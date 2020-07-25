 Skip to content
(Abc.net.au)   Police detained a man who sped through a COVID-19 checkpoint on the wrong side of the road, with blacked out number plates. Unlicensed, on bail, on meth and caught a short time taking a pee in the bushes. Wait, that's MY bucket list   (abc.net.au) divider line
    Dumbass, South Australia, New South Wales, Bail, South Australian man, 30-year-old man, drug test, Australia, Broken Hill, New South Wales  
Angry Manatee [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
No... no... I actually have this on my 2020 bingo card.

This is good for me.
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Covid checkpoint? When did they start deploying those?
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Difficulty: Not Florida.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cman: Covid checkpoint? When did they start deploying those?


That's what I was wondering.  But it's Australia.

We can't do anything that sensible here.
 
Bob Down [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That should read: "...caught a short time later taking a pee..."
Dumbarse tag is for me.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Bob Down: That should read: "...caught a short time later taking a pee..."
Dumbarse tag is for me.


I doubt anyone would have noticed that if you hadn't said anything.
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Trump supporter, 100%.
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
We'll get more of this is the ice cream man gets a second term.
 
Last Man on Earth [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

JerryHeisenberg: Trump supporter, 100%.


I can't speak to how this guy feels about American politics, but considering this was in Australia, I don't think it means much.
 
Langdon_777 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Alphax: cman: Covid checkpoint? When did they start deploying those?

That's what I was wondering.  But it's Australia.

We can't do anything that sensible here.


When Victoria and New South Wales decided to let the virus run around again.  So all the surrounding states have put up road blocks at the borders and there are road blocks/ travel restrictions within the two infected states trying to keep the virus from spreading out.

Alas we also have idiots who think it's an affront to their freedoms.
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Last Man on Earth: JerryHeisenberg: Trump supporter, 100%.

I can't speak to how this guy feels about American politics, but considering this was in Australia, I don't think it means much.


I'm positive.
 
penguinopus
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That's no way to go through life, son. Moose out front shoulda told ya.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

JerryHeisenberg: Trump supporter, 100%.


He sounds like a meth supporter, so I'd say politics isn't high on his list of priorities.
 
