeral forgets to go back   (kob.com) divider line
16
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"She was sentenced to three years in prison.
A judge added four years to Sotelo's original sentence, as Sotelo is a habitual offender.
She previously had been sentenced for drug charges."

So, we are still treating mental illness as something to put people in jail for, gotcha.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Happens to the best of us. I forgot I was married with kids for 3 whole months. I mean I had this nagging sensation the whole time. I was like "Did I leave the stove on? Did I miss my sister's birthday? Did I have a dentist appointment?" Then one day I'm sitting on the couch with my girlfriend and suddenly  "shiat! I was supposed to bring home diapers and formula! I knew it was something!". I get home and I'm all. "Hey honey, boy is my face red. You'll never believe what I forgot." She was pissed. I still forgot to bring home the diapers.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
guy in a wig ?
if i were a woman and looked like that, i would not go outside..
 
Kirzania [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

MythDragon: She was pissed. I still forgot to bring home the diapers.


And the formula, you jerk!
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Lars The Canadian Viking: "She was sentenced to three years in prison.
A judge added four years to Sotelo's original sentence, as Sotelo is a habitual offender.
She previously had been sentenced for drug charges."

So, we are still treating mental illness as something to put people in jail for, gotcha.


The mental illness virtue signal is really the most painful to hear.  It's a high-pitched piercing screech that could actually cause someone to go insane.
 
omnimancer28
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: Lars The Canadian Viking: "She was sentenced to three years in prison.
A judge added four years to Sotelo's original sentence, as Sotelo is a habitual offender.
She previously had been sentenced for drug charges."

So, we are still treating mental illness as something to put people in jail for, gotcha.

The mental illness virtue signal is really the most painful to hear.  It's a high-pitched piercing screech that could actually cause someone to go insane.


She was sentenced originally to three years in prison for a charge of possession of a controlled substance.  It is not virtue signaling to say it is farking insane that we lock people up for years because they are addicted to opiods.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Kirzania: MythDragon: She was pissed. I still forgot to bring home the diapers.

And the formula, you jerk!


Dammit! I just got back from the store too.
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: Lars The Canadian Viking: "She was sentenced to three years in prison.
A judge added four years to Sotelo's original sentence, as Sotelo is a habitual offender.
She previously had been sentenced for drug charges."

So, we are still treating mental illness as something to put people in jail for, gotcha.

The mental illness virtue signal is really the most painful to hear.  It's a high-pitched piercing screech that could actually cause someone to go insane.


I want you to tell me what you think virtue signalling is, and why Lars' post should be considered virtue signaling.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Lars The Canadian Viking: "She was sentenced to three years in prison.
A judge added four years to Sotelo's original sentence, as Sotelo is a habitual offender.
She previously had been sentenced for drug charges."

So, we are still treating mental illness as something to put people in jail for, gotcha.


She sounds like she's more of a business woman.

There's nothing crazy about that.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

omnimancer28: trappedspirit: Lars The Canadian Viking: "She was sentenced to three years in prison.
A judge added four years to Sotelo's original sentence, as Sotelo is a habitual offender.
She previously had been sentenced for drug charges."

So, we are still treating mental illness as something to put people in jail for, gotcha.

The mental illness virtue signal is really the most painful to hear.  It's a high-pitched piercing screech that could actually cause someone to go insane.

She was sentenced originally to three years in prison for a charge of possession of a controlled substance.  It is not virtue signaling to say it is farking insane that we lock people up for years because they are addicted to opiods.


Wait, what's insane?  Her, the policy, just all of it mixed together?  You are saying something quite different from Lars.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: trappedspirit: Lars The Canadian Viking: "She was sentenced to three years in prison.
A judge added four years to Sotelo's original sentence, as Sotelo is a habitual offender.
She previously had been sentenced for drug charges."

So, we are still treating mental illness as something to put people in jail for, gotcha.

The mental illness virtue signal is really the most painful to hear.  It's a high-pitched piercing screech that could actually cause someone to go insane.

I want you to tell me what you think virtue signalling is, and why Lars' post should be considered virtue signaling.


There's zero mention of any evidence of mental illness being a factor in this woman's case.  Zero.
 
omnimancer28
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: omnimancer28: trappedspirit: Lars The Canadian Viking: "She was sentenced to three years in prison.
A judge added four years to Sotelo's original sentence, as Sotelo is a habitual offender.
She previously had been sentenced for drug charges."

So, we are still treating mental illness as something to put people in jail for, gotcha.

The mental illness virtue signal is really the most painful to hear.  It's a high-pitched piercing screech that could actually cause someone to go insane.

She was sentenced originally to three years in prison for a charge of possession of a controlled substance.  It is not virtue signaling to say it is farking insane that we lock people up for years because they are addicted to opiods.

Wait, what's insane?  Her, the policy, just all of it mixed together?  You are saying something quite different from Lars.


She was charged with simple possession of a controlled substance, not with intent to distribute per another article.  That means it is probably for personal use.  That plus the fact that she was too stupid to go back to jail means she is most likely addicted to opiods or benzos.  Drug addiction is a physical and mental illness.  She is crazy and the system is crazy for locking her up (originally) for three years due to being an addict.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

omnimancer28: That plus the fact that she was too stupid to go back to jail means she is most likely addicted to opiods or benzos.


I would imagine a great number of prisoners given the chance to leave jail for a short time would try to extend that time.  Why does that point to that she is most likely addicted to opioids?  She just buried her son.  Why are you imagining so many things about her that are clearly not in the article?  Personal experience?
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: Smackledorfer: trappedspirit: Lars The Canadian Viking: "She was sentenced to three years in prison.
A judge added four years to Sotelo's original sentence, as Sotelo is a habitual offender.
She previously had been sentenced for drug charges."

So, we are still treating mental illness as something to put people in jail for, gotcha.

The mental illness virtue signal is really the most painful to hear.  It's a high-pitched piercing screech that could actually cause someone to go insane.

I want you to tell me what you think virtue signalling is, and why Lars' post should be considered virtue signaling.

There's zero mention of any evidence of mental illness being a factor in this woman's case.  Zero.


So you cannot explain what how/why you used the term virtue signalling at all?

/also, habitual offender via drugs is a pretty solid evidence of mental illness.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Smackledorfer: habitual offender via drugs is a pretty solid evidence of mental illness


Addicts who've got their shiat together don't get caught, so I'd say that there's some there there.
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 1 minute ago  

trappedspirit: I would imagine a great number of prisoners given the chance to leave jail for a short time would try to extend that time.


Normal explanations of stupid criminal choices use this logic:
1. The punishment is so low they don't care.
2. Regardless of the punishment and odds of getting caught, they convince themselves they won't get caught.

Neither of those applies in this case.  She was all but guaranteed to not get away with it (and even if never caught that's a lifetime on the run for little reward) and the punishment is huge.

Would you steal a hundred bucks from me if I was watching you and you'd soon have to give me two hundred? Only if you were so, hmm, let's use the word "addicted", addicted to a drug that you wanted to get with the hundred right away.

At a certain level of pisspoor decision making, mental illness is the only answer.  Unless you want to accuse her of being developmentally disabled and incapable of normal decision making? In which case we pretty much go right back to Lars' point: utilizing the prison system for something that isn't really criminal in nature or cure.
 
