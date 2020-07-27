 Skip to content
(Some Dog)   Caption these two cats looking at their weird new friend   (images.boredomfiles.com) divider line
15
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Original:
images.boredomfiles.comView Full Size
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Well, that does it.  We are using his food bowl instead of our litter box.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
What. The. F*ck.

Dog is odious.  Dog is stupid.  Dog does not even cover its own poop.

How can you consort with such evil?
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
You can't trust those things. They wag their tails when they're happy and make low throaty noises when they're angry. They're crazy.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
"What is that smell?"
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
"It ate all the turds in our litter box, and then it went over and licked hooman's face for five minutes.  Priceless!"
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
"You get the explosives and I'll get the detonator."
 
Alligator [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
There goes the neighborhood.
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
These two idiots been watching me all day.  Between them and the two leggers I'm gonna run this place in no time..... Now to howl and scare them shiatless!
 
Creoena
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Do you think we're six feet away from that dog?"
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Soon
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
He just sits there, binge watching the Fire Hydrant Channel.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Yep. The hoomans got his testes too.  They must need them to power their Stoopid brains or something.
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Take one last good look at him because I just sold him on ebay.
 
