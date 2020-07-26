 Skip to content
(Everett Herald)   Teenager assaulted by police will not face charges for ... *checks notes* ... dangling a donut in front of officers   (heraldnet.com) divider line
38
    More: Followup, Marshal, Sheriff, Constable, Police, Coroner, Benjamin Hansen, said Thursday, Bailiff  
•       •       •

FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Obviously the arrest was extreme, but the kid was stupid to taunt the cops in the first place.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
the acronyms BLM (Black Lives Matter) and ACAB (short for an anti-police slogan).

Wouldn't that be SFAAPS?
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Kid calls cops bastards. Cops prove him right.
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

FNG: Obviously the arrest was extreme, but the kid was stupid to taunt the cops in the first place.


Apparently the cops need a safe space so their feelings don't get hurt by childish taunts.
 
incendi [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Man On A Mission: FNG: Obviously the arrest was extreme, but the kid was stupid to taunt the cops in the first place.

Apparently the cops need a safe space so their feelings don't get hurt by childish taunts.


Because our law enforcement in America consists of the most elite, highly skilled, tactically trained toddlers-right-before-naptime that the world has ever seen!
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

FNG: Obviously the arrest was extreme, but the kid was stupid to taunt the cops in the first place.


Cops don't understand how the 1st Amendment works.  He never should have been arrested.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

FNG: Obviously the arrest was extreme, but the kid was stupid to taunt the cops in the first place.


Why? If you go to wal mart and taunt the greeter would you expect them to illegally wrestle you to the ground, put you in cuffs and shove you in a locked closet?

The very fact you think this is an expected course of action shows how commonplace illegal acts are by the police.

If the police wanted respect, they'd be the ones outing the 'bad apples' that cost the police respect of the public. They regularly protect the bad apples instead.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

FNG: Obviously the arrest was extreme, but the kid was stupid to taunt the cops in the first place.


It sounds to me like it may have been his plan to pay for college.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Xai: If the police wanted respect, they'd be the ones outing the 'bad apples' that cost the police respect of the public. They regularly protect the bad apples instead.


The real job of the police is to enforce our social order.  They crack heads because the racists in charge like it that way.  Donald Trump is not an accident, and he displays the mind set perfectly.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Xai: If the police wanted respect, they'd be the ones outing the 'bad apples' that cost the police respect of the public. They regularly protect the bad apples instead.

The real job of the police is to enforce our social order.  They crack heads because the racists in charge like it that way.  Donald Trump is not an accident, and he displays the mind set perfectly.


I agree, trump is a symptom - but the problem is that they believe they are enforcing social order by attacking undesirables - which while unconstitutional, definitely works in many regimes. The big issue is they see ALL Americans that do not support them as people to oppress, everyone who isn't hard right is a 'lib' - and that's pitting the police against a huge swath of the population, not some paltry minority - it's dividing america and we're seeing the cracks.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FNG: Obviously the arrest was extreme, but the kid was stupid to taunt the cops in the first place.


True; dangling a donut in front of a cop is like throwing a rack of lamb in the piranha pool. It's just pure mindless chaos and the cops simply can't control themselves. Their blood lust takes over. I fail to see how that's the kids fault. Maybe avoid hiring piranhas.
 
HeathenHealer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was an obvious hole in the cops story.  They glazed over a few details and were just looking for and excuse to cream this kid. When the cops can so easily sprinkle lies into the report the truth gets a twist.

/loves donuts
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I'm assuming that charges against the toddler who can't control his temper are forthcoming?

/turn on your sarcasm detector if you havent already
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
heresy
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Xai: Marcus Aurelius: Xai: If the police wanted respect, they'd be the ones outing the 'bad apples' that cost the police respect of the public. They regularly protect the bad apples instead.

The real job of the police is to enforce our social order.  They crack heads because the racists in charge like it that way.  Donald Trump is not an accident, and he displays the mind set perfectly.

I agree, trump is a symptom - but the problem is that they believe they are enforcing social order by attacking undesirables - which while unconstitutional, definitely works in many regimes. The big issue is they see ALL Americans that do not support them as people to oppress, everyone who isn't hard right is a 'lib' - and that's pitting the police against a huge swath of the population, not some paltry minority - it's dividing america and we're seeing the cracks.


You can draw a straight line from Reagan's policies to what we see today.  It took a long time to get here, but we're finally coming to the fork in the road.  We have to yank that wheel hard left.
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
cops = scum.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

HeathenHealer: There was an obvious hole in the cops story.  They glazed over a few details and were just looking for and excuse to cream this kid. When the cops can so easily sprinkle lies into the report the truth gets a twist.

/loves donuts


He should have taken a powdered.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

FNG: Obviously the arrest was extreme, but the kid was stupid to taunt the cops in the first place.


I love how bootlickers always excuse cops' awful behaviour with "what do you expect, of course they're armed-to-the-teeth manbabies who will throw a violent and possibly deadly temper tantrum if you make their feelings hurt by not treating them as the specialest little boys in the world."
 
Clem Fandango
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
From the article:
"Pence wrote that while sheriff's deputies were quick to arrest the teen over taunting with a doughnut, they "looked the other way" when earlier in the night a pro-police demonstrator pulled out a gun and pointed it at counter-protesters. "

This kind of sums it all up doesn't it?
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kendelrio [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So.... unless I'm unusually slow and just couldn't find it... TFA is about a video of a kid, a cop and a donut, but the site couldn't bother sharing the video?
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
You'd think the cops would just laugh their butts off.
 
kendelrio [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Ok, found the video after following links.

Not only is the plainclothes officer a dluchenozzle, but the fat old  "HE ASSAULTED A LIEUTENANT AND IF YOU DONT STOP RECORDING YOU'LL GO TO JAIL TOO!" asshoat needs to be caned.
 
NearCanuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Subby, he should have been charged with master-baiting in public.
 
dinch
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: You'd think the cops would just laugh their butts off.


The first three did, but when the fourth started shouting "Get that the fark out of my face!", the first two started shoving the kid around and yelling at the people filming it
 
lizyrd
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Mantour: [Fark user image image 768x512]


That's a firehouse and those are firefighters. Good try, though.
 
Felgraf
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

FNG: Obviously the arrest was extreme, but the kid was stupid to taunt the cops in the first place.


Or--and hear me out--

The cop should have known better than to react that way.

You realize the cop is a person too, right? And not some sort of Philosophical Zombie?
 
johnny queso
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

HeathenHealer: There was an obvious hole in the cops story.  They glazed over a few details and were just looking for and excuse to cream this kid. When the cops can so easily sprinkle lies into the report the truth gets a twist.

/loves donuts


could the cops act any cruller?
 
Rock Krenn
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Mantour: [Fark user image 768x512]



Has that unidentified black man recovered from his beating and/or been released from prison for taunting those cops?
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Xai: FNG: Obviously the arrest was extreme, but the kid was stupid to taunt the cops in the first place.

Why? If you go to wal mart and taunt the greeter would you expect them to illegally wrestle you to the ground, put you in cuffs and shove you in a locked closet?

The very fact you think this is an expected course of action shows how commonplace illegal acts are by the police.

If the police wanted respect, they'd be the ones outing the 'bad apples' that cost the police respect of the public. They regularly protect the bad apples instead.


If you make fun of the elderly person who works as a greeter at Walmart, and they manage to wrestle you to the ground and handcuff you, I'd probably give them a high five.

You shouldn't harass the elderly, and if they kicked your ass for doing it, it'd be highly amusing.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

dinch: TheGreatGazoo: You'd think the cops would just laugh their butts off.

The first three did, but when the fourth started shouting "Get that the fark out of my face!", the first two started shoving the kid around and yelling at the people filming it


This is why "just a few bad apples" excuses miss the point. As the saying originally went, one bad apple spoils the barrel. Three nice cops and one thin-skinned fascist thug always turns into four thin-skinned fascist thugs as soon as any conflict begins. Same thing happened in the George Floyd video: one cop goes murder-apeshiat, every other cop just passively goes yeah okay I guess we're murdering this guy now, cool.
 
MycroftHolmes [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

FNG: Obviously the arrest was extreme, but the kid was stupid to taunt the cops in the first place.


Let me make sure I have this straight.  Cops operate daily with the discretion to use lethal force, protected by qualified immunity, with very few independent forms of oversight and accountability.   Your takeaway is that it is the kids fault that a few insults caused the police to lose their control?

Sorry, but I kind of want a guy who can use lethal force with minimal repercussions to have a bit more self control and professionalism than that.  I am just silly that way.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: You'd think the cops would just laugh their butts off.


They actually were laughing until one angry cop started trouble.
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
What's America coming to when cops can't trump up charges just to assault people anymore?  My oh my.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

jaytkay: TheGreatGazoo: You'd think the cops would just laugh their butts off.

They actually were laughing until one angry cop started trouble.


So, there was just one bad apple in the bunch?

/sarcasm
//ACAB
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
now i want a donut.
 
