 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   CSB Sunday Morning: Pandemic stories   (fark.com) divider line
39
    More: CSB  
•       •       •

183 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Jul 2020 at 9:00 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



39 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Share your stories having to do with the COVID-19 pandemic. Examples: You or someone you know had or has it, having to deal with family/friends/strangers who are in denial about the existence or severity of the virus, adventures with masks, etc.
 
SuperTramp [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I have lost my local family because they are all braindead Trumpers who think Covid-19 is "a hoax".

One might even call them "zombies".
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Back in March, my family lost a friend.  We met him at Trinity Church, in Boston.  He was a remarkable man.

https://www.nola.com/news/coronavirus​/​article_ed2de8d0-7114-11ea-a608-33298e​d42c4f.html
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So for a long time during the out-of-work time, despite doing a lot of walking and hiking, I was avoiding going to the "big" trail system in town. While it is very spread out through the woods, the paths are mostly narrow and it's kind of set up like a knot on a rope - one trail in and out with a ton of trails in the middle. And it's also ridiculously popular; they used to have a suspension bridge but they had to take it down because too many people were basically letting their kids use it like a jungle gym and they were afraid it was gonna come out of its supports one day. Plus, every time I went by the parking lots were overflowing. Not something I wanted to deal with even a little.

So I finally went there one weekday morning in May when it was slower. A few people as I went along, but not too many. And then I got to where the suspension bridge was. You go around that spot now (the whole point was that it used to go over a swampy spot near the salt marshes) and as I go past it, i see two maskless 20-something girls coming in the other direction. Now keep in mind, I'm a barrel-chested Irish/Portuguese guy of average height wearing a red sweatshirt, a baseball hat and a mask in the middle of the woods at this point. One girl is completely nonplussed, but the second looks up, sees me and freezes, saying "what the hell is that?" Note I did not say "who," I said "what." At that point there is a little split in the path - after a little coaxing from her friend they went one way and I went the other. No big deal. So I stop in the salt marsh for a bit, sit on a bench for like 5-10 minutes, and decide to turn around to come back. So as I'm coming back, on the same trail, not 15 minutes later, here come the two girls coming back. (Why they came back so soon I have no clue - they must've just given up on it or something.) Again girl 1 is nonplussed as I step off to the side to let them pass, but the second girl SCREAMS when she sees me just waiting there and is all "What the fark is wrong with you?" I literally just was like "It's a pandemic, I'm wearing a mask and letting you go by me?" Her friend pretty much had to drag her along at that point.

I want to know, exactly how farked up does your mind have to be to be TWO MONTHS into a pandemic, late morning in the middle of the woods, see someone for the SECOND time in a mask and only then freak out? Seriously, I hope this girl got help because she's either hiding in her apartment or dead of Covid at this point.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SuperTramp: I have lost my local family because they are all braindead Trumpers who think Covid-19 is "a hoax".

One might even call them "zombies".


my dad died in march shortly before I got covid. people say I am so sorry for your loss. it wasn't a loss, it was a net gain. I flew home to make amends and the the last thing he said to me ever was that I wasted my money on a college education if I was still too dumb to realize sandy hook was a false flag and the parents were actors. I left mid meal and never spoke to him again. fark that guy. one trump voter down. zero farks given.

the odd thing is that he and my mom (who I still talk to sparingly) were hippies. they changed. Fox News absolutely  ruined them both. few calls with my mom don't end up with an angry hangup. 'you know how those people are' is a trigger for me. my parents were poor white trash. when I think 'those people' I picture them.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Moderator: Share your stories having to do with the COVID-19 pandemic. Examples: You or someone you know had or has it, having to deal with family/friends/strangers who are in denial about the existence or severity of the virus, adventures with masks, etc.


I had it in March. my boss asked me to take a two week bereavement leave. one week in and boom. sick. it is bad. it is not a joke, it is not the flu. three months later I have a real fatigue issue. when I see people without masks I think 'asshole'. it is no joke. wear a mask.
 
buckwebb [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My family reunion, which happens the last Sunday of July each year, is in Oklahoma this year. Today. We usually have 100 or so people.  I've already talked to a couple of cousins and a sister and they and their family group are going.  But mask wearing is out of the question.  They're not sure it's a real thing, this COVID hoax.
So I'm not going.

It's all the usual stuff - masks don't work, they make it so I can't breathe, they're uncomfortable.

You know, if they can't see it they don't believe it.  So I'm unsure how they've reconciled themselves about using electricity.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
early on my MIL died of C19 at a senior citizen center in wanaque NJ where 7 others also died. then Mrs SS lost her friend Edward, who had just retired. Her boss's Mom was next, then her friends BIL.
Mrs SS is really angry at the China government as well as our own. We no longer buy made in china. Damn, when you inspect what you are trying to purchase at wal-Mart, most things are made in china.
there are great big empty shelf spots. money was useless trying to buy slippers yesterday.
Wait until you try to buy toys for Dec 25 th this year. Your greedy little ankle biters are going to hate you more than usual. MATTEL and the others have most things made in China. they don't give a damn enough to ramp up production in America, the next administration will be hanging the Red Flag in WashDC.
the worst is yet to come. those who specialize in really meaningful things like being a lawyer or an accountant are going to starve along with the free range convicts, junkies and those who live at the poverty level at their own hand. keep laughing at the psycho preppers, they're going to be eating your rump roast 18 months from now.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This will be a BSB (boring story bro...) but here we are.

Back in early Feb when the news really started spreading about what was going on in China, MrsRT's company (Indian owned so they understood overcrowding (office in this case) & spreading of disease) sent everyone home (98% of everyone there) to work from there.  Other than 3 weeks of specialized training that had to be done in person (3 desks away from the trainer) in the office, she's been here & will be for the foreseeable future (getting the DSL upgraded tomorrow to handle the increased load with the new position she has (company paying the upgrade cost for us but laughed when we asked them to pay the whole bill .. ah well, worth a try)).

Back then increased/doubled food on hand to 4-6 weeks worth & have replaced/supplemented every 2-3 weeks when I go to the store for produce/perishables.  Other consumables similarly stocked/replaced.  So other than the initial cost of those extra weeks worth/things, food expenses have drifted more or less back to 'normal' levels.  We just have a bigger than normal inventory of 'stuff' on hand.

Being somewhat disabled/somewhat retired, I was around the house most days anyway.  Volunteer/ed at the library a couple of days/week.  That stopped when they closed for three months but am back to that, cataloging stuff down in the basement so I'm 'really' socially isolated down there...shrug.

We have ordered takeout more than we did months ago (I enjoy cooking) to try to help out some of the local businesses, but even that is combined with trips out into public...shrug again.

Other than not going over to hang out with friends on the weekends, the past few months haven't been 'that' different than a few months ago.  Really pisses me off though that all the anti-mask, muh freedumbs idiots are going to make this continue/start up all over again for ... shiat, who knows.

Ah well, we're reasonably healthy so far & hopefully that will continue.

/have deleted quite a few friends from FB as they've proven themselves to be the idiots I already tended to believe them to be
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Canadian Covid-19 story:

I knew one guy who got the virus. He was on a ventilator and everything. But he got better.
 
Harlee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chucknasty: Moderator: Share your stories having to do with the COVID-19 pandemic. Examples: You or someone you know had or has it, having to deal with family/friends/strangers who are in denial about the existence or severity of the virus, adventures with masks, etc.

I had it in March. my boss asked me to take a two week bereavement leave. one week in and boom. sick. it is bad. it is not a joke, it is not the flu. three months later I have a real fatigue issue. when I see people without masks I think 'asshole'. it is no joke. wear a mask.


Breath on them.
 
Harlee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinko swimo: early on my MIL died of C19 at a senior citizen center in wanaque NJ where 7 others also died. then Mrs SS lost her friend Edward, who had just retired. Her boss's Mom was next, then her friends BIL.
Mrs SS is really angry at the China government as well as our own. We no longer buy made in china. Damn, when you inspect what you are trying to purchase at wal-Mart, most things are made in china.
there are great big empty shelf spots. money was useless trying to buy slippers yesterday.
Wait until you try to buy toys for Dec 25 th this year. Your greedy little ankle biters are going to hate you more than usual. MATTEL and the others have most things made in China. they don't give a damn enough to ramp up production in America, the next administration will be hanging the Red Flag in WashDC.
the worst is yet to come. those who specialize in really meaningful things like being a lawyer or an accountant are going to starve along with the free range convicts, junkies and those who live at the poverty level at their own hand. keep laughing at the psycho preppers, they're going to be eating your rump roast 18 months from now.


Clueless by your own hand, even with your personal losses.

Sad.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chucknasty: SuperTramp: I have lost my local family because they are all braindead Trumpers who think Covid-19 is "a hoax".

One might even call them "zombies".

my dad died in march shortly before I got covid. people say I am so sorry for your loss. it wasn't a loss, it was a net gain. I flew home to make amends and the the last thing he said to me ever was that I wasted my money on a college education if I was still too dumb to realize sandy hook was a false flag and the parents were actors. I left mid meal and never spoke to him again. fark that guy. one trump voter down. zero farks given.

the odd thing is that he and my mom (who I still talk to sparingly) were hippies. they changed. Fox News absolutely  ruined them both. few calls with my mom don't end up with an angry hangup. 'you know how those people are' is a trigger for me. my parents were poor white trash. when I think 'those people' I picture them.


Well, you tried -- that's probably more than he deserved, but you tried, so you get points for that.  Sorry to hear you got covid -- here's hoping you have a quick and complete recovery.
 
swampgirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Neighbor told me yesterday she was mad the local grocery store is requiring masks and "that was her last refuge" and "it's all bullsh*t anyway."  She said "they just want us to cover our faces." I don't understand that thought process at all. And she was so angry. Why is she angry? These people are why we can't get over this and find our way forward. It's going to take forever at this rate.
 
IrishCanadian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I work for a company that implemented work from home mid-March. When we did have to go in, we had crazy strict protocols about temps and mask-wearing, 6ft, washing hands... AND WE STILL DO.

WE STILL DONT HAVE ANY CASES.

WEAR A DAMN MASK AND WASH YOUR HANDS.

/ncsb
//Canadian
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Okay, this is not a cool story. In fact, it's just a little frightening.  Hubby had medical issues last year.  He's on Medicare; the provider sends the same nurse out every week to check his vitals.  Last time Nurse showed up she started telling him she thinks it's a hoax, that the numbers are inflated for some political reason and that after the election, suddenly the numbers will shrink.  She further claimed that some friend's kid got sick and wherever the friend took the kid wanted to list him as having covid and offered the friend money to be allowed to do so.  It was just so much crazy that I began to doubt this "nurse" was even capable of checking blood pressure.  WTF?
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The Future Mrs. Fireproof and I got engaged on Valentine's Day and were lucky enough to have picked out a venue in early March for a wedding in May 2021. My sister, who had her own wedding planned for this fall, is switching to a mini-mony and will redo it all on her first anniversary at full-size. We've gotten a "Change the Date" card from them and it's on the fridge where the "Save the Date" card used to be.

May of next year is still too up in the air for us to make as many plans as we like. Dr. Fauci is dead-set in saying a vaccine will be ready around the first of the year and that's the only thing we know about when the pandemic will end. How many people will have the vaccine and how bad the pandemic will still be in May of next year is a very open question.

We've made a point about asking about cancellation policies for every vendor we book with, and they're just about all "we don't do cancellations per se, but you can postpone and do it on another date for free." We're thinking now that if we have to, we'll do a mini-mony on our original date and do a reception a year later, because we want to move forward with having kids because biological clocks. Another thing is that there's a lot of demand for Spring 2021 because it's being taken up by everyone who moved their dates in addition to everyone who was going to get married then already. We already couldn't get our first choice of photographer.

At the advice of Reddit's wedding planning sub, we've booked the big vendors (venue, officiant, catering, photo, video, coordinator) and are holding off on the other things for right now, but I should probably check in again and see what else I should be doing at this point.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Wife and I have barely been out, other than nature, since this started.

College where I attend and she teaches is going back, in person, in about a month. A bunch of distancing efforts and protocols. Just announced that masksbwill be mandatory to start.

I don't think it's enough.
 
mattgsx
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

IrishCanadian: I work for a company that implemented work from home mid-March. When we did have to go in, we had crazy strict protocols about temps and mask-wearing, 6ft, washing hands... AND WE STILL DO.

WE STILL DONT HAVE ANY CASES.

WEAR A DAMN MASK AND WASH YOUR HANDS.

/ncsb
//Canadian


Same here. Before the pandemic, I was about 80% remote and 20% travel (my company is about 3 hours from my home, so "going in" for meetings or going to meet f2f with a client in that area was always a multi-day affair). I was grounded and made 100% remote after this hit. We have other team members that have gone back now to being in the office 2-3 days a week w the same kind of strict protocols you describe, but my boss has explicitly said I am not allowed to travel for work (we are expecting this fall).

We've had several people get quarantined due to known exposures, but no cases in the office. Turns out taking, and adhering to, precautions can actually help.
 
no1curr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So far from what I've seen on the few trips I've made outside, people in my town have been very compliant with masks, and the few who aren't are putting on one as soon as they're asked to. I have yet to encounter a single, rabid, anti-masker. I assume they exist in town, since it is still Florida. Though it is slightly amusing to see people walking around donning a plastic face shield in addition to examination gloves and a surgical mask.

What concerns me the most is that people are assuming they can just put on a mask while in public around strangers and otherwise act as though things are normal -- ignoring social distancing seems to be biggest, probably stemming from the false self-delusion that "no symptoms" = "no infection". The behaviours of people in general seem to indicate that.

I live with two other guys: my partner, and my housemate. My partner can't work from home since he works in a workshop and can't exactly take the table saw and bunch of lumber home. It's a small, 3-person team, everyone is masked up and is mostly working on their own tasks. His co-worker decided to go to farking Disney today because he already had a pass and "didn't want to waste it", which might be the dumbest idea even IF Disney is implementing super-strict rules for park guests.

My housemate, who is diabetic, works in the next city over (redneckistan) and only two weeks ago implemented a mandatory mask policy after having several people test positive (housemate has been the only one to wear a mask, and continues fighting to be working from home full-time). Almost everyone there brazenly ignores social distancing from what I've heard. Of course, I'd have more sympathy for my housemate's plight in this regard if (1) he stopped bringing people over who are at high risk for exposure  as frequently as he does (even though it's been the same couple of people -- one in fast food, one who works a youth detention center), and (2) he didn't decide to leave for the weekend on a semi-regular basis (a few weeks ago it was Orlando, a couple of weeks ago it was Colorado for a vacation, this weekend is south Florida to see his dad, next weekend is Nashville to get a suit fitted for his friend's upcoming wedding).

Brings me to my next point: socializing. We're fortunate that most of our friends all live together, so it's made an easy "social bubble". My main concern is largely that I don't know who or what most of them could be exposed to on a daily basis, since few of them can work from home. I don't think I'm overreacting, not with potential consequences of long-term/permanent heart, lung, and/or brain damage assuming you don't die from it (and I can't afford to suffer any of those). I get the need to want to get out of the house and see people, staying at home all day is doing a number on my psyche, but I can't shake the feeling of dread that it's only a matter of time before everyone in the house is infected because someone farked up, and it's stressing me the fark out
 
IrishCanadian
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

TwilightZone: Okay, this is not a cool story. In fact, it's just a little frightening.  Hubby had medical issues last year.  He's on Medicare; the provider sends the same nurse out every week to check his vitals.  Last time Nurse showed up she started telling him she thinks it's a hoax, that the numbers are inflated for some political reason and that after the election, suddenly the numbers will shrink.  She further claimed that some friend's kid got sick and wherever the friend took the kid wanted to list him as having covid and offered the friend money to be allowed to do so.  It was just so much crazy that I began to doubt this "nurse" was even capable of checking blood pressure.  WTF?


I'm sad there's no "scary" vote.
 
no1curr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

TwilightZone: Okay, this is not a cool story. In fact, it's just a little frightening.  Hubby had medical issues last year.  He's on Medicare; the provider sends the same nurse out every week to check his vitals.  Last time Nurse showed up she started telling him she thinks it's a hoax, that the numbers are inflated for some political reason and that after the election, suddenly the numbers will shrink.  She further claimed that some friend's kid got sick and wherever the friend took the kid wanted to list him as having covid and offered the friend money to be allowed to do so.  It was just so much crazy that I began to doubt this "nurse" was even capable of checking blood pressure.  WTF?


Tell you provider to change nurses, she's clearly incompetent and has no business being in healthcare
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
My elderly/blind/feeble, once loving dad turned into a full blown Trumper after his racist wife began parking him in front of Fox News for 18 hours a day.  He's now falling for all the scare propaganda after he taught me how to recognize such things when I was young.   So, Covid related.  We got him into a nursing home/care facility which he'd been resisting forever.  His mental health improved, he talked to other people besides his racist wife.  We were really lucky geographically, as his facility was initially resisting precautions, but the virus wasn't in that area yet.

Well, the facility eventually did use NY/NJ/MA as a learning experience, and they locked everything down.  That was good, it was also good to convince my dad that "no, he can't leave the home, and hang out in Florida.  On the negative side, the patients see much less of each other, so he's less sociable and more parked in front of Fox, and he's getting more elder rage episodes.  I'm off the hook for caring for him for several months each year, this makes my life far easier.

One daughter got Covid, possibly from her idiot non mask wearing boss.  Initially asymptomatic... but not really.  When she tried to hike afterwards, she found her pulse was elevated, and she had breathing difficulties.  Had to check for blood clots, they found lung damage, and suspect vascular damage.  There's no firm prognosis on how long this damage will last, will it heal in a few months, will it heal ever.  They've no idea.  29 years old, and no idea if she'll ever breathe easily again, have blood pressure/clotting issues in the future.  After my daughter got sick, her boss got suddenly got scared and implemented a "everyone must wear masks!" policy, through a nasty email, as if the boss wasn't the single idiot in the building not wearing a mask.

My day to day life has been standard, I shop less often, I have strict cleaning/quarantine protocols in place.  I got tested after a Father's day visit.  Daughter was infectious during that visit.  Of the four people who visited that day, no one else got infected, which tells me my paranoid/not paranoid cleaning/hygiene protocols were effective.

Testing is too damned slow.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

swampgirl: Neighbor told me yesterday she was mad the local grocery store is requiring masks and "that was her last refuge" and "it's all bullsh*t anyway."  She said "they just want us to cover our faces." I don't understand that thought process at all. And she was so angry. Why is she angry? These people are why we can't get over this and find our way forward. It's going to take forever at this rate.


One of my neighbors had an only slightly less bad position of "it only kills old people in nursing homes, who only live like six months after getting there anyhow" (both wrong). He also very solidly had the "the economy is more important than lives" position, which was pretty easy to rip into. He was one of those geniuses who said that "if we don't reopen, poor people will starve to death anyhow," because for the first time in their lives, Republicans had forgotten that welfare exists. I had fun pointing out that it did and killing that talking point.

I noticed later that one minute he thought scientists didn't know what they were talking about if they initially said masks wouldn't fix anything, but later he claimed to have read scientific journal articles (from publications that he conveniently couldn't name) that agreed with him on something else, so suddenly the professionals were credible when it suited him. We eventually got to yelling. But I'm pretty good at arguing from Fark and elsewhere online, and he pretty solidly lost and you could hear it in the tone of his voice. It ended with him yelling that I was "crazy" as I walked away.

/He had a special needs adult with him and I sometimes wonder if I should have played the card of asking if he would sacrifice him to reopen the economy three months early.
 
picodenico [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm an activities director at an independent and assisted living senior community with 135 beds. I am a department of one, so I have to do almost everything on my own.

In a week's timespan in mid March I had to redesign about 95% of my entire job description. It was insane, stressful, and really challenging. For a month, the residents were isolated in their apartments and I had to come up with mental and small physical and exercise based activities for them to do in isolation. Im apartment bingo, coffee, snack, library book deliveries that too hours and hours, but the residents LOVED them. They were calling each other when I came around with coffee to tell their friends to not make their own coffee that day. Then after that month when they were no longer in apartment isolation, the activities focused on walking and getting continuous movement. Lots of walking around the building and incentivized scavenger hunts around the building. Then we opened up a few more activities with social distancing and masks. They're all wearing their masks and taking things in stride with some humor, and like everybody some frustration. But overall, it's getting better now. Probably staying status quo for at least a few more months, maybe all year.

Some of my favorite experiences including surprising the residents by dressing up with other staff in costume for themed days; the multitudes of video chat calls that have connected family members with their loved ones: and certainly playing 12 hallway concerts on my saxophone where they stayed in their apartments and I was in the hallway. It was great seeing them wave and talk to their neighbors down the hallway after sometimes not seeing each other for a few weeks. Nobody knew I have played sax for 25 years, so it was a joyous surprise and even 3 months later they still talk about it.

Currently, we've only had 2 staff members living with somebody who had it, but the staff only stayed home because of caution, not from a test result. And no residents have come down with anything at all.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

bingethinker: Canadian Covid-19 story:

I knew one guy who got the virus. He was on a ventilator and everything. But he got better.


another canadian story:

i stayed home and drank whiskey and cooked my own food. everything was fine.
 
phenn
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Two friends in Florida are convalescing.

The first one (age 55) was hospitalized for 11 days - 6 in ICU. He was not placed on a ventilator, but he was damn sick. They gave him plasma from a patient who fully recovered as part of his treatment track. Huh. Didn't know that was a thing. Anyway, he's home now and still on oxygen. Very weak and easily fatigued.

The other is a relatively famous drag queen (age 48). He was not hospitalized but sent home to quarantine with treatment. His hubs recently tested positive for COVID as well. He has the full lineup - breathing issues, vertigo, headaches, high fevers, chills, body aches, fatigue, loss of taste and sometimes smell, sometimes smells like a chemical burning, blurred vision and overall weakness.

One friend in Costa Rica was hospitalized and died. He was 90 and had other health issues at the time of his hospitalization.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Fireproof: The Future Mrs. Fireproof and I got engaged on Valentine's Day and were lucky enough to have picked out a venue in early March for a wedding in May 2021. My sister, who had her own wedding planned for this fall, is switching to a mini-mony and will redo it all on her first anniversary at full-size. We've gotten a "Change the Date" card from them and it's on the fridge where the "Save the Date" card used to be.

May of next year is still too up in the air for us to make as many plans as we like. Dr. Fauci is dead-set in saying a vaccine will be ready around the first of the year and that's the only thing we know about when the pandemic will end. How many people will have the vaccine and how bad the pandemic will still be in May of next year is a very open question.

We've made a point about asking about cancellation policies for every vendor we book with, and they're just about all "we don't do cancellations per se, but you can postpone and do it on another date for free." We're thinking now that if we have to, we'll do a mini-mony on our original date and do a reception a year later, because we want to move forward with having kids because biological clocks. Another thing is that there's a lot of demand for Spring 2021 because it's being taken up by everyone who moved their dates in addition to everyone who was going to get married then already. We already couldn't get our first choice of photographer.

At the advice of Reddit's wedding planning sub, we've booked the big vendors (venue, officiant, catering, photo, video, coordinator) and are holding off on the other things for right now, but I should probably check in again and see what else I should be doing at this point.


First, congrats.  Second, take this as you will but it comes from 32 years of being married.

Skip the big wedding, go to the local justice of the peace, & then have a big reception/party when things are 'normal'ish again.

We had a big wedding (her dad really wanted it, we didn't care all 'that' much but he/they were paying so...), around Christmas so all the black (tuxes), white (her dress), & red (bridesmaids' dresses, poinsettias all over the place) made it a really gorgeous event.  However apart from the photo montage that's hanging in the hallway that I glance at maybe once a month, it's completely forgotten.  The reception however still gets brought up by those that were there (those who are still alive anyway...) as one of the best parties that they've ever been to.

Not going to drag this out as it's been said by many people many times & this isn't the thread for that, but especially with all the economic uncertainty now, skip the big ceremony & have a big/ger party.  Suggestion/lecture over, good luck regardless.

/what was spent on just the ceremony would have paid off close to half our house at the time - all things considered, especially with hindsight, we would rather have had that...ah well
//granted it was a really old house in a crappy part of town but first house & all that
 
runbuh [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Background: I had pretty good parents.  I have no sad/bad parent stories from growing up.

Mom (octogenarian) got diagnosed with inoperable pancreatic cancer late last year.  She's 9 hours away by car.  I got to see her in September, October, November, December, January, and February.  Then her retirement community closed down due to the virus.  Although several people tested positive, only one person there has died from the virus, and that resident was 99 years old (not my mom).

I used to call her once a week, but she had always complained that <insert friend's child's name here> called <said friend> all the time.  So I started calling her every day.  It was good to talk to her, but mom was a trooper, "took it like man", never gave me a view into her emotional state/suffering.  I think we only talked about death once, and only talked about settling her affairs once (I took care of it all).  She liked it when I sent her a box Krispy Kreme mini's every week.  So did her nurses.

My brother sucked it up and went to see her the week before she died.  They'll let in family members under these circumstances.  I did not.  It was hard, duh, but I have multiple medical conditions that are on the list of things not to have.  We all had a facetime call that day, and I took screenshots during the call.

I watched my mom's funeral on farking Facebook.  My brother was there, along with a few other family members and local friends (only one of her close friends in her age group took the risk to attend in person).

A local friend coordinated emptying out her condo with the only crew approved to go into her community during the lockdown.  Due to the virus, it took forever to get the truckload of her life's possessions sent to me, but it finally got here two weeks ago. I am spending yet another day going through old photo albums and parsing out pictures to share with friends and family that might want them.  The typical laughter and crying is in play.

I held my dad's hand as his heart quit beating 20+ years ago.  There was an emotional passing of the torch, because I knew I had just become the head of the family.  Corny, but true.  For my mom's passing, I got a phone call.

I am not bitter. I just miss my mom.
 
phenn
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

runbuh: am not bitter. I just miss my mom.


OMG. I am so, so sorry.
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Vegas here. I am still lucky enough to not know anyone personally who has been diagnosed with CV19. I've been laid off from a resort on the strip since March 14th. It has yet to reopen, although there's rumors it will early August. If I'm not back to work by 08/31 my separation from the company is permanent and my health insurance goes buh bye. This is the last week for the federal benefit of $600 is being added to my unemployment.

August will be a make it or break it point for me on if I can even stay in Vegas. Lived here 26 years.
 
nanim [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Last month I was in a local public building that had some library-overflow books out on tables for sale/takeaway for residents.  Little old lady was in charge of watching the room.   I didn't notice a guy with no mask coming in since my back was to him.   He starts browsing AND coughing that dry Covid-cough.  I turn around and see him with no mask, not blocking his cough.   I tell him he can't be in here without a mask.  He PULLS UP HIS Tshirt over his mouth and says I'll do this.  I said 'NO, you must leave now.'   He then says 'It'll be okay...'  I interrupt him and tell him "Its illegal to be inside anywhere without a mask, and I'm calling the RCMP' . He waits until he sees me reaching for my phone and then scoots out of there like a rabbit.

The even weirder part?... The lady who was in charge of watching the room SAW him come in without a mask but did nothing.   Instead she thanked me after I forced him to leave.   I just looked at her - an older woman in the danger-zone age-wise (& 8 feet from Mr. Covid-cougher) and she risked her life just because she wanted to be polite and/or avoid a confrontation?
 
no1curr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

runbuh: I am not bitter. I just miss my mom.


*hugs* :(
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I was at my brother's when this all started to go down. My brother is a big Trump supporter, like donations from every paycheck big. He had to watch Fox News all the time and the second any Democrat would come on TV he'd start screaming at it. Even before they said anything.

I was starting to have enough and even asked my phone how long it would take me to walk home. Harrisburg, PA to Buffalo. 4 days is the answer. A couple days later he just wouldn't stop screaming at the TV and I said f*ck it. Packed my shiat and left. It was 10:30PM.

As I started walking I made the ONE phone call I could to someone I could ask for help. They were at work so I left a message and kept walking. About 10 miles later they called back and my long trip home got a little shorter.

They got me an Uber to a nearby hotel and put me up for a couple nights. By this point it was 4AM. And the next day they wired me some money so I could get a bus back to Buffalo. 14 hours in a can with a bunch of people from NYC.

Rolled into the bus station at 11:30PM, about 72 hours after I left my brother's.

Then I got sick. But that's another story.


I can not thank my friend enough for helping me get home, otherwise I'd be dead in a ditch on the side of some random highway in the middle of PA.


/i haven't been more than 2 miles from my house since I got back
 
swampgirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
runbuh:

I am not bitter. I just miss my mom.
My mom is in assisted living only 10 minutes away and I have been picturing this exact scenario since they went on lockdown in March.

So sad for the way that played out for you. Sounds like she was a strong lady.
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
My stepmother lost her aunt.  We're all very grateful that my parents got my stepmother's mom out of NYC and had her move in with them for the pandemic.  I might dislike my stepmother, but her mom is wonderful.  She's the reason we had an awesome honeymoon (arranged and paid for it for us).

We've been staying fairly isolated because we're all high risk in our house, and have managed pretty well.  Husband has a full face gas mask with the right filters for when he's out, and an entrance that lets him go almost directly into a bathroom to decontaminate.  Gotta keep the elders safe
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Two people I know have died from it, though both were compromised.  One was undergoing a second round of chemo for colon cancer, the other was in a nursing home after suffering a massive stroke a few years ago.  I have several other high risk folks in my immediate circle so we're being as careful as we possibly can.  My wife has been making masks to send to friends and family.

I'm otherwise having a banner year, oddly enough.  I know it's drying up soon but for now I'm making about what I made when I worked except without having to work.  Our garden is doing well, our flowers are doing well, our yard is immaculate because there's fark all else to do with my day lately.  I am well aware of how fortunate I am, so far anyway.  I'm absolutely terrified for others though, this is not getting better any time soon.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Recoil Therapy: Fireproof: The Future Mrs. Fireproof and I got engaged on Valentine's Day and were lucky enough to have picked out a venue in early March for a wedding in May 2021. My sister, who had her own wedding planned for this fall, is switching to a mini-mony and will redo it all on her first anniversary at full-size. We've gotten a "Change the Date" card from them and it's on the fridge where the "Save the Date" card used to be.

May of next year is still too up in the air for us to make as many plans as we like. Dr. Fauci is dead-set in saying a vaccine will be ready around the first of the year and that's the only thing we know about when the pandemic will end. How many people will have the vaccine and how bad the pandemic will still be in May of next year is a very open question.

We've made a point about asking about cancellation policies for every vendor we book with, and they're just about all "we don't do cancellations per se, but you can postpone and do it on another date for free." We're thinking now that if we have to, we'll do a mini-mony on our original date and do a reception a year later, because we want to move forward with having kids because biological clocks. Another thing is that there's a lot of demand for Spring 2021 because it's being taken up by everyone who moved their dates in addition to everyone who was going to get married then already. We already couldn't get our first choice of photographer.

At the advice of Reddit's wedding planning sub, we've booked the big vendors (venue, officiant, catering, photo, video, coordinator) and are holding off on the other things for right now, but I should probably check in again and see what else I should be doing at this point.

First, congrats.  Second, take this as you will but it comes from 32 years of being married.

Skip the big wedding, go to the local justice of the peace, & then have a big reception/party when things are 'normal'ish again.

We had a big wedding (her dad really wanted it, we didn't care all 'that' much but he/they were paying so...), around Christmas so all the black (tuxes), white (her dress), & red (bridesmaids' dresses, poinsettias all over the place) made it a really gorgeous event.  However apart from the photo montage that's hanging in the hallway that I glance at maybe once a month, it's completely forgotten.  The reception however still gets brought up by those that were there (those who are still alive anyway...) as one of the best parties that they've ever been to.

Not going to drag this out as it's been said by many people many times & this isn't the thread for that, but especially with all the economic uncertainty now, skip the big ceremony & have a big/ger party.  Suggestion/lecture over, good luck regardless.

/what was spent on just the ceremony would have paid off close to half our house at the time - all things considered, especially with hindsight, we would rather have had that...ah well
//granted it was a really old house in a crappy part of town but first house & all that


Thanks. I've taken a screenshot of this to share with the fiancée when she wakes up.
 
whatsupchuck [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
My mom died in the middle of May. It was from a burst appendix, not the virus, but I can't help but think she didn't seek treatment in time because of what was happening with COVID.

She was in her late 80's, and in otherwise good health, but refused all of the heroic surgeries the doctors proposed as the strain on her systems rippled through many of the adjacent organs. She decided for herself that she had lived long enough and was ready to join her family on the other side. Because of the pandemic, we were unable to be with her in the hospital but luckily (and after considerable effort) got her transferred to hospice just in time to say our farewells in person.

2020 is destined to go down in history as the shiattiest twelve months of my lifetime, having to say goodbye to my mom was probably the worst of it for me.
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.