 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   London man takes wearing a face mask a little far south   (nypost.com) divider line
25
    More: Giggity, Tabloid, Tim Shieff, Chelsea Lately, Manchester, Meat, Chelsea Handler, Julie Burchill, London  
•       •       •

1772 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Jul 2020 at 10:23 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two masks make a bikini top. . .

//It's like the twelve days of christmas, only backward, since it's a cognitive test, too.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrazyUncle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
British hung.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's fine. You still need to wear one on your face, Dick!
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The people in the USA love to brag about their freedoms. And they claimm to have the most and the best in the world.

But every country has people defending freedumz. If you pay attention, most countries are even more passionate about them than the USA. And they keep them without needing all the guns. Even though that is unpossible.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkingChas: The people in the USA love to brag about their freedoms. And they claimm to have the most and the best in the world.

But every country has people defending freedumz. If you pay attention, most countries are even more passionate about them than the USA. And they keep them without needing all the guns. Even though that is unpossible.


"He also shows his support for cannabidiol, inclined bed therapy and urine therapy, appearing in October 2018 on popular YouTube channel London Real where he consumed his own urine, stating that urine "is from you and it's for you." "

That's not 'freedomz'...thats freedumb.

/you can keep that over there, TYVM
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: That's fine. You still need to wear one on your face, Dick!


He's probably been called a dickhead enough that he's honestly confused.

I mean, he's also obviously wildly starved of attention.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA  "The Connecticut-born athlete is also a world champion freerunner and vegan YouTube sensation, according to the Daily Mail, and known for stunts like admitting to eating meat despite railing against eating animals."

Is he a BoJo Brit, an AW-merican, or just a generic wankster?
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least he's wearing it properly.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phenn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well... nice legs.
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Well, at least he's in shape. Points for that.
 
stuffy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

MBooda: At least he's wearing it properly.
[Fark user image 526x526]


Still see a lot people wearing their mask wrong.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Are the pron gals wearing masks? A 'facial' all over her mask?
I've got the weirdest boner now.
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Have you got a mask? Do you get it? If so, how often?
Which do you choose, upper or lower option?

/south end girls
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
What point does he think he's making? That the rule is just poorly worded? Is he so dumb that he couldn't figure out the rule is to wear the mask to cover his nose and mouth?

If he's just playing dumb, congratulations, I guess. Everyone thinks he's dumb.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
he still has to wear a mask/face covering when he goes inside shopping:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
way south
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Wait, we can go further.

pmcfootwearnews.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


/the rona won't get me today.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So, an American-born reality-show "star" with a troll-bait YouTube channel. Sounds about right. So glad he's finding the attention he so desperately needs.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Performance art is weird these days
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

YouPeopleAreCrazy: "He also shows his support for cannabidiol, inclined bed therapy and urine therapy, appearing in October 2018 on popular YouTube channel London Real where he consumed his own urine, stating that urine "is from you and it's for you." "


Urine is an animal product so it is not vegan.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Laobaojun: [Fark user image image 850x821]


I prefer this shot. Same model, but the pose is better.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Meh, not as bad as this.
 
CluelessMoron [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

YouPeopleAreCrazy: "He also shows his support for cannabidiol, inclined bed therapy and urine therapy, appearing in October 2018 on popular YouTube channel London Real where he consumed his own urine, stating that urine "is from you and it's for you." "


By the same argument, does he also eat his own shiat?
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.