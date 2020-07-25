 Skip to content
(CBS4Denver - KCNC)   Blue Jeep recreates The Blues Brothers bridge scene. Difficulty: the Nazis were driving   (denver.cbslocal.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Protest, Automobile, First Amendment to the United States Constitution, Walking, Transport, much fun, Interstate Highway System, Civil disobedience  
1776 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Jul 2020 at 3:05 PM (1 hour ago)



Harlee [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Bu... bu... but the hypocrisy of Teh Left! You guys totally supported it when the Jake and Elwood did it! Naaaa, with Nazis, it's different. Besides, you mouthbreathers need to understand the difference between a farking movie and real life.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As stupid as many people are, they get about 10 times more stupid when they climb in behind a steering wheel in their private car.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
American Taliban jihadis strike again.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did I miss something? The describe the jeep and another car driving through a crowd, then say "but the violence got worse" and preceded to describe vandalism and property damage. That was the lamest whataboutism I've heard in a long time.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a Jeep thing, you wouldn't understand.
 
ur14me
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is the point of "protesting" on a highway?  Asking for a friend.

/pedestrians are prohibited
//speed kills
///not condoning injury
////play stupid games win stupid prizes applies to all in this situation
//one more for good measure
 
vtstang66
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a "peaceful protester" started shooting at a vehicle on the highway they had taken over, hitting another peaceful protester and causing the vehicle to flee.  Story developing.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Majin_Buu: American Taliban jihadis strike again.


Send 'em to Gitmo.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm all for protesting, but the goddamn highway isn't the place to do it.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So did the police give awards to the drivers after they pulled them over?
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ur14me: What is the point of "protesting" on a highway?  Asking for a friend.


They do it to draw attention to their cause. I'm not saying I necessarily agree with the tactic, in most cases I firmly believe that inconveniencing people alienates support rather than building it, but that's the reason.
 
uck It
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vtstang66: Sounds like a "peaceful protester" started shooting at a vehicle on the highway they had taken over, hitting another peaceful protester and causing the vehicle to flee.  Story developing.


Isn't it delicious when they just shoot eachother?  Same with Louisville.  All we need is a little more time and these morons will have completely laid waste to each other and their towns.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bluorangefyre: Majin_Buu: American Taliban jihadis strike again.

Send 'em to Gitmo.


Instead, they located the driver and didn't even take him into custody.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are very fine blue jeeps on both sides.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was expecting to see the Jeep jump a drawbridge.
 
pedrop357 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Well, it's a highway, so...
 
devine [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Pedestrians should stay the fark off the highway.

That being said, drivers should not take aim at assholes playing in traffic.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Police contacted the driver of the Jeep shortly after the incident on I-225. The Jeep was impounded but the driver has not been arrested.

depauliaonline.comView Full Size
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Was expecting to see the Jeep jump a drawbridge.


Yeah, that's the scene I was hoping for. 

Damn.
 
pedrop357 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

vtstang66: Sounds like a "peaceful protester" started shooting at a vehicle on the highway they had taken over, hitting another peaceful protester and causing the vehicle to flee.  Story developing.


Don't expect farkers to change the opinion though.   Once "protesters" take over a road or even both side of an interstate freeway, all the drivers are supposed to just sit there without moving or honking.  If they don't like being forced to listen to the protest, they can just abandon their car (that was actually said in another thread).
 
pedrop357 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

devine: Pedestrians should stay the fark off the highway.

That being said, drivers should not take aim at assholes playing in traffic.


If you ever follow these stories, the drivers don't take aim.  They try to go around, or slowly forward past the illegal roadblocks, at which point the "peaceful protesters" start mobbing their vehicle and attacking it, banging on or breaking the windows, etc. and the driver speeds through.  The roads that are taken over are nearly always well traveled roads, so backing up is not an option.  It's certainly not an option on a freeway, nor is it possible when the "protesters are also behind traffic.
 
Gheist
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Remember folks, in this timeline it's completely acceptable to act like total douchebags if you hide behind a good cause as cover. Anyone that gets pissed about it are Nazis.
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

pedrop357: devine: Pedestrians should stay the fark off the highway.

That being said, drivers should not take aim at assholes playing in traffic.

If you ever follow these stories, the drivers don't take aim.  They try to go around, or slowly forward past the illegal roadblocks, at which point the "peaceful protesters" start mobbing their vehicle and attacking it, banging on or breaking the windows, etc. and the driver speeds through.  The roads that are taken over are nearly always well traveled roads, so backing up is not an option.  It's certainly not an option on a freeway, nor is it possible when the "protesters are also behind traffic.


This. Fark these protesters. You wanna play stupid games, you're going to win stupid prizes. Funniest thing is the protester who shot the other protester is going to get hauled in for assault with a deadly weapon. Stupid prizes all around.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I'm all for protesting, but the goddamn highway isn't the place to do it.


It's a funny thing isn't it. There are many who will say they support the protesters but they draw the line at people getting in their way when they want to drive somewhere. There's apparently a sacred American Right to not be inconvenienced when you're in your car. And this apparently is felt 10 times more when it's an interstate highway that's being blocked. "It's okay if you protest but don't inconvenience me."

I won't claim that this reaction is foreign to me. My first reaction is to be angry that I'm being forced to be involved with "their protest". I should have a choice. That's the gut response. But it's wrong. Whether I agree with a particular protest or not, I really have to be tolerant of some inconvenience.
 
Hypnotic Harlequin [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm not sure what exactly they can arrest the Jeep driver for.  It doesn't appear he struck anyone or was attempting to strike anyone, he had legal right of way, and doesn't appear to be exceeding the speed limit.  They could cite him with reckless or careless driving, but in Colorado that's a traffic violation and not something you can be arrested for.  They probably gave him a ticket and a court date.

Good going on the dumbass who decided to shoot at a moving car zipping past him with large crowds behind it.  That's brilliant. Some moron clearly watches too much TV.  And what was their plan anyways?  Shoot out a tire and send the Jeep careening into the crowd?
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

wademh: MythDragon: I'm all for protesting, but the goddamn highway isn't the place to do it.

It's a funny thing isn't it. There are many who will say they support the protesters but they draw the line at people getting in their way when they want to drive somewhere. There's apparently a sacred American Right to not be inconvenienced when you're in your car. And this apparently is felt 10 times more when it's an interstate highway that's being blocked. "It's okay if you protest but don't inconvenience me."

I won't claim that this reaction is foreign to me. My first reaction is to be angry that I'm being forced to be involved with "their protest". I should have a choice. That's the gut response. But it's wrong. Whether I agree with a particular protest or not, I really have to be tolerant of some inconvenience.


Uh, no, it's the god damned law. You can't walk in a roadway and impede the flow of traffic and you especially can't walk on an Interstate highway. It's illegal for a god damned reason. 

Want to protest? Find somewhere else to protest. Blocking traffic just makes most of us want to make you into human speedbumps on principle.
 
1funguy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
As a Jeep owner I can assure you. The protesters pose no threat to it at all. As long as the plugs are in, it will clean right up.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

pedrop357: If you ever follow these stories, the drivers don't take aim


Charlottesville.  Yes, I follow these stories.
 
pedrop357 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

wademh: MythDragon: I'm all for protesting, but the goddamn highway isn't the place to do it.

It's a funny thing isn't it. There are many who will say they support the protesters but they draw the line at people getting in their way when they want to drive somewhere. There's apparently a sacred American Right to not be inconvenienced when you're in your car. And this apparently is felt 10 times more when it's an interstate highway that's being blocked. "It's okay if you protest but don't inconvenience me."


See, the problem is that there are some mild time and place restrictions on protesting.  Unilaterally closing roads is unacceptable, just as protesting in a residential neighborhood at 3 in the morning is unacceptable.

It's not necessarily about the inconvenience as it is the trapping of the motorists.  You do not have the right to force people to sit through or watch your protest.  If you keep them from leaving, you are the bad guy and deserve what happens to you.


I won't claim that this reaction is foreign to me. My first reaction is to be angry that I'm being forced to be involved with "their protest". I should have a choice. That's the gut response. But it's wrong. Whether I agree with a particular protest or not, I really have to be tolerant of some inconvenience.
 
pedrop357 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

2wolves: pedrop357: If you ever follow these stories, the drivers don't take aim

Charlottesville.  Yes, I follow these stories.


One incident three years ago is quite relevant indeed.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I'm all for protesting, but the goddamn highway isn't the place to do it.


What the f##k do mean? Seriously?
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

waxbeans: MythDragon: I'm all for protesting, but the goddamn highway isn't the place to do it.

What the f##k do mean? Seriously?
[Fark user image 425x608]
[Fark user image 425x283]
[Fark user image 277x182]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Gheist: Remember folks, in this timeline it's completely acceptable to act like total douchebags if you hide behind a good cause as cover. Anyone that gets pissed about it are Nazis.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Gheist: Remember folks, in this timeline it's completely acceptable to act like total douchebags if you hide behind a good cause as cover. Anyone that gets pissed about it are Nazis.

[Fark user image 425x608]


That's not an Interstate highway, but nice whataboutism, comrade!
 
Mister_poopy_pants
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Thought we were talking about this blues brothers bridge scene, leaving disappointed.
 
Hypnotic Harlequin [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

wademh: MythDragon: I'm all for protesting, but the goddamn highway isn't the place to do it.

It's a funny thing isn't it. There are many who will say they support the protesters but they draw the line at people getting in their way when they want to drive somewhere. There's apparently a sacred American Right to not be inconvenienced when you're in your car. And this apparently is felt 10 times more when it's an interstate highway that's being blocked. "It's okay if you protest but don't inconvenience me."

I won't claim that this reaction is foreign to me. My first reaction is to be angry that I'm being forced to be involved with "their protest". I should have a choice. That's the gut response. But it's wrong. Whether I agree with a particular protest or not, I really have to be tolerant of some inconvenience.


No, a highway is not an appropriate place to protest.

You have the right to peacefully protest.  Causing mass disruptions in ordinary people's lives is not protesting, it's disrupting public order.  You have a right to address the government with your grievances, not a right to harass and annoy other citizens until they agree to vote for your favorite cause.  The people being affected have no more power to affect change than the people protesting, and are no more responsible for the state of affairs than the protesters.

What if someone loses their job because they were delayed by your protests?  Is that a reasonable inconvenience?  What if an ambulance needs to make use of that highway?  Are your grievances with the government worth the minor inconvenience of someone dying en route to a hospital because you shut the major arterial down and they were forced to take slower side roads?
 
pedrop357 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

FarkBucket18: waxbeans: Gheist: Remember folks, in this timeline it's completely acceptable to act like total douchebags if you hide behind a good cause as cover. Anyone that gets pissed about it are Nazis.

[Fark user image 425x608]

That's not an Interstate highway, but nice whataboutism, comrade!


I've seen these videos, and one major comparison then and now is that the marchers didn't attack vehicles driving past on the shoulder or otherwise trying to go around them.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

wademh: MythDragon: I'm all for protesting, but the goddamn highway isn't the place to do it.

It's a funny thing isn't it. There are many who will say they support the protesters but they draw the line at people getting in their way when they want to drive somewhere. There's apparently a sacred American Right to not be inconvenienced when you're in your car. And this apparently is felt 10 times more when it's an interstate highway that's being blocked. "It's okay if you protest but don't inconvenience me."

I won't claim that this reaction is foreign to me. My first reaction is to be angry that I'm being forced to be involved with "their protest". I should have a choice. That's the gut response. But it's wrong. Whether I agree with a particular protest or not, I really have to be tolerant of some inconvenience.


Uh, no.
Right to assemble. Right to free speech.

Blocking people to home/work is an act of aggression against said people.
Might as well chain building doors shut.

Do not block passage.
Do not vandalize property.
And sure as heck, do not harm anyone.

Want to draw attention, protest in a town square, chain yourself to a statue, have a sit-down in front of a government building, heck even go on a food strike.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size

It's extremely amazing how obtuse some people in this thread are; it's baffling

👀💩🦅S there's literally a precedence for this
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

2wolves: pedrop357: If you ever follow these stories, the drivers don't take aim

Charlottesville.  Yes, I follow these stories.


Wasn't it New York where the guy swerved TOWARDS the protestors?
There was also the guy circling the block.

This isn't a single incident.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Hypnotic Harlequin: wademh: MythDragon: I'm all for protesting, but the goddamn highway isn't the place to do it.

It's a funny thing isn't it. There are many who will say they support the protesters but they draw the line at people getting in their way when they want to drive somewhere. There's apparently a sacred American Right to not be inconvenienced when you're in your car. And this apparently is felt 10 times more when it's an interstate highway that's being blocked. "It's okay if you protest but don't inconvenience me."

I won't claim that this reaction is foreign to me. My first reaction is to be angry that I'm being forced to be involved with "their protest". I should have a choice. That's the gut response. But it's wrong. Whether I agree with a particular protest or not, I really have to be tolerant of some inconvenience.

No, a highway is not an appropriate place to protest.

You have the right to peacefully protest.  Causing mass disruptions in ordinary people's lives is not protesting, it's disrupting public order.  You have a right to address the government with your grievances, not a right to harass and annoy other citizens until they agree to vote for your favorite cause.  The people being affected have no more power to affect change than the people protesting, and are no more responsible for the state of affairs than the protesters.

What if someone loses their job because they were delayed by your protests?  Is that a reasonable inconvenience?  What if an ambulance needs to make use of that highway?  Are your grievances with the government worth the minor inconvenience of someone dying en route to a hospital because you shut the major arterial down and they were forced to take slower side roads?


What if a cop kneels on you till you die?
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

waxbeans: [Fark user image image 425x311][Fark user image image 425x608][Fark user image image 277x182]
It's extremely amazing how obtuse some people in this thread are; it's baffling

👀💩🦅S there's literally a precedence for this


Show me one protest in the 1960s on an Eisenhower Interstate Highway.

That's what you need to do and you haven't. You've failed. Go home and get back to work.
 
pedrop357 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Hypnotic Harlequin: wademh: MythDragon: I'm all for protesting, but the goddamn highway isn't the place to do it.

It's a funny thing isn't it. There are many who will say they support the protesters but they draw the line at people getting in their way when they want to drive somewhere. There's apparently a sacred American Right to not be inconvenienced when you're in your car. And this apparently is felt 10 times more when it's an interstate highway that's being blocked. "It's okay if you protest but don't inconvenience me."

I won't claim that this reaction is foreign to me. My first reaction is to be angry that I'm being forced to be involved with "their protest". I should have a choice. That's the gut response. But it's wrong. Whether I agree with a particular protest or not, I really have to be tolerant of some inconvenience.

No, a highway is not an appropriate place to protest.

You have the right to peacefully protest.  Causing mass disruptions in ordinary people's lives is not protesting, it's disrupting public order.  You have a right to address the government with your grievances, not a right to harass and annoy other citizens until they agree to vote for your favorite cause.  The people being affected have no more power to affect change than the people protesting, and are no more responsible for the state of affairs than the protesters.


You bring up an interesting point here.  When the right protests anything and are armed, we're told that it's basically terrorism and the person making the claims backs that up by saying an armed person making demands is basically saying 'do what I want or I'll use this gun'.  It's a lot of tea leaf reading and logical stretching by the person making the claim.

How is this sort of thing that much different?  We'll shut down YOUR (the average person) modes of transportation everyday until the government gives what we want - this is effectively coercing the average person into demanding that the government give into the demands of the protesters or keep suffering.  I bring up modes of transportation because Portland saw numerous attempts in 2018 and later where people were blocking buses and streetcars.


What if someone loses their job because they were delayed by your protests?  Is that a reasonable inconvenience?  What if an ambulance needs to make use of that highway?  Are your grievances with the government worth the minor inconvenience of someone dying en route to a hospital because you shut the major arterial down and they were forced to take slower side roads?

We saw how very angry the left was when there moving convoys of vehicles during reopen protests.  Just adding extra traffic was labeled as an evil act or outright terrorism because emergency vehicles might need to get through.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: wademh: MythDragon: I'm all for protesting, but the goddamn highway isn't the place to do it.

It's a funny thing isn't it. There are many who will say they support the protesters but they draw the line at people getting in their way when they want to drive somewhere. There's apparently a sacred American Right to not be inconvenienced when you're in your car. And this apparently is felt 10 times more when it's an interstate highway that's being blocked. "It's okay if you protest but don't inconvenience me."

I won't claim that this reaction is foreign to me. My first reaction is to be angry that I'm being forced to be involved with "their protest". I should have a choice. That's the gut response. But it's wrong. Whether I agree with a particular protest or not, I really have to be tolerant of some inconvenience.

Uh, no.
Right to assemble. Right to free speech.

Blocking people to home/work is an act of aggression against said people.
Might as well chain building doors shut.

Do not block passage.
Do not vandalize property.
And sure as heck, do not harm anyone.

Want to draw attention, protest in a town square, chain yourself to a statue, have a sit-down in front of a government building, heck even go on a food strike.


😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆
Someone needs to coin a word for what ever stupid this is.
Protest, but in a manner easily ignored.
None-interruptus-los-entitled!!??????
NaanInruptislostitled!
 
pedrop357 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: 2wolves: pedrop357: If you ever follow these stories, the drivers don't take aim

Charlottesville.  Yes, I follow these stories.

Wasn't it New York where the guy swerved TOWARDS the protestors?
There was also the guy circling the block.

This isn't a single incident.


Citation needed.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Hypnotic Harlequin: wademh: MythDragon: I'm all for protesting, but the goddamn highway isn't the place to do it.

It's a funny thing isn't it. There are many who will say they support the protesters but they draw the line at people getting in their way when they want to drive somewhere. There's apparently a sacred American Right to not be inconvenienced when you're in your car. And this apparently is felt 10 times more when it's an interstate highway that's being blocked. "It's okay if you protest but don't inconvenience me."

I won't claim that this reaction is foreign to me. My first reaction is to be angry that I'm being forced to be involved with "their protest". I should have a choice. That's the gut response. But it's wrong. Whether I agree with a particular protest or not, I really have to be tolerant of some inconvenience.

No, a highway is not an appropriate place to protest.

You have the right to peacefully protest.  Causing mass disruptions in ordinary people's lives is not protesting, it's disrupting public order.  You have a right to address the government with your grievances, not a right to harass and annoy other citizens until they agree to vote for your favorite cause.  The people being affected have no more power to affect change than the people protesting, and are no more responsible for the state of affairs than the protesters.

What if someone loses their job because they were delayed by your protests?  Is that a reasonable inconvenience?  What if an ambulance needs to make use of that highway?  Are your grievances with the government worth the minor inconvenience of someone dying en route to a hospital because you shut the major arterial down and they were forced to take slower side roads?

What if a cop kneels on you till you die?


You'll protest as a Zombie?

I...I'm not sure where you are going with this one.
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: waxbeans: Hypnotic Harlequin: wademh: MythDragon: I'm all for protesting, but the goddamn highway isn't the place to do it.

It's a funny thing isn't it. There are many who will say they support the protesters but they draw the line at people getting in their way when they want to drive somewhere. There's apparently a sacred American Right to not be inconvenienced when you're in your car. And this apparently is felt 10 times more when it's an interstate highway that's being blocked. "It's okay if you protest but don't inconvenience me."

I won't claim that this reaction is foreign to me. My first reaction is to be angry that I'm being forced to be involved with "their protest". I should have a choice. That's the gut response. But it's wrong. Whether I agree with a particular protest or not, I really have to be tolerant of some inconvenience.

No, a highway is not an appropriate place to protest.

You have the right to peacefully protest.  Causing mass disruptions in ordinary people's lives is not protesting, it's disrupting public order.  You have a right to address the government with your grievances, not a right to harass and annoy other citizens until they agree to vote for your favorite cause.  The people being affected have no more power to affect change than the people protesting, and are no more responsible for the state of affairs than the protesters.

What if someone loses their job because they were delayed by your protests?  Is that a reasonable inconvenience?  What if an ambulance needs to make use of that highway?  Are your grievances with the government worth the minor inconvenience of someone dying en route to a hospital because you shut the major arterial down and they were forced to take slower side roads?

What if a cop kneels on you till you die?

You'll protest as a Zombie?

I...I'm not sure where you are going with this one.


Don't stop him ... He's on a roll. Lmao.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: waxbeans: Hypnotic Harlequin: wademh: MythDragon: I'm all for protesting, but the goddamn highway isn't the place to do it.

It's a funny thing isn't it. There are many who will say they support the protesters but they draw the line at people getting in their way when they want to drive somewhere. There's apparently a sacred American Right to not be inconvenienced when you're in your car. And this apparently is felt 10 times more when it's an interstate highway that's being blocked. "It's okay if you protest but don't inconvenience me."

I won't claim that this reaction is foreign to me. My first reaction is to be angry that I'm being forced to be involved with "their protest". I should have a choice. That's the gut response. But it's wrong. Whether I agree with a particular protest or not, I really have to be tolerant of some inconvenience.

No, a highway is not an appropriate place to protest.

You have the right to peacefully protest.  Causing mass disruptions in ordinary people's lives is not protesting, it's disrupting public order.  You have a right to address the government with your grievances, not a right to harass and annoy other citizens until they agree to vote for your favorite cause.  The people being affected have no more power to affect change than the people protesting, and are no more responsible for the state of affairs than the protesters.

What if someone loses their job because they were delayed by your protests?  Is that a reasonable inconvenience?  What if an ambulance needs to make use of that highway?  Are your grievances with the government worth the minor inconvenience of someone dying en route to a hospital because you shut the major arterial down and they were forced to take slower side roads?

What if a cop kneels on you till you die?

You'll protest as a Zombie?

I...I'm not sure where you are going with this one.


Exactly.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I...I'm not sure where you are going with this one.

Exactly.


And only God knows where Floyd is now.
 
