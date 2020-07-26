 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KTOO Juneau)   "What does this sign even mean?"   (ktoo.org) divider line
11
    More: Stupid, United States Forest Service, Tongass National Forest, U.S. Forest Service, Roald Simonson, recreation areas, public cabins, Forest Service, crackly two-way radio  
•       •       •

440 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Jul 2020 at 1:17 AM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I don't know either, but if anyone can figure this one out I'd be eternally grateful:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Like, do they mean at any moment you could accidentally become part of a porn sequence?  Or like, porn, but for people who like...accidents?  And what kind of accidents?  Like 'accidents' like "oops I wet myself again, time to change my adult diaper again, nurse Gary..."?  Or _accidents_, like what you'd picture gorgor would stroke it to between posts here back in the day.
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If these are poop bags...

Fark user imageView Full Size


...someone needs more fiber in their diet.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
GET DA POOP TO THE CHOPPAH!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

PainInTheASP: If these are poop bags...

[Fark user image 830x403]

...someone needs more fiber in their diet.


Seems healthy to me.

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody knows what it means, but it's provocative!
It gets the people going!
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BumpInTheNight: I don't know either, but if anyone can figure this one out I'd be eternally grateful:
[Fark user image image 474x452]

Like, do they mean at any moment you could accidentally become part of a porn sequence?  Or like, porn, but for people who like...accidents?  And what kind of accidents?  Like 'accidents' like "oops I wet myself again, time to change my adult diaper again, nurse Gary..."?  Or _accidents_, like what you'd picture gorgor would stroke it to between posts here back in the day.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It means you shoulda packed lube.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This is just like Wayfair, it is stupid to ask. Just shrug and carry on.
who cares what that means, citizen.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Ok, poop coming out
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Do you think septic tank people ever stop before turning on the machine to say "I'm going to pump *clap* you up!"?
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.