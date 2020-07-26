 Skip to content
(AP News)   The arson was coming from INSIDE THE HOUSE   (apnews.com) divider line
    Followup, Gothic architecture, Stained glass, Judge, Gothic cathedral, French authorities, insides of the Cathedral of St. Peter, glass windows, repentant church volunteer Sunday  
ShutterGirl
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
A##hole!
 
skinink [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
His sentence will be an exile to America.
 
Anderson's Pooper
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Time to bring the guillotine out of retirement.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Oh he's Rwandan?  That's all the motive you need to burn down something French.  Those farkers permitted the genocide of hundreds of thousands.  Here's a great gutpunch of a read if you have the stomach for it.  I can't blame this guy after reading.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
French authorities detained and charged a repentant church volunteer

Well, yeah, I'm sure he's very sorry that he got caught.
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I thought arson was a legitimate form of protest?
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I was going to post a comment but Fark's servers keep goi
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

skinink: His sentence will be an exile to America.


Since he's from Rwanda, that's sort of like being sent to your room when you have a PS4, X-Box, 57" flat screen TV, gigabit internet, and there two hot 20-something twins who almost as competitive as they are horny.
 
