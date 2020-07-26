 Skip to content
 
(IndyStar)   Woman loses $20K prosthetic leg while boating. Police on the lookout for a talking raccoon wielding a grappling hook   (indystar.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
A dollar store floatie on the ankle maybe next time, Eileen?
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Good on those firefighters. It's always great to have someone to lean on.

/Har har
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Guardians Of The Galaxy - But what if i want it more?
Youtube -fHPaYglCUw
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So, you're saying the pawn shop giving me just $17 for the thing ripped me off?
 
genner
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Red Zone [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
A woman who lost her prosthetic leg Saturday while boating on Geist Reservoir got a hand from Indianapolis firefighters.

Close but not quite boys.
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
media.gettyimages.comView Full Size
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
$20k for a leg?

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I understood this reference.
 
fluffy_pope [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
some poor fisherman's gonna get a heart attack.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
creckert
‘’ 1 minute ago  

fluffy_pope: some poor fisherman's gonna get a heart attack.


Some lucky fisherman is going to get to build his own lamp
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.