Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: I Swear I Seed It

Description: Seeds come in all kinds of shapes and sizes - from dainty dandelion fluff to the coco de mer, the seed of a palm tree. Show us seeds in the wild, gathered up, baked for consumption, however you find them.

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however). See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
Earguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size


My photo  club had an assignment for July, "Grain."
 
opalakea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Milkweed & Oncopeltus
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Queen Anne's lace seed head
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Sycamore seeds (with American Goldfinch)
 
powerful katrinka [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Bunchberry seeds
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
betawulf [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CiliarySpasm
‘’ 2 days ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
Wild onion seed pod
 
CiliarySpasm
‘’ 2 days ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
Silver Maple seed pods - though I'd never seen them before or since have this red coloring.
 
CiliarySpasm
‘’ 2 days ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  

CiliarySpasm: [i.postimg.cc image 850x632]Silver Maple seed pods - though I'd never seen them before or since have this red coloring.


I wasn't expecting that.  Here are some Bigleaf Maple seeds.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
DSC_0287 by jambayalajo, on Flickr



/seed pod
/some sort of pond lily
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
maine-001-3 by Jonathan, on Flickr
Female grosbeak surrounded by sunflower seeds
 
Ldrtchbrd [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Store-bought....and tastes about how you'd expect.
/oh well
//lesson learned
///slashies
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pecans
Fark user imageView Full Size
Dessert by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
reddfrogg
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Planters Peanutmobile.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
reddfrogg
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

American Robin with Russian Olive seeds.
 
reddfrogg
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Grass seeds
 
beeztreezandthesieze
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Thai basil
 
