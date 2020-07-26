 Skip to content
 
(Daily Mail) As normal people do, couple does not wear masks while eating in the park. What could go wrong?
Professor_Doctor [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
54 minutes ago  
 was they social distancing?
Social distance, you entitled twats
 
knobmaker
46 minutes ago  
I think he'd have been justified in sweeping the leg.

That's assault.  You're legally allowed to violently defend yourself from someone who assaults you.
 
quiotu [TotalFark]
45 minutes ago  
While there are plenty of idiots on both sides, one side is less inclined to be wandering around carrying firearms.
These sorts of situations don't balance the stupidity.
 
zang
45 minutes ago  
Kicking dog off a bridge scene - Anchorman
Youtube c6m48xPddZc
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
43 minutes ago  
Maybe the couple was antifa and they were maced by undercover cops.
 
DVD
43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
42 minutes ago  

Bowen: [Fark user image image 425x566]


Look at them not social distancing what twats
 
LewDux [OhFark]
42 minutes ago  
i doubt masks would have helped
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet
42 minutes ago  
You are supposed to mace maskless people going into the store.
 
HoodRich White Man
39 minutes ago  
She was just trying to spice up their lunch.
 
Witchyman
39 minutes ago  
Why did she sprinkle them with an herb? It's a perennial, but you still shouldn't waste it.
 
sdd2000
38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
37 minutes ago  
Why are there people at a dog park?  Are the people there essential people doing essential things?  If not, they should be in their homes.  And if the people are unessential, they should be welded into their homes.  Problem solved.
 
LindenFark
37 minutes ago  
Woman, whose face mask does not cover her nose, pepper sprays couple for eating without face masks.
 
Billy Liar
36 minutes ago  

Bowen: [Fark user image 425x566]


And not only that, some graffiti writer tagged the woman
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
32 minutes ago  

Bowen: [Fark user image 425x566]


They look like brother and sister
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
32 minutes ago  

quiotu: While there are plenty of idiots on both sides, one side is less inclined to be wandering around carrying firearms.
These sorts of situations don't balance the stupidity.


So what you're saying is, it doesn't happen as often so that's okay?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
31 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Bowen: [Fark user image 425x566]

And not only that, some graffiti writer tagged the woman


And what are those things on their eyes?
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
30 minutes ago  

HoodRich White Man: She was just trying to spice up their lunch.


Was in the Cobb County jail once when the COs had to come in at lunch and pepper spray two combatants.  Others were holding their sandwiches out, trying to catch some spice.  They assured me it was safe and delicious. Jail is stupid.
 
Alien Robot
29 minutes ago  
What's her Fark handle?
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
27 minutes ago  

Bowen: [Fark user image 425x566]


That's a a Halloween costume, or girl who's been molested by her own father and took the pain out on herself.
 
FarkingSmurf
27 minutes ago  

HoodRich White Man: She was just trying to spice up their lunch.


i0.kym-cdn.com
 
boozehat
26 minutes ago  
Pet peeve I never knew I had.  The term "Social Distancing."  At the grocery store, or basically any place where you have to wait in a line, there is a sign about "social distancing."

Maybe I've been doing it wrong all these years, but I never considered standing 3 feet away from someone while waiting to pay for my groceries as a social element.

Why does everything have to be "social distancing?"  Can't it just be distancing?  Or "keep 6 feet apart," or something uh.... makes sense?

I'm waiting in line; I'm not being social.
 
funmonger
26 minutes ago  
I clicked and that website erupted into ad bukkake.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
25 minutes ago  
Maybe they were about to drink White Claw and she was coming to save the day?
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark] [BareFark]
25 minutes ago  
Peak California bullshiat detected.  There's a reason they're right there with Texas and Florida with this whole thing- the Venn diagram between severe entitlement issues and record COVID cases is two completely overlapping circles.
 
Kangaroo_Ralph
23 minutes ago  
I bet her TV is never off MSNBC.
 
Trik
22 minutes ago  
Generation Victim has two more martyrs.

And I hope they catch Patty Pepper Spray.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
21 minutes ago  

boozehat: Pet peeve I never knew I had.  The term "Social Distancing."  At the grocery store, or basically any place where you have to wait in a line, there is a sign about "social distancing."

Maybe I've been doing it wrong all these years, but I never considered standing 3 feet away from someone while waiting to pay for my groceries as a social element.

Why does everything have to be "social distancing?"  Can't it just be distancing?  Or "keep 6 feet apart," or something uh.... makes sense?

I'm waiting in line; I'm not being social.


Keep a distance, when in public. Is too many words.
But, I don't disagree.

But , also,
It means groups of people should also distance even if they are with each other.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
18 minutes ago  

Kangaroo_Ralph: I bet her TV is never off MSNBC.


I bet yours is never off Fox. Tucker sucker.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
16 minutes ago  
I would have restrained her, why did they let her go after the assault?
 
NotThatGuyAgain
16 minutes ago  
I laughed at the insanity of it all.  Sucks to be the sprayee but he'll be aight.
 
oopsboom
16 minutes ago  
Mmm...im on the fence here.

on one hand lady was wrong to mace them for maskiness.
on the other hand anyone who goes to a PUBLIC DOG PARK to eat their lunch kind of should be maced even pre-virus.

how douchbaggy farking with people is that?  let me head over here where 20 people are trying to walk their dogs and bring my turkey on rye and sit down on the bench and act like thats not going to cause weirdness...

can we pretend they slipped her dog mystery food and she freaked and maced them in outrage?  then we can do our usual hating everyone involved thing?
 
Chuck87
15 minutes ago  
The article says it was "mace" and "pepper spray".  Which is it?
 
quiotu [TotalFark]
15 minutes ago  

StatelyGreekAutomaton: quiotu: While there are plenty of idiots on both sides, one side is less inclined to be wandering around carrying firearms.
These sorts of situations don't balance the stupidity.

So what you're saying is, it doesn't happen as often so that's okay?


Yes, less stupid is better. I'm glad we're in agreement on this.
 
swahnhennessy
12 minutes ago  

waxbeans: was they social distancing?
Social distance, you entitled twats


You realize they're married, right?
 
quiotu [TotalFark]
10 minutes ago  

Chuck87: The article says it was "mace" and "pepper spray".  Which is it?


Boy if that isn't just the most moot bullshiat you could ever bring up into the thread. Why even post if this is the best you can come up with?
 
Paleorific
10 minutes ago  

boozehat: Pet peeve I never knew I had.  The term "Social Distancing."  At the grocery store, or basically any place where you have to wait in a line, there is a sign about "social distancing."

Maybe I've been doing it wrong all these years, but I never considered standing 3 feet away from someone while waiting to pay for my groceries as a social element.

Why does everything have to be "social distancing?"  Can't it just be distancing?  Or "keep 6 feet apart," or something uh.... makes sense?

I'm waiting in line; I'm not being social.


Ordering iced tea has morphed into unsweetened tea.
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
9 minutes ago  

libranoelrose: I would have restrained her, why did they let her go after the assault?


Maybe they're not as aggressive as you are. You may also be overestimating how effective you'd be with pepper spray in your eyes.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
8 minutes ago  

Chuck87: The article says it was "mace" and "pepper spray".  Which is it?


Chemical weapons.
 
Me so thorny
8 minutes ago  

boozehat: Pet peeve I never knew I had.  The term "Social Distancing."  At the grocery store, or basically any place where you have to wait in a line, there is a sign about "social distancing."

Maybe I've been doing it wrong all these years, but I never considered standing 3 feet away from someone while waiting to pay for my groceries as a social element.

Why does everything have to be "social distancing?"  Can't it just be distancing?  Or "keep 6 feet apart," or something uh.... makes sense?

I'm waiting in line; I'm not being social.


They are trying hard to get people to say "physical distancing" in Canada. It's an extra syllable, but much more accurate.
 
TheGreatGazoo
7 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: HoodRich White Man: She was just trying to spice up their lunch.

Was in the Cobb County jail once when the COs had to come in at lunch and pepper spray two combatants.  Others were holding their sandwiches out, trying to catch some spice.  They assured me it was safe and delicious. Jail is stupid.


Dare I ask what got you a ride down to County Services Parkway?

oopsboom: Mmm...im on the fence here.

on one hand lady was wrong to mace them for maskiness.
on the other hand anyone who goes to a PUBLIC DOG PARK to eat their lunch kind of should be maced even pre-virus.


Most dog parks ban food, and for good reason.

However, if you are in the same household and social distance away from people outside in a park, you don't need a mask.

Meanwhile, on Fark ads, this looks super duper effective.  And by super duper effective, that means a total waste of effort.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
5 minutes ago  
The most one could eat while wearing a mask would be a drink of some sort.
 
Loucifer
3 minutes ago  
Who eats at a dog park? The place is covered in fecal matter, urine and saliva. It's like a Moscow hotel room after Donald Trump spent the night.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
3 minutes ago  
[Unlikely] based on the source link alone.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
2 minutes ago  

Malenfant: libranoelrose: I would have restrained her, why did they let her go after the assault?

Maybe they're not as aggressive as you are. You may also be overestimating how effective you'd be with pepper spray in your eyes.


Defending yourself is aggressive?

And you would be wrong about knowing how effective I am with pepper spray.

Good talk, though.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
2 minutes ago  
Seriously, folks. They need to call this the Noseferatu virus. Indoors, it's a farking killer.

You get it outside and the sucker can't transmit to hardly anyone.
 
dkulprit
2 minutes ago  

Chuck87: The article says it was "mace" and "pepper spray".  Which is it?


Most of the general public doesn't know there is a difference.

You both use both as a self defense solution.

They both spray.

They both irritate your eyes and nose and causes the recipient to not be able to focus on task.

Yes 1 is an inflammatory and the other is a irritant.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.