(Fox 13 Tampa Bay)   Come to find out what was found in the basement but stay for the constantly changing storylines   (fox13news.com) divider line
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Never answer questions. Stand mute.
Inconsistencies are seen as evidence in this stupid timeline full of stupid people.
 
Hankie Fest [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
From the headline, I thought the mother had been killed. Kept waiting for that plot twist.
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
He have heart attack and fell out of window onto exploding bomb, and was killed in shooting accident. Nasty business.

bfh0417
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Where is BLM?
 
hlehmann [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Along with the bags of coke, bullets, etc., she was also found with "Multiple cells phones" and "A black digital scale".  Really?  I mean, come on, I have one of those $15 digital micro-scales that I bought from Amazon because I'm into experimenting in the kitchen.  So now I'm supposed to start worry about the pigs bursting into my home?
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Another witness said they saw a black male exit the residence after the shooting with a gun in his waistband and enter a 4-door silver car. "

He shot the kid and the mother is deathly afraid of the consequences if she identifies him.

/ Speculation
 
GoodCopBadCop [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"A detective asked for consent to search the residence for the gun. The defendant refused and said the gun would not be located inside the residence. That's when the defendant was taken into police custody for obstruction"

Fourth Amendment says what?
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

jaytkay: "Another witness said they saw a black male exit the residence after the shooting with a gun in his waistband and enter a 4-door silver car. "

He shot the kid and the mother is deathly afraid of the consequences if she identifies him.

/ Speculation


He probably tried to shoot her and instead hit the kid
 
bfh0417
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

jaytkay: "Another witness said they saw a black male exit the residence after the shooting with a gun in his waistband and enter a 4-door silver car. "

He shot the kid and the mother is deathly afraid of the consequences if she identifies him.

/ Speculation


Standard behavior.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

hlehmann: Along with the bags of coke, bullets, etc., she was also found with "Multiple cells phones" and "A black digital scale".  Really?  I mean, come on, I have one of those $15 digital micro-scales that I bought from Amazon because I'm into experimenting in the kitchen.  So now I'm supposed to start worry about the pigs bursting into my home?


Are you planning on shooting a child in your home where you weigh and bag your illegal narcotics?
 
A Terrible Human
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

hlehmann: Along with the bags of coke, bullets, etc., she was also found with "Multiple cells phones" and "A black digital scale".  Really?  I mean, come on, I have one of those $15 digital micro-scales that I bought from Amazon because I'm into experimenting in the kitchen. So now I'm supposed to start worry about the pigs bursting into my home?


I mean if your kid ends up dead and you keep lying about how it happened I guess?
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

jaytkay: "Another witness said they saw a black male exit the residence after the shooting with a gun in his waistband and enter a 4-door silver car. "

He shot the kid and the mother is deathly afraid of the consequences if she identifies him.

/ Speculation


No video of anyone coming or leaving.
No evidence at all that anyone was present inside the apartment, despite her ever changing story.
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ 1 minute ago  
DNRTFA...But, it has been raining a lot, lately...floaters?
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"The defendant looked and saw the 3-year-old crying and the 2-year-old bleeding. The defendant said, "he didn't mean to do it", blaming her 3-year-old son for the shooting."
"She admitted that her 3-year-old did not shoot her 2-year-old. The defendant claimed that she was in the basement when an unknown black male came into the basement and sat on the couch. According to the complaint, the unknown black male began cleaning a gun. Despite her children playing in the very same room with an unknown male while he was cleaning a gun - the defendant reportedly took no action. Daniels claimed that it did not bother her that an unknown person was inside her residence, cleaning a gun, while her children were playing in the same room. "
'Five minutes later, the defendant heard a gunshot, according to the complaint.
The unknown male allegedly fled the residence and her 2-year-old was laying on the floor. The defendant admitted other people were present inside the upper portion of the residence but refused to identify who those people were.'
 
