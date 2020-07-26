 Skip to content
Walmart bans couple from all stores for 1 year for following mask mandate
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I suggest that couple travel to Germany and protest there. Just because.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dollars to donuts these covidiots are trying to suggest that the measures designed to keep them and everyone they know _alive_ are the 'nazi' part.  Farking idiots plague rats and undoubtedly some of trump's finest supporters, because who else has some spare nazi flags just hanging around eh?

America please clean up your house, way too many toddlers are getting through to adulthood without a shred of self-awareness or any semblance of critical thinking ability.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Even still, who happens to have two swastikas just ready to go?
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nazis were decisively defeated in a war, as I understand.

So were confederates, for that matter.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I appreciate the Star Tribune editorialization of what they were buying.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Anyway, just to update y'all; these guys have been banned from their Walmart.

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes!
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
stupid nazi's. lol
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

They come with each MyPillow.
 
loosecruise [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Now, I'm wondering if they've been positively identified and how is Wally World gonna enforce this?
 
jefferator
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"Good!" said Grumpy Cat from the Grave.

and

Fark those Farkers......

Oh there is a video of the who exchange and the massive container of CheesyPoofs they bought was hilarious.  Moreover, the cashier was black and boy that must have bee AWKWARD.....
 
Pert
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Loren
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Yeah.  That was my first thought, also--this was a protest.  Utter stupidity but I wouldn't interpret it as them being nazis.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I did Nazi that coming.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

It wouldn't work because Walmart sold off their stores in Germany because they couldn't compete.... Oh, wait. I see now...
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

yeah anyone you don't like is a trump supporter because you say so got it
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Wow.   Only 1 year suspension?

If I was a jew I would have opened up three cans of whoop ass on those two pieces of shiat

Also, hate crime charges should be filed

Back to your bunkers, racist trash
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Anne Frankly, this is a good thing.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Goya is going to start putting them in the cans, once they get back the massive backlog since everyone stopped buying their products.
 
BlackChickWhiteAccent [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

It's like they're promoting fascism to protest...fascism.

They should have been charged with a hate crime. Imagine if there were elderly Jewish people in the store who saw that shiat.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Wearing a Trump shirt is kind of a tell dude
Just saying
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
In other news, they're welcome back at Walmart on 7/26/2021
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Honey, could you get the Nazi flags? I think they're in the closet by the front door."
 
lolmao500
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Thing is, they werent wiped off the map and their lands salted like they should have been.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

stay unfresh, cheeseballs
 
desertgeek
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

I'm not a Jew and if I saw them, I'd punch them in the face.
 
Farkhole [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I always suspected the master race shops at Walmart.
 
Dboat
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The swastika provides a VERY nice aiming point for an overhand right because it is always appropriate to punch a nazi in the face...
 
pounddawg
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Wow! I feel so owned.
 
drumhellar
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Obviously people who are really truly anti-Nazi.

Obviously.
 
QFarker
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
and I still won't shop at Walmart
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
BUT THEY'LL STARVE!


Fark user imageView Full Size


/Or their batteries don't have the range to get to the Woolworths
 
SamFlagg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Do you know a lot of non nazis who just have Nazi flags at the ready?
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

You've triggered the apostrophe nazi in me.

/welcome to Fark
 
Jerseysteve22
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
They want to wear it?
Beat the guy to a pulp and publicly shave her head before you throw them out of the store
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

In in small town America being banned from a Walmart for 1 year is effectively a death sentence as there's nowhere else to buy food
 
dennysgod
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Thought they would be wearing this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If they want swastikas to wear, we can give them swastikas to wear.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

They're not allowed back until a year after the mask mandate ends...so never.
 
Farkhole [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Trump shirt kinda a dead give away.  Anything else Einstein?
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Is this still OK at Walmart?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Southwestern Minnesota is a perfect example that while the metro areas of a state may be quite diverse and progressive, the rest of it can just as easily be red, white and trash.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Would you interpret it as them being assholes?
 
Terrapin Bound [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
My mask is the Star of David.   I mean, why wait?
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So, is there a difference between Minnesota  Nazis and Illinois Nazis?
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
But Muh First Amendment Rights WharrHerpgarbldeDerp!​!  Muh Freedumb of Speech!!


/nope nothing do with the 1st amendment
//hope that political dumbass statement was worth it
/it was for everyone else that doesn't have to shop around you now
 
SuperTramp [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Springtime For Hitler The Producers
Youtube HPXHRX8Q2hs
 
Harlee [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Tsk. SilLY liBs. FiRSt yOu wHiNe aBouT pEOple nOt wEaRing mASks, tHen yoU cRy aBOUt pEopLe wHo aRE wEarInG tHem. LololoLOlol, mAkE uP yoUr minDs, SilLy LiBZ wArgarRBblE.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

In in small town America being banned from a Walmart for 1 year is effectively a death sentence as there's nowhere else to buy food


Dollar General?
Wait NVM you're right
 
Jerseysteve22
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Maynard G. Muskievote
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

That's true anywhere, even here in NYS.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

The accent?
 
