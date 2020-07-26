 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(New York Review of Books)   Physicians who overprescribe opioids and other addictive drugs get threatened with having their licenses permanently revoked by medical boards. The operative word here is threatened. Tag is for the boards   (nybooks.com) divider line
22
    More: Fail, Physician, Tennessee Board of Medical Examiners, Dr. Michael Lapaglia, Medicine, Dr. Lapaglia, state agency, state board, Opioid  
•       •       •

254 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Jul 2020 at 11:05 PM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The system is so farked up.  Addicts know how to get prescribed 240 roxicet 30s a month while honest people with severe pain end up suiciding or getting involved in street drugs. Source: recovering heroin addict.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Pain drives you to some really dark places.  I know several people who've told me they don't care what the new street drug does, they'll just try it and hope for the best.

Can't suicide quite yet.  Can't get a doctor to prescribe anything.  So ... spin the wheel.  It happens a LOT more than you'd think.
 
Bot v2.38beta [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Soo how does one find a doctor that over prescribes?

Asking for a friend of friend.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Self policing doesn't work.

Never has. Never will.

I still encojnter a doc who got fired from his residency, works as a rural doc, and got fired from being the jail doc for giving normal saline infections to inmates through their jugular as placebo pain relief.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Let's star with the dentists.  Most people get their first taste of opioids when they have their wisdom teeth pulled.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
There are alternatives to opioids that are far more expensive and controlled, but if they can handle those for a while and prove they aren't just chasing a high or addicted, I say leave them AND their doctors alone.

Or ... is this system is more nuanced? And better than the quota system they were using?

They DID catch some bad doctors with that thing, but the number of people on tramadol for things that should be getting norco is higher than it should be.  And that's because doctors are afraid of getting their license reviewed by the board.

my 2 cents
 
alex10294
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
A few people prescribe too much. A lot of these cases are going after pain doctors who are maintaining therapy that patients have been on for years. Also, the limits on duration are too short.  Some people can't get in to see their physician as quickly as their prescriptions run out. If you want to limit opioid prescriptions, you have to get rid of patient ratings of physicians being tied to their insurance company/medicare rating for anyone who is prescribed opioids.if the patient isn't happy, the insurance company isn't happy, and they will downgrade the physician and their hospital.

The only real way to go after the few real jackasses who do it for profit is to keep bringing cases. They will eventually be centured.

Last thing is, informed consent. I don't think there is anyone out there who doesn't know opioids are bad for you now. There is no real legitimate way to test for pain. Anything that stops physicians from prescribing high dose opioids will inevitably cause a substantial number of people extreme pain. It will also stop a lot of abuse. If you don't acknowledge both parts of that balance, you're ignoring something important.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: Let's star with the dentists.  Most people get their first taste of opioids when they have their wisdom teeth pulled.


My dentist gave me Halcyon for that.  I will never touch that stuff again.  That was dangerous, and it felt way too good, and I'm glad it's not a normal drug people use.  30 years later and I still remember everything.  I assume that's what heroin does.
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: Let's star with the dentists.  Most people get their first taste of opioids when they have their wisdom teeth pulled.


And what's the problem?
 
thehobbes
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

astelmaszek: RogermcAllen: Let's star with the dentists.  Most people get their first taste of opioids when they have their wisdom teeth pulled.

And what's the problem?


cutting in on the MD's profit margins.
 
jman144
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
 I geuss the reality headline was too long...

"Pharma companies (who underreported the highly addictive nature and assured doctors of the safety of the drugs they produced) continue assuming no responsibility at all for this farking mess, invest in media campaigns that blame doctors for under/over prescribing and blame patients for abusing their very very oh-so-safe-not-really-addictive-to-alm​ost-all-when-used-responsibly-    drugs."
 
IDisposable
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It really takes a lot for a doctor to lose their license.

There is a psych practice near me that is basically all ex-pill-mill doctors.  Of the two that I know professionally, one got caught THREE TIMES prescribing herself opiates to feed her own addiction.  The first time, she stole a coworker's prescription pad and forged their signature.  The second time, she wrote a prescription for a patient, then filled the prescription on behalf of that patient.  The third time, she wrote prescriptions in the names of family members.  After three strikes, she got a two-year suspension.

Another had a lifetime ban on prescribing opiates because he was prescribing them for no medically accepted reason for doing so.  He recently appealed and got his lifetime ban removed.  (I think it had been in place for like 20 years.)
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I don't know if I'm lucky, or unlucky. I once tried opioids for some serious pain I had in my back after wrenching it. Holy hell was it awful.

500mg dose, and it barely helped (I am admittedly a big guy), but it gave me positively the worst hangover feeling and  constipation that I've ever had. Complete agony in my head and body the next day. If that's the withdrawals people go through, I understand the desperation of trying to score again. But there was neither pain relief nor a high for my troubles.

Even since then whenever I've had to have pain meds (dental work, bruised ribs) I always tell the doctor upfront that I don't want opioids. To which the response is always a mixed one of relief, and yet disappointment from the physician.

Tylenol or naproxen are the only ways I can go with nasty side effects. God forbid I ever get some kind of painful cancer, I don't know what I'll do.
 
Worst Name I Ever Heard [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

aungen: RogermcAllen: Let's star with the dentists.  Most people get their first taste of opioids when they have their wisdom teeth pulled.

My dentist gave me Halcyon for that.  I will never touch that stuff again.  That was dangerous, and it felt way too good, and I'm glad it's not a normal drug people use.  30 years later and I still remember everything.  I assume that's what heroin does.


Interesting. I had Halcyon for a procedure and don't remember anything about it other than coming in and leaving and even that is a little hazy. That was 5+ years ago. Not that I really want to remember anything about it (placing implant).
 
MIRV888 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Don't have a paintful injury or long term pain issue in America.  You will get the scarlet letter.
You will not like it druggie.  The pharmacy personnel will properly shame you for being an addict and a loser.  If you say you need more because your femur still ain't mended, They will know you are drug dealer.
It's tough out there in these streets.
I do hear the heroin is really cheap and pure though.
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Or, you know, we could just make opiates legal without a perscription.

Main side effects of long-term use are addiction and constipation, no reason people can't be on them long-term safely.

I'd rather addicts get clean drugs for cheap than break into my car to feed their habit.

You can get drugs in prisons, how is it that we think we can keep them off the streets?
 
Bot v2.38beta [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

aungen: RogermcAllen: Let's star with the dentists.  Most people get their first taste of opioids when they have their wisdom teeth pulled.

My dentist gave me Halcyon for that.  I will never touch that stuff again.  That was dangerous, and it felt way too good, and I'm glad it's not a normal drug people use.  30 years later and I still remember everything.  I assume that's what heroin does.


Honestly, not to belittle your plight.  What is wrong with Orbital?

Orbital - Halcyon On and On
Youtube bV-hSgL1R74


One of the songs I listened to on my headphones to get through a 4 hour dental surgery.

I guess we got different Halcyon.
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Opioids feel way good, and that is why I avoid them. I may have a slight addictive personality, and I avoid too much of a good thing.

When I throw my back out, a few days worth
of tramadol don't cut it, but good luck getting anything effective.

But now I don't have health insurance, so vodak it will be.
 
jevans47403
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Actually the doctors at the hospital where I live are getting penalized in the paycheck department if they prescribe any pain medication.
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Tylenol or naproxen are the only ways I can go with nasty side effects. God forbid I ever get some kind of painful cancer, I don't know what I'll do.


I can get high from them, but they don't do much for pain for me either. Honestly, I think docs Rx them since it makes patients easier to deal with. Things that I find do block pain: Any benzodiazepine (eg valium), any
NMDA receptor antagonist (eg ketamine).
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This is doctors you're talking about.  They don't listen to regular people like journalists or lawyers.   If those people were smart they'd have gone to doctor school.

I guess next you'll suggest they should start listening to or caring about their patients too right?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
sissies....

i got hit by a train and got to take an aspirin a day.

cuts, scratches, broken bones, head trauma.
oh, due to head stuff, no pain meds...
the good pain was from the leg, it meant it was still attached.

pain is good.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.