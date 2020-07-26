 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Well, that escalated quickly   (twitter.com)
'' 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
ginandbacon [TotalFark]
'' 2 hours ago  
Holy fark. WTF Amerikkka? Seriously. What the actual fark?
 
Harlee [TotalFark]
'' 2 hours ago  
SeE? SeE? seE teH lefFiSt riotEr viOlENce?

Bookmark this motherfarker and throw it in the face of every mouthbreathing IRA troll and troll-enabling Farker who whines about protestor violence.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
'' 2 hours ago  
Damn.  People are tired of the cops shiat and are starting to fight back.

About time.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
'' 2 hours ago  

Harlee: SeE? SeE? seE teH lefFiSt riotEr viOlENce?

Bookmark this motherfarker and throw it in the face of every mouthbreathing IRA troll and troll-enabling Farker who whines about protestor violence.


they'll just edit out the part where they shove the woman to the ground then put it on fox news.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
'' 2 hours ago  
Like I always say, if you want a riot, call out the riot police.
 
FightDirector [TotalFark] [BareFark]
'' 1 hour ago  
Good start. Get 150 more people going in there with the intent that linebacker had.  That will turn a tide.  One man alone gets beaten down by a dozen cops.  Over a hundred with that same intent and willingness to engage is a totally different story.

Now, to be clear, the tide that turns will be the cops panicking and hauling out sidearms and shooting quite a lot of people.  And at that point we will have a choice to either escalate back at that level (which is a fight the LEOs cannot hope to win and they know that), or back down and be subdued.

This is not going to end until one side or another backs down, and nobody is going to do that now without resorting to shooting to try and subdue the other side.  It's a matter of when, not if.  Let it happen sooner rather than later: if the police are subdued sooner, they'll be less available to interfere with the November election.

/yes, this also means it's likely that Trump tries to actually call out the military in a live-fire peacekeeping role
//at which point, we find out which way the JCOS are going to fall, and whether those letters last month were worth the paper they're printed on
///cops unwilling to obey the laws and directives of civilian lawmakers - LA cops included - are a hostile occupying military force and should be treated as such. They work for us and need to be reminded of that fact.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
'' 1 hour ago  

FightDirector: This is not going to end until one side or another backs down, and nobody is going to do that now without resorting to shooting to try and subdue the other side


I am writing a letter to my Congresscritters almost every day, complaining about the bad behavior of the police, and urging them to please for the love of God put an end to this nonsense.

It will end when ending it becomes good politics.
 
FightDirector [TotalFark] [BareFark]
'' 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: FightDirector: This is not going to end until one side or another backs down, and nobody is going to do that now without resorting to shooting to try and subdue the other side

I am writing a letter to my Congresscritters almost every day, complaining about the bad behavior of the police, and urging them to please for the love of God put an end to this nonsense.

It will end when ending it becomes good politics.


Yeah, I live in Kentucky. Both of my senators have my phone number blocked at this point.  Systems don't work when bad-faith actors are intentionally trying to destroy them.  Only way to save systems at that point are to get rid of the bad-faith actors.  A difficult question is "what happens when you cannot wait for an election due to the amount of damage being inflicted"?
 
ginandbacon [TotalFark]
'' 1 hour ago  

bingethinker: Like I always say, if you want a riot, call out the riot police.


They are escalating everything everywhere. It's nuts. And the optics are farking terrible. First they go after the Wall of Moms, that didn't look good, and now they're going after girls? How stupid are these guys? This country will tolerate a certain number of dead black men, but I don't think we have the stomach to watch a bunch of suburban white women getting gassed and a bunch of young women being tossed around like rag dolls.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
'' 1 hour ago  

FightDirector: Systems don't work when bad-faith actors are intentionally trying to destroy them


That's the real problem.  That's when citizens resort to violence.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
'' 1 hour ago  

FightDirector: Good start. Get 150 more people going in there with the intent that linebacker had.  That will turn a tide.  One man alone gets beaten down by a dozen cops.  Over a hundred with that same intent and willingness to engage is a totally different story.

Now, to be clear, the tide that turns will be the cops panicking and hauling out sidearms and shooting quite a lot of people.  And at that point we will have a choice to either escalate back at that level (which is a fight the LEOs cannot hope to win and they know that), or back down and be subdued.

This is not going to end until one side or another backs down, and nobody is going to do that now without resorting to shooting to try and subdue the other side.  It's a matter of when, not if.  Let it happen sooner rather than later: if the police are subdued sooner, they'll be less available to interfere with the November election.

/yes, this also means it's likely that Trump tries to actually call out the military in a live-fire peacekeeping role
//at which point, we find out which way the JCOS are going to fall, and whether those letters last month were worth the paper they're printed on
///cops unwilling to obey the laws and directives of civilian lawmakers - LA cops included - are a hostile occupying military force and should be treated as such. They work for us and need to be reminded of that fact.


As much as the Texan in me wants to lock and load, this is exactly the worst thing we can do. Martial law would give Trump unprecedented power to manipulate the election in his favor.  As much as it sucks, protesters getting beaten and footage constantly leaking to the press is the most unequivocally powerful (and safest) course of action until Trump loses. It takes away all his ammo and his last chance at victory.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
'' 1 hour ago  

ginandbacon: bingethinker: Like I always say, if you want a riot, call out the riot police.

They are escalating everything everywhere. It's nuts. And the optics are farking terrible. First they go after the Wall of Moms, that didn't look good, and now they're going after girls? How stupid are these guys? This country will tolerate a certain number of dead black men, but I don't think we have the stomach to watch a bunch of suburban white women getting gassed and a bunch of young women being tossed around like rag dolls.


The neckbeard incels will cheer and blame the women for not sleeping with them.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
'' 1 hour ago  
Imma post this on fb, with a "if you support the police, then please ask them to explain this. Can I get a like, a share, and an amen?"
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
'' 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Damn.  People are tired of the cops shiat and are starting to fight back.

About time.


If cops keep doing what they're doing here the next step is clear. And it won't work out well for cops.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
'' 55 minutes ago  

bingethinker: Like I always say, if you want a riot, call out the riot police.


Get Your Riot Gear
Youtube hbOg6BRge-k


/always liked the song, never figured it'd be appropriate for the times I was living in.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
'' 42 minutes ago  
That looks like a defense of others from harm by the person that tried to help a person being attacked by goons for no good or legal reason.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
'' 36 minutes ago  
Did I hear correctly?  Did i hear, "DONT TOHCH MY WIFE!"  yelled out right before Dude slammed the cop, cause...damn.  Dude was defending his wife if so.
 
italie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
'' 27 minutes ago  
The cops aren't going to see anything wrong in that video, short of them being attacked.

When people ask why defunding the police is a topic worth discussing, it's because every last one of them are the problem.

Some can change. Some are just a product of a bad system. Let them acknowledge it when re-applying for their job.
 
Mr.Tangent [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
'' 23 minutes ago  
Wonder why the police have public relations problems? Can't put my finger on it.
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
'' 14 minutes ago  

FightDirector: Marcus Aurelius: FightDirector: This is not going to end until one side or another backs down, and nobody is going to do that now without resorting to shooting to try and subdue the other side

I am writing a letter to my Congresscritters almost every day, complaining about the bad behavior of the police, and urging them to please for the love of God put an end to this nonsense.

It will end when ending it becomes good politics.

Yeah, I live in Kentucky. Both of my senators have my phone number blocked at this point.  Systems don't work when bad-faith actors are intentionally trying to destroy them.  Only way to save systems at that point are to get rid of the bad-faith actors.  A difficult question is "what happens when you cannot wait for an election due to the amount of damage being inflicted"?


I believe someone published a document around this time a quarter of a century ago that answered your question...
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
'' 13 minutes ago  

IlGreven: FightDirector: Marcus Aurelius: FightDirector: This is not going to end until one side or another backs down, and nobody is going to do that now without resorting to shooting to try and subdue the other side

I am writing a letter to my Congresscritters almost every day, complaining about the bad behavior of the police, and urging them to please for the love of God put an end to this nonsense.

It will end when ending it becomes good politics.

Yeah, I live in Kentucky. Both of my senators have my phone number blocked at this point.  Systems don't work when bad-faith actors are intentionally trying to destroy them.  Only way to save systems at that point are to get rid of the bad-faith actors.  A difficult question is "what happens when you cannot wait for an election due to the amount of damage being inflicted"?

I believe someone published a document around this time a quarter of a century millennium ago that answered your question...


FTFM
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
'' 7 minutes ago  

Harlee: SeE? SeE? seE teH lefFiSt riotEr viOlENce?

Bookmark this motherfarker and throw it in the face of every mouthbreathing IRA troll and troll-enabling Farker who whines about protestor violence.


I'm guessing supporters of the Irish Republican Army are not anti-protest, so that leaves people who really love their retirement accounts?
 
Queef Wellington
'' 5 minutes ago  
I just spent too much time trying to figure out why my left speaker wasn't working, and oh yes; fark the police.
 
EmmaLou
'' 4 minutes ago  
The entire crowd need to start standing up to this BS and in every city these forces show up they need to be met with crowds of tens of thousands. But then again, the guards will probably just open fire on the protestors with lethal rounds and just kick aside bodies as they continue to advance. I guess that's how Civil War 2 starts.

Hope Trump voters are happy. "LOL! What's the worst that could happen if he became President? MAGA!"
 
Doctor Poop
'' 3 minutes ago  

bingethinker: Like I always say, if you want a riot, call out the riot police.


Profoundly correct
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
'' 3 minutes ago  

FightDirector: Marcus Aurelius: FightDirector: This is not going to end until one side or another backs down, and nobody is going to do that now without resorting to shooting to try and subdue the other side

I am writing a letter to my Congresscritters almost every day, complaining about the bad behavior of the police, and urging them to please for the love of God put an end to this nonsense.

It will end when ending it becomes good politics.

Yeah, I live in Kentucky. Both of my senators have my phone number blocked at this point.  Systems don't work when bad-faith actors are intentionally trying to destroy them.  Only way to save systems at that point are to get rid of the bad-faith actors.  A difficult question is "what happens when you cannot wait for an election due to the amount of damage being inflicted"?


Contact the ACLU and see if you can get a suit filed against them for violating the First Amendment.

Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme [TotalFark] [BareFark]
'' 2 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Damn.  People are tired of the cops shiat and are starting to fight back.

About time.


If they don't knock it off it will not stay peaceful.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
'' less than a minute ago  

Marcus Aurelius: FightDirector: Systems don't work when bad-faith actors are intentionally trying to destroy them

That's the real problem.  That's when citizens resort to violence.


This theory is the root of the law.  The law is the practical replacement to violence, vendetta, chaos and war.   "...establish justice, insure domestic tranquility.. " is the way the US Constitution puts it.

When an officer of the court breaks the decorum of the court, that's an attack on the judge, not just some random kid.  Judges will need to deal with this testing of their power.  (They know that).
 
Insurgent
'' less than a minute ago  
these brave men have the hardest job in the world. we must not criticize them. they just need more money and better training
 
