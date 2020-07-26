 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Holy shiat. Grok that picture. Those two monkeys in the front are totally saying, "You want some of this?" We can now add "Transition to Planet of the Apes" to the 2020 calendar. Bonus: the reason in the movie was also a pandemic   (dnyuz.com) divider line
36
Harlee [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yep. Those are stare-downs. The photographer is very close to getting his ass handed to him.
Harlee [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Over the years, the monkeys moved into abandoned buildings, trashing display cases and rattling the bars installed to keep them out. Unless security guards are vigilant, they rip antennas and windshield wipers off parked cars."

"But with an influx of monkey-enchanted visitors, some foreign, came an easy and often unhealthy font of food. Along with bananas and citrus, the macaques feasted on junk. Their fur thinned. Some went bald."

"Compared with the monkeys of the forest, their urban counterparts have less muscle and are more susceptible to hypertension and blood disease,..."

The parallels with certain segments of humanity are striking.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like these folks need to start keeping dogs.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy shiat. Look at the comments.
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
what is a grock
 
Cache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, Planet of the Apes is the first sci-fi  movie to come true?  I was betting on Soylent Green.
 
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Monkey mayhem, not as much fun as you might think.
 
jiggitysmith
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: Yep. Those are stare-downs. The photographer is very close to getting his ass handed to him.
If if those were people, this would be an album cover.
 
Farkhole [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tell the Chinese. Monkey brain is a delicacy in some parts of the country.
 
jtown
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Check out macaque!
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Tillmaster
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Monkeys and Apes are not the same!

Ooook!
 
ifky
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I see the resemblance
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
FTFA:With a sigh, a police officer brandished a slingshot, and the monkeys scattered. Less than a minute later, they were back.

My first thought was, Can anyone use a slingshot against these marauding monkeys? Because okay.


But then later in TFAThroughout the mayhem, Mr. Nirad raised his slingshot but there was little a police officer could do against so many macaques. His battle tactic was a charade anyway. The slingshot held no projectiles.

WTF? I think I may see your problem.
 
MetaDeth
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

litheandnubile: what is a grock


I am only an egg
 
MythDragon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Cache: So, Planet of the Apes is the first sci-fi  movie to come true?  I was betting on Soylent Green.


I thought it was Idiocracy.
 
Artist
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Why not then have a single, large, feeding/living station for the monkeys? Make it something of a tourist trap, with lots of room for cute monkey shenanigans, educational stuff and the requisite gift shop. Call Jane Goodall, she might have a few tips. Invite researchers to study family population genetics/dynamics of the monkeys.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Rave on The Planet Of The Apes
Youtube O5kWly8u0LU
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Benny Benassi Presents the Biz Fan Video Planet of the Apes Party Fun Time
Youtube rwjKoiVZKJM
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: [i.pinimg.com image 256x320] [View Full Size image _x_]


Two chicks at the same time, man!
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Cache: So, Planet of the Apes is the first sci-fi  movie to come true?  I was betting on Soylent Green.

I thought it was Idiocracy.


George Orwell would like a word...
 
Harlee [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Cache: So, Planet of the Apes is the first sci-fi  movie to come true?  I was betting on Soylent Green.


Why not both?

Monkeys gotta eat....
 
Dear Jerk
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Grok is the stupidest word of all time.
 
ozman
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Holy shiat. Look at the comments.


YAHOO turned theirs off, so all those loons are desperate for an outlet for their insanity.
 
marklar [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Dear Jerk: Grok is the stupidest word of all time.


You're the stupidest word of all time, Jerk!
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Feed the monkeys KFC and hamberders. They'll all be dead from the Beetus within 5 years.
 
GodComplex
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Dear Jerk: Grok is the stupidest word of all time.


Influencers would like a word. I'm sure we can all grok that.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Dear Jerk: Grok is the stupidest word of all time.


Thank you. I've literally hated it for decades.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Artist: Why not then have a single, large, feeding/living station for the monkeys? Make it something of a tourist trap, with lots of room for cute monkey shenanigans, educational stuff and the requisite gift shop. Call Jane Goodall, she might have a few tips. Invite researchers to study family population genetics/dynamics of the monkeys.


This is such a brilliant idea on all levels that I'm not even surprised they've decided to go with empty slingshots, instead.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Tell the Chinese. Monkey brain is a delicacy in some parts of the country.


The monkeys would like to politely remind you that snitch brain is an even more delicious delicacy in some parts of monkey culture.
 
drayno76
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
After the first paragraph I couldn't tell if I was reading about rabid monkeys or the republican party.
 
Mister Peejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Dear Jerk: Grok is the stupidest word of all time.


You just don't get it.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 minute ago  
But in a Buddhist-majority culture in which culling monkeys would disturb spiritual sensibilities, local officials and residents have few options to fend off the gangs of macaques.

I think I see your problem.
 
