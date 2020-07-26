 Skip to content
(Twitter) Millions of Americans seem to think that the person on the left is the violent aggressor
5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
blastoh
4 hours ago  
Not everyone support the revolution.

Newsflash.  This is how it happens.
 
Gubbo
4 hours ago  
Look at her with her...ummm..... Why exactly is this camo coward pointing a gun at her?
 
gilgigamesh
4 hours ago  
No.

Millions of Americans identify with and want to be the violent aggressor.

In their eagerness to lick the pig's boots, they will will try to gaslight the public by claiming your eyes are lying to you about what is plainly going on here.
 
luna1580
4 hours ago  
well, she does have her mask down..... she might breathe the 'rona at them.....

/s

where/when was this taken? 'cause it scares me to death.
 
OptionC
4 hours ago  
Lots of tiny-dick energy under that camo
 
Albert911emt
4 hours ago  
That pic deserves a caption contest.


Girl:  What's that supposed to be?

Cop: This is an accurate representation of my dick!

Girl: Okaaaay........
 
Badmoodman
4 hours ago  

OptionC: Lots of tiny-dick energy under that camo



He's not wearing camo. It's all tats.
 
snocone
4 hours ago  
Science puts human intelligence on a Bell Curve.
My theory is that the curve for human violent aggression is more like a hockey stick.
 
weddingsinger
4 hours ago  

blastoh: Not everyone support the revolution.

Newsflash.  This is how it happens.


Even in the years before Pearl Harbor there were Nazi rallies and summer camps for kids in America.
 
blastoh
4 hours ago  

OptionC: Lots of tiny-dick energy under that camo


My career goal is built around dressing up like the GI Dolls I played with as a child.
 
GardenWeasel
4 hours ago  
I don't want to hear anyone call liberals cowards ever again.
 
Shostie
4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Spock?
 
Unobtanium
4 hours ago  
At that range, no matter what the projectiles are, that would almost certainly be fatal. I can't tell for sure if his right forefinger is outside the trigger guard.
 
null
3 hours ago  

Shostie: [Fark user image image 425x403]

Spock?


Spock wouldn't be so emotional and ilogical, outside of pon farr.

That's Spock's brother, Sybok, pissed off about God wanting a starship.
 
felching pen
3 hours ago  

luna1580: well, she does have her mask down..... she might breathe the 'rona at them.....

/s

where/when was this taken? 'cause it scares me to death.


She's pointing her phone at him, too. It might have one of those Antifa lethal kill murder apps I read about on Facetweet!
 
propasaurus
3 hours ago  

Unobtanium: At that range, no matter what the projectiles are, that would almost certainly be fatal. I can't tell for sure if his right forefinger is outside the trigger guard.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Looks like his finger is clearly on the trigger, and those do not look like less-than-lethal rounds to me.
 
hubiestubert
3 hours ago  

Shostie: [Fark user image 425x403]

Spock?


I think you mean half-orc.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chuggernaught
3 hours ago  
Fascists are operating freely in Amand are being cheered on by the Republican party.
 
chuggernaught
3 hours ago  

chuggernaught: Fascists are operating freely in Amand and are being cheered on by the Republican party.


And also in America
 
Unobtanium
3 hours ago  

propasaurus: Unobtanium: At that range, no matter what the projectiles are, that would almost certainly be fatal. I can't tell for sure if his right forefinger is outside the trigger guard.

[Fark user image image 425x289]
Looks like his finger is clearly on the trigger, and those do not look like less-than-lethal rounds to me.


Yeah, but if that's his trigger finger, it's all the way through. Also, after some searching, those could be "stinger" rounds.

Not defending the use of a shotgun at that range (as I said above, that would probably be a fatal discharge at that distance), but plenty of questions.
 
propasaurus
2 hours ago  

Unobtanium: propasaurus: Unobtanium: At that range, no matter what the projectiles are, that would almost certainly be fatal. I can't tell for sure if his right forefinger is outside the trigger guard.

[Fark user image image 425x289]
Looks like his finger is clearly on the trigger, and those do not look like less-than-lethal rounds to me.

Yeah, but if that's his trigger finger, it's all the way through. Also, after some searching, those could be "stinger" rounds.

Not defending the use of a shotgun at that range (as I said above, that would probably be a fatal discharge at that distance), but plenty of questions.


Well, none of those mercenaries are well trained, certainly not for what they're doing. Wouldn't surprise me if that's the first time he's held a shotgun.
These guys are likely being recruited from the Oath Keeper/III%/Proud Boy/Boogaloos just for their willingness to crack skulls and shoot liberals
 
edmo
2 hours ago  
Maybe he fears for his life based on her scary tats.
 
fragMasterFlash
2 hours ago  
Did Mr Incel feel all happy in his pants pointing his gun at that young lady?
 
djkutch
2 hours ago  

Gubbo: Look at her with her...ummm..... Why exactly is this camo coward pointing a gun at her?


To distract from the late stage virgin INCEL firing his weapon just below his belt on the right.
 
snowblur
1 hour ago  
'member Stormtroopers?

Member berry gets shot!
Youtube KMuj8VO5CWQ


/ Not those Stormtroopers
// The real old ones
/// People wanna 'member?  They're gonna 'member.
 
Devolving_Spud
1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Look at her with her...ummm..... Why exactly is this camo coward pointing a gun at her?


Never had a paper cut?  How about a poster paper cut?   She's clearly aiming right for his III%er tattoo.  I hope this poor Patriot is ok.

//and his tiny dick
 
propasaurus
1 hour ago  

edmo: Maybe he fears for his life based on her scary tats.


I can't even see them from that angle
 
dionysusaur
1 hour ago  

Albert911emt: That pic deserves a caption contest.


Girl:  What's that supposed to be?

Cop: This is an accurate representation of my dick!

Girl: Okaaaay........


Kinda' skinny, ain't it?
Typical dude, only considers length; never girth.
 
kb7rky
1 hour ago  
Where are the Gravy Seals? They've been having wet dreams about this very scenario for years.

Must be too busy whining about not being able to get a haircut, or got to the all-you-can-eat buffet.
 
Officer Collins
1 hour ago  
I was expecting ANTIFA to be much more intimidating.
 
Hell Poodle
1 hour ago  

Shostie: [Fark user image 425x403]

Spock?


Dobby
 
Kalashinator
1 hour ago  

propasaurus: Unobtanium: At that range, no matter what the projectiles are, that would almost certainly be fatal. I can't tell for sure if his right forefinger is outside the trigger guard.

[Fark user image 425x289]
Looks like his finger is clearly on the trigger, and those do not look like less-than-lethal rounds to me.


Less-lethal and lethal rounds can be in any color shell.  Irrelevant, because at that range, pointed at her throat, ANY round fired is lethal.
 
Chthonic Echoes
1 hour ago  
Distinctive tattoos.

Hope he's not thinking his mask will prevent him from being identified.
 
some_beer_drinker
1 hour ago  
i would say your civil war has started. buy more guns.
 
Fart_Machine
1 hour ago  

kb7rky: Where are the Gravy Seals? They've been having wet dreams about this very scenario for years.

Must be too busy whining about not being able to get a haircut, or got to the all-you-can-eat buffet.


They're jerking off about the government oppressing people they don't like.
 
Gyrfalcon
1 hour ago  
Love the tats. When did he get out of prison?
 
Scarlioni
1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Look at her with her...ummm..... Why exactly is this camo coward pointing a gun at her?


He's aiming past her left shoulder at something further away. Look at her cellphone that she is holding in front of her, it's occluding his arm.
 
Trik
1 hour ago  
Hard to tell but It looks like he could be pointing it past her left side. She's more in the foreground. Need another pic from another perspective.
 
mrshowrules
1 hour ago  

propasaurus: Unobtanium: At that range, no matter what the projectiles are, that would almost certainly be fatal. I can't tell for sure if his right forefinger is outside the trigger guard.

[Fark user image 425x289]
Looks like his finger is clearly on the trigger, and those do not look like less-than-lethal rounds to me.


any round at that distance is lethal
 
JonBuck
1 hour ago  
Let's talk about a lesson for America from my son....
Youtube MVAjMktiaZ4
 
face bacon
1 hour ago  

Kalashinator: propasaurus: Unobtanium: At that range, no matter what the projectiles are, that would almost certainly be fatal. I can't tell for sure if his right forefinger is outside the trigger guard.

[Fark user image 425x289]
Looks like his finger is clearly on the trigger, and those do not look like less-than-lethal rounds to me.

Less-lethal and lethal rounds can be in any color shell.  Irrelevant, because at that range, pointed at her throat, ANY round fired is lethal.


I believe the minimum distance for most less lethal is 30 meters

/in Canada
// at least for 40mm and shotgun rounds.
 
BunkyBrewman
1 hour ago  

blastoh: Not everyone support the revolution.

Newsflash.  This is how it happens.


Correctomundo!

And that's why the King's loyalists became American citizens whether they wanted to or not after the Revolution.  Or, like 80,000 or so of them, simply leave. That's what they did.
 
tricycleracer
1 hour ago  
The Twitter Magas are saying it's the crop, the depth of field, it's Photoshop, ran out of gas, had a flat tire.
 
Enigmamf
1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: Love the tats. When did he get out of prison?


When does he go back?
 
Trik
1 hour ago  
This is where we are in America now.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
croesius
1 hour ago  
"Maybe he's not pointing the shotgun at anyone. We need different photos from other perspectives to determine what he is doing"

The only time they want to entertain other perspectives.
 
Handsome B. Wonderful
1 hour ago  
He's a little short for a stormtrooper.
 
baron von doodle
1 hour ago  

null: Shostie: [Fark user image image 425x403]

Spock?

Spock wouldn't be so emotional and ilogical, outside of pon farr.

That's Spock's brother, Sybok, pissed off about God wanting a starship.


That never happened.
 
AngryDragon
1 hour ago  
The person on the "left" usually is.
 
