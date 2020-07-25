 Skip to content
(CNN)   Oops?   (cnn.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...I did it again?
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I believe the medical term is "oopsie".
 
I_told_you_so
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: I believe the medical term is "oopsie".


The medical term is "billable procedure."
 
Mock26
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: ...I did it again?


i2.wp.comView Full Size
 
Obscure Login
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Jgok [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

I_told_you_so: AstroJesus: I believe the medical term is "oopsie".

The medical term is "billable procedure."


Honestly, with the thousands of tests labs are processing every day I kind of expected more mistakes like this. Even a tiny error rate can blow up over 30 million iterations.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Mock26: kdawg7736: ...I did it again?

[i2.wp.com image 850x537]


Toxic.
 
SomeFarkinFarmgirl
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Considering all the testing clusterf**kery, I kinda doubt that most Americans are going to be real trusting of any vaccine that the government will push on us in the next 9 months or so.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Of course she got Covid-19.  They sent her to a summer camp so she could contract the disease, did they not?  The level of entitlement attached to this family's interaction with the outside world is staggering.  False positive!Lordy.
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Uhm, every doctor I've heard talk about it says that even with a negative test result you should still assume you're infected and act accordingly. Even without a system problem like this the average false negative rate for the most common tests in the US is north of 20%. Basically if you qualify for a test assume you're actually infected and self-quarentine for 14 days if you can and definitely wear a mask if you can't!
 
I_told_you_so
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Jgok: I_told_you_so: AstroJesus: I believe the medical term is "oopsie".

The medical term is "billable procedure."

Honestly, with the thousands of tests labs are processing every day I kind of expected more mistakes like this. Even a tiny error rate can blow up over 30 million iterations.


Of course there are going to be errors. which is why it so it is so amazing there has never been a death with the Japanese Shinkansen Bullet Train.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Also, this is what happens to families across America once schools reopen.  Losing a parent will be common, but the odds of losing both parents are reasonably low.  Liberated widows and widowers will seek the solace of their own kind, like on the Brady Bunch.
 
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Also, this is what happens to families across America once schools reopen.  Losing a parent will be common, but the odds of losing both parents are reasonably low.  Liberated widows and widowers will seek the solace of their own kind, like on the Brady Bunch.


User name correlates.
 
