 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WCPO Cincinnati)   For your safety please stay one cow apart   (wcpo.com) divider line
15
    More: Amusing, Carnival, Fair, Butler County Fair, 4-H, Fairs, fair opened Saturday, Fair organizers, Ohio Department of Health safety guidelines  
•       •       •

641 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Jul 2020 at 10:38 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fusillade762
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Meanwhile, in Florida.
 
1979
‘’ 1 hour ago  
moooooooooooo-ve back
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's cute but the people who go to county fairs also think this whole thing is a hoax to bring down Trump and have Bill Gates inject computer chips into us.

/county fairs can be kind of hit and miss
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One... cow... apart!

Madness - One Step Beyond (Official Video)
Youtube SOJSM46nWwo
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: That's cute but the people who go to county fairs also think this whole thing is a hoax to bring down Trump and have Bill Gates inject computer chips into us.

/county fairs can be kind of hit and miss


This. God I'm glad I moved out of the Midwest.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
One cow apart imminent

Fark user imageView Full Size


Would you like to know more?
 
skyotter
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Not many cows in Alaska so we're staying 3/4 of a moose apart.

/that poor moose
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If subby knew how to do that, he wouldn't have gotten banned from the 4-H club.

#Mootoo
 
bdunseth
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
There are laws against that.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.