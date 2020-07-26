 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Unvaccinated Guy)   Want an early jump on receiving a COVID-19 vaccine? Volunteers are needed for Phase-3 clinical trials   (coronaviruspreventionnetwork.org) divider line
11
    More: PSA, Clinical trial, United States, Effectiveness, ClinicalTrials.gov, Informed consent, different stages of clinical studies, conduct Phase, monoclonal antibody efficacy studies  
•       •       •

291 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Jul 2020 at 8:15 AM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many proxies is it behind?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they give half the people a vaccine and half a placebo, then expose both groups to COVID-19 on purpose.. yeah, I'll pass.
 
Kiribub [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Alphax: If they give half the people a vaccine and half a placebo, then expose both groups to COVID-19 on purpose.. yeah, I'll pass.


"Volunteers will not be exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus as part of the study. These are studies of preventive vaccines that we hope will keep people healthy."
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Kiribub: Alphax: If they give half the people a vaccine and half a placebo, then expose both groups to COVID-19 on purpose.. yeah, I'll pass.

"Volunteers will not be exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus as part of the study. These are studies of preventive vaccines that we hope will keep people healthy."


Good.
 
Zipf
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If I have antibodies can I volunteer?
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Zipf: If I have antibodies can I volunteer?


Keep them away from posibodies or there will be a huge explosion!
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
sadly, only being used as a preventive at the moment.  No guarantee that it will keep make you immune.

I am not at risk, nor health care worker.  I will happily stay in this cave while everyone else turns into zombies
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Over 60 with multiple underlying health problems, so I'll give the rest of you a shot at it first.
 
Chain Smokes Freely [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I read about this test. The medical professionals show the test subject a fuzzy picture of Bigfoot. If the test subject doesn't pee in their pants, they are immune from COVID.
 
groppet
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
My brother is a nurse and he has been working as part of a team compiling data for one of the vaccines. He was teasing me the other day saying he volunteered me as a test subject and joked maybe one of the side effects would be hair growth. Smartass brothers!
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.