(The Scottish Sun)   Dear Deidre, I feel the need to complain that my girlfriend now only wants to have sex with me if her super hot besties can also join in on the fun. What's a guy to do in such a terrible situation?   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
    More: Unlikely, The Sun, News of the World, Newspaper, The Times, News Corporation, News International, DEAR DEIDRE, TODAY'S DEAR DEIDRE  
Hubris Boy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tdyak [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I too like to tell lies to people.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I think I've seen a short documentary on this very subject
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Dear Penthouse Letters:

I never thought it would happen to me, but...
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Maybe he's just really bad in bed and this is how she copes otherwise
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Cosas grande del culo
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If this dude is for real-he's probably not-he might want to have an honest conversation with his girlfriend about how she'll only have sex with him if somebody else is involved.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sure, dude. I bet you're also a student at a large midwestern university, and you never thought this would happen to you...
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This week in "things that didn't happen"
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What do you call an incel in a wheelchair?

Virgin Mobile.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Most to least likely, in my view:

1. A staffer at a crappy newspaper is writing salacious letters for the advice column rather than talk about the boring shiat the newspaper's circulation of 13,500 aging pub drunks and chainsmoking nans write about.

2. A guy is working out his lesbian cuckoldry three-way fantasies in public by writing a letter to a crappy newspaper.

3 - 253. A yawning gulf of impossibility. Nothing happens here. This story is obviously not real.

254. The writer's girlfriend is real but has difficulty with intimacy with him, perhaps either due to some pre-existing trauma that his resurfaced or some trauma he has created. (Perhaps they had sex in a way that reminded her of a time she was date raped.) She now cannot feel sexual without a third person to moderate the situation and take the pressure of intimacy out of the equation.

256. The writer's girlfriend has realised she's way more into farking her friends than her boyfriend, and is getting ready to make the leap into a kickass lesbian polycule he will have no part in. He will wank in tears and blast wistful ropes over this turn of events until his dying day.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
*IF* this is true, either...

1) Your gf has issues
2) Your gf needs same sex stim for arousal, but is still into you.. so get counseling
3) Your gf likes same sex stim as a kink, but is still into you.. so go with it
4) Your gf wants a baby, and once she is pregnant you are gone.
 
fluffy_pope [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
DEIDRE SAYS:No one is going to feel lucky if one of you picks up coronavirus.
So that is one good reason to tell your girlfriend all this has to stop.

That's where you're wrong, Dierdre.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
enjoy it while it lasts, she's soon going to leave you for a woman
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, this is exactly what happened to me with several of my exes. They all either became lesbians, nuns or moved to Canada.
 
capt_sensible [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Plenty of fluids is my recommendation
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: If this dude is for real


Fark user imageView Full Size


sweet summer child
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
He fixes the cable?
 
SNAFUq
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Dahnkster: What do you call an incel in a wheelchair?

Virgin Mobile.

[Fark user image image 480x360]


Technically they'd still be mobile if they had good legs...

/ what's that whooshing sound I hear?
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
At least Prudie comes up with scenarios that mightbe plausible.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
...to make long story short, I shot my wad so powerfully that it broke the room window and hit a guy riding a motorcycle over at the other side of the street.
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I demand that Trump call this out as FAKE NEWS.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: He fixes the cable?


DJ SNEAK FEAT. BEAR WHO - FIX MY SINK
Youtube cRUjg1NN9dU
 
genner
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Bslim: ...to make long story short, I shot my wad so powerfully that it broke the room window and hit a guy riding a motorcycle over at the other side of the street.


I  remember when I was like 10 reading some Vietnam soldier fan fiction book about how this soldier had been out in the "shiat" for 4 months and he brought a hooker back to the room and tells her"Be careful babe, the first shot always hits the drapes."
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
My dick is 15" limp
 
The5thElement [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This same situation happened to me when Salma Hayak asked Halle Berry and Anna Kournikova to come over for drinks.
 
spleef420
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's great how the first concern is covid...as opposed to smacking this idiot upside his lying head.

If even remotely true I just need to say...you're a 23-year-old "man" who has the opportunity of a farking lifetime, regularly getting to fark 4 hot chicks at once and you're complaining...what the fark is wrong with you?!
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Xai: This week in "things that didn't happen"


All those letter writers are fake, unless they can be accused of being the real cause of something bad, like incels or WWII
 
1funguy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

pkjun: Most to least likely, in my view:

1. A staffer at a crappy newspaper is writing salacious letters for the advice column rather than talk about the boring shiat the newspaper's circulation of 13,500 aging pub drunks and chainsmoking nans write about.

2. A guy is working out his lesbian cuckoldry three-way fantasies in public by writing a letter to a crappy newspaper.

3 - 253. A yawning gulf of impossibility. Nothing happens here. This story is obviously not real.

254. The writer's girlfriend is real but has difficulty with intimacy with him, perhaps either due to some pre-existing trauma that his resurfaced or some trauma he has created. (Perhaps they had sex in a way that reminded her of a time she was date raped.) She now cannot feel sexual without a third person to moderate the situation and take the pressure of intimacy out of the equation.

256. The writer's girlfriend has realised she's way more into farking her friends than her boyfriend, and is getting ready to make the leap into a kickass lesbian polycule he will have no part in. He will wank in tears and blast wistful ropes over this turn of events until his dying day.


Polycule..?
...go on...
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

oa330_man: They all either became lesbians, nuns or moved to Canada


Canadian Lesbian Nuns is my fetish.
 
way south
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Omnivorous: I demand that Trump call this out as FAKE NEWS.


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
