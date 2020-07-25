 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBC)   Ryan Reynolds offers $5000 reward for little girl's stolen teddy bear. A very, very dusty teddy bear   (cbc.ca) divider line
9
    More: Sad, 2006 albums, Build-a-Bear teddy bear, Mara Soriano, final message, precious recording of her mother, audio recording, Marilyn Soriano, mother's voice  
•       •       •

363 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Jul 2020 at 2:05 AM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Rusty Shackleford [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well, that's my Eric Trump-level reading comprehension submission for this year.

Goodnight, everybody!
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If Ryan's reward doesn't work we may need a real life Jules Winnfield to handle this one.

" Normally your ass would be as dead as farkin' fried chicken, but I don't want to kill you Ringo.  I want to help you. I want you to go into that bag and find the Teddy Bear.  Now between the I Pad and the Nintendo Switch that's a pretty good score, keep 'em.  But I can't let you have the Teddy Bear because that doesn't belong to me..."

the-artifice.comView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Rusty Shackleford: Well, that's my Eric Trump-level reading comprehension submission for this year.

Goodnight, everybody!


For those of us who saw Deadpool 2, it's close enough.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
F$ck you subby.  I did not need to read that.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
When they start trying to replace the citizenship documents and passports, that's when they could really use a wealthy celebrity bribing politicians for them.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Liam Neeson offer a very particular set of skills.
 
Insain2
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Liam Neeson offer a very particular set of skills.


But he doesn't have a lot of money......
 
Bandito King [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Man all these rich actors and athletes stepping up to help people while robber barons and their pet republicans continue to whine about being oppressed by the freedom of others.

Almost seems like liberal Hollywood has more character than the freshly drained swamp.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.