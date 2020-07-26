 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Komo)   Seattle police declares protest a riot. Inspector Kemp unavailable for comment   (komonews.com) divider line
22
    More: Followup, Seattle Mariners, Seattle, Saturday rallies, officers, KOMO  
•       •       •

576 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Jul 2020 at 1:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Well, once you start setting fires...
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
It is Seattle there has to be a group there that could do a new version of London Calling.
 
vygramul [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Well, once you start setting fires...


U should research that flashbangs cause fires
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vygramul: [scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 640x727]


They really need to be further apart. And why isn't the psychologist wearing a mask? Honestly, the whole appointment could have been done over zoom.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Well, once you start setting fires...


Well, once you start murdering unarmed Black people...
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unavailable.

media.gettyimages.comView Full Size
 
Gratch
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So, was it a riot before or after the anonymous, unaccountable federal agents started beating on people?

Schroedinger's protest, perhaps?
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
somehtic somethoo II?
 
shinji3i
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
3 officers hurt during Saturday rallies

media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Re-posting from one of the redlit threads:

If Trump's goons show up in Seattle, it will make Portland look like peewee hockey game. Seattleites and Portlanders talk a lot of smack about each other, but make no mistake, those cities are *close*. When you cut one of them, they both bleed. The difference is, Seattle is much bigger, much angrier and much more violent than Portland. They will go after the goons like the guy who beat up their kid brother. This is personal.
 
vygramul [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

leviosaurus: Re-posting from one of the redlit threads:

If Trump's goons show up in Seattle, it will make Portland look like peewee hockey game. Seattleites and Portlanders talk a lot of smack about each other, but make no mistake, those cities are *close*. When you cut one of them, they both bleed. The difference is, Seattle is much bigger, much angrier and much more violent than Portland. They will go after the goons like the guy who beat up their kid brother. This is personal.


I'll believe it when I see it. I ain't got nothin' 'gainst Seattle or Portland. But everyone else has just rolled over and a claim of exceptionalism needs to be backed up before I'll believe it.
 
gozar_the_destroyer
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

leviosaurus: Re-posting from one of the redlit threads:

If Trump's goons show up in Seattle, it will make Portland look like peewee hockey game. Seattleites and Portlanders talk a lot of smack about each other, but make no mistake, those cities are *close*. When you cut one of them, they both bleed. The difference is, Seattle is much bigger, much angrier and much more violent than Portland. They will go after the goons like the guy who beat up their kid brother. This is personal.


Washington is an open carry state and they have lots of guns, even in the Seattle area.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

vygramul: I'll believe it when I see it. I ain't got nothin' 'gainst Seattle or Portland. But everyone else has just rolled over and a claim of exceptionalism needs to be backed up before I'll believe it.


You're seeing it right now. Seattle's protest riot today is in solidarity with Portland. https://twitter.com/ByMikeB​aker/status​/1287162863216287744

And this is *without* Trump's goons showing up. The protesters are taking their anger out on the Seattle PD because there's no one else to be angry at. If the goons show up, the gloves come off.
 
ace in your face
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I was watching my friends live feed and the cops are covering their badge identifications and throwing flash bangs into the crowd instead of in front of it. The cops are the rioters. They are the thugs.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

leviosaurus: vygramul: I'll believe it when I see it. I ain't got nothin' 'gainst Seattle or Portland. But everyone else has just rolled over and a claim of exceptionalism needs to be backed up before I'll believe it.

You're seeing it right now. Seattle's protest riot today is in solidarity with Portland. https://twitter.com/ByMikeBa​ker/status/1287162863216287744

And this is *without* Trump's goons showing up. The protesters are taking their anger out on the Seattle PD because there's no one else to be angry at. If the goons show up, the gloves come off.


Leeroy Jenkins HD 1080p
Youtube mLyOj_QD4a4
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
And Cooch is claiming that shields and face masks are "preparations for violence".

Well, he's not wrong...
 
gozar_the_destroyer
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ace in your face: I was watching my friends live feed and the cops are covering their badge identifications and throwing flash bangs into the crowd instead of in front of it. The cops are the rioters. They are the thugs.


They really think they are doing this the right way, don't they. New law for the city council to pass: During crowd control actions, all officers must wear jerseys with their badge numbers printed on the front and back in large, light reflective, and with the numbers printed on the inside as well as the outside of the jersey. This is to identify the officers in video easily for their and the public's safety. Wearing another officer's number will result in termination. Buy the jerseys from a local uniform shop and have them made just like football jerseys so they fit over the officer's riot equipment. Elastic openings can be added to reach combat webbing equipment.

Now watch them try and pull their BS when they can be ID'ed on camera, possibly fire, and likely sued for jack booting.
 
Phreyd2
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Seattle police have had a bad rep in Seattle for decades. For being heavy handed, racist, etc. So the protesters probably don't see much difference between the local cops and the feds.
 
gozar_the_destroyer
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

IlGreven: And Cooch is claiming that shields and face masks are "preparations for violence".

Well, he's not wrong...


What would showing up in full mail and a helmet be preparation for then? I ask because Seattle and Portland have some very active hobby communities in this vain.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Phreyd2: Seattle police have had a bad rep in Seattle for decades. For being heavy handed, racist, etc. So the protesters probably don't see much difference between the local cops and the feds.


Wow, you read a blog
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.