(Yahoo)   This business will get out of control. It will get out of control and we'll be lucky to live through it   (yahoo.com) divider line
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
FTFA: The group is known for its support of gun rights and opposition to government "tyranny,"

Except of course when that "tyranny" is directed against people of color.
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"Deputy Chief of Police LaVita Chavous said in press conference that there were "no instances of violence and damage today" besides the shooting"

Only in America could that sentence appear unironically in a news story.
 
SpockYouOut [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
what the shiat?!  the all white militia shot black men and the police aren't going to do a damn thing about it.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

SpockYouOut: what the shiat?!  the all white militia shot black men and the police aren't going to do a damn thing about it.


It was vaguely described, but it sounded like members of the NFAC's guns went off and shot other members of the NFAC.
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
100 years from now these will be known as the skirmishes before Civil War 2: Electric Boogaloo
 
Somacandra [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SpockYouOut: what the shiat?!  the all white militia shot black men and the police aren't going to do a damn thing about it.


I can't find a website for the group (seems odd these days) but the story says that it was an errant inadvertent mishap within the NFAC, not fired from any opposing source.
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Militias becoming more organized ... street fighting men choosing sides.

/I'm staying inside.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we just, um, not have armed militias running around our streets? Please?
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HugeMistake: "Deputy Chief of Police LaVita Chavous said in press conference that there were "no instances of violence and damage today" besides the shooting"

Only in America could that sentence appear unironically in a news story.


"Other than that, how did you enjoy the play, Mrs Lincoln?"
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These are not militias. These are armed criminals threatening innocent people. Stop calling them militias. These assholes want to show off off their Walmart-purchased AR-15s and Alien Gear holsters. They are not a military force in any way, shape or form.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guess they'll have to re-name to the Clearly farking Around Coalition.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

west.la.lawyer: SpockYouOut: what the shiat?!  the all white militia shot black men and the police aren't going to do a damn thing about it.

It was vaguely described, but it sounded like members of the NFAC's guns went off and shot other members of the NFAC.


Didn't shoot them enough.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpockYouOut: what the shiat?!  the all white militia shot black men and the police aren't going to do a damn thing about it.


No, the poorly written "article" seems to be saying that it wasn't a conflict between the two militias, but morons in the "peaceful" militia seem to have shot either each other or themselves. Of course, the way that article was "written", it may very well have been Santa Claus riding a dragon, who swooped down and covered the entire group in candy canes and silly string.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently the Not farking Around Coalition ran into the Completely farking Around Coalition.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HugeMistake: FTFA: The group is known for its support of gun rights and opposition to government "tyranny,"

Except of course when that "tyranny" is directed against people of color.


Funny that you are ignoring the news event of three people being shot...

From another article:

The group's founder, John "Grand Master Jay" Johnson, told ABC News that members of the militia were inspecting firearms prior to the demonstration when a woman's weapon was accidentally discharged. Johnson referred to the woman as a trainee.
 
Dr._Michael_Hfuhruhurr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meanmutton: Can we just, um, not have armed militias running around our streets? Please?


This is the Internet 2020. As long as they're wearing masks and not, you know, vaguely orange; they're A-OK.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: These are not militias. These are armed criminals threatening innocent people. Stop calling them militias. These assholes want to show off off their Walmart-purchased AR-15s and Alien Gear holsters. They are not a military force in any way, shape or form.


You're directing that towards the POC as well, right?
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpockYouOut: what the shiat?!  the all white militia shot black men and the police aren't going to do a damn thing about it.


No.

A black woman managed to shoot three people in her own group.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So am I reading correctly the militia accidentally shot their own members?
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: SpockYouOut: what the shiat?!  the all white militia shot black men and the police aren't going to do a damn thing about it.

No, the poorly written "article" seems to be saying that it wasn't a conflict between the two militias, but morons in the "peaceful" militia seem to have shot either each other or themselves. Of course, the way that article was "written", it may very well have been Santa Claus riding a dragon, who swooped down and covered the entire group in candy canes and silly string.


This one is better:  https://abcnews.go.com/US/members-ar​me​d-militia-shot-breonna-taylor-protest/​story?id=71990031
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: HugeMistake: FTFA: The group is known for its support of gun rights and opposition to government "tyranny,"

Except of course when that "tyranny" is directed against people of color.

Funny that you are ignoring the news event of three people being shot...

From another article:

The group's founder, John "Grand Master Jay" Johnson, told ABC News that members of the militia were inspecting firearms prior to the demonstration when a woman's weapon was accidentally discharged. Johnson referred to the woman as a trainee.


Soo???
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: SpockYouOut: what the shiat?!  the all white militia shot black men and the police aren't going to do a damn thing about it.

No.

A black woman managed to shoot three people in her own group.


I want to know how she shot 3 people with one "accidental discharge". She either is carrying a fully auto weapon, or she's using an AWP, otherwise known as the 'Noob-Cannon'.
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just here to be told who were the good guys with guns.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTFDYW: gar1013: HugeMistake: FTFA: The group is known for its support of gun rights and opposition to government "tyranny,"

Except of course when that "tyranny" is directed against people of color.

Funny that you are ignoring the news event of three people being shot...

From another article:

The group's founder, John "Grand Master Jay" Johnson, told ABC News that members of the militia were inspecting firearms prior to the demonstration when a woman's weapon was accidentally discharged. Johnson referred to the woman as a trainee.

Soo???


Probably should be "trained" using something less dangerous. Like a paintball gun.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: gar1013: SpockYouOut: what the shiat?!  the all white militia shot black men and the police aren't going to do a damn thing about it.

No.

A black woman managed to shoot three people in her own group.

I want to know how she shot 3 people with one "accidental discharge". She either is carrying a fully auto weapon, or she's using an AWP, otherwise known as the 'Noob-Cannon'.


Yeah, I mean...I'm sort of impressed.

Not in a good way, but still.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Let them shoot it out
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Social Justice Warlock: Just here to be told who were the good guys with guns.


Both.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

gar1013: Mikey1969: SpockYouOut: what the shiat?!  the all white militia shot black men and the police aren't going to do a damn thing about it.

No, the poorly written "article" seems to be saying that it wasn't a conflict between the two militias, but morons in the "peaceful" militia seem to have shot either each other or themselves. Of course, the way that article was "written", it may very well have been Santa Claus riding a dragon, who swooped down and covered the entire group in candy canes and silly string.

This one is better:  https://abcnews.go.com/US/members-arm​ed-militia-shot-breonna-taylor-protest​/story?id=71990031


Awesome. Much better. Thanks!
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

gar1013: Mikey1969: gar1013: SpockYouOut: what the shiat?!  the all white militia shot black men and the police aren't going to do a damn thing about it.

No.

A black woman managed to shoot three people in her own group.

I want to know how she shot 3 people with one "accidental discharge". She either is carrying a fully auto weapon, or she's using an AWP, otherwise known as the 'Noob-Cannon'.

Yeah, I mean...I'm sort of impressed.

Not in a good way, but still.


Shotgun probably, doesn't require anything to buy or training, and one accident can hit a few people and probably not be fatal
 
Cythraul
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Between the unidentified feds, the NFAC, 3%ers, Proud Boys, the police and what not, it's getting very dangerous to be a BLM protester these days.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

gar1013: WTFDYW: gar1013: HugeMistake: FTFA: The group is known for its support of gun rights and opposition to government "tyranny,"

Except of course when that "tyranny" is directed against people of color.

Funny that you are ignoring the news event of three people being shot...

From another article:

The group's founder, John "Grand Master Jay" Johnson, told ABC News that members of the militia were inspecting firearms prior to the demonstration when a woman's weapon was accidentally discharged. Johnson referred to the woman as a trainee.

Soo???

Probably should be "trained" using something less dangerous. Like a paintball gun.


Paintball guns can be painful. Maybe a Nerf with a spring that's on its last legs?
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The only thing they support are Big Gulps. Such FreedomPatriots(tm)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: gar1013: WTFDYW: gar1013: HugeMistake: FTFA: The group is known for its support of gun rights and opposition to government "tyranny,"

Except of course when that "tyranny" is directed against people of color.

Funny that you are ignoring the news event of three people being shot...

From another article:

The group's founder, John "Grand Master Jay" Johnson, told ABC News that members of the militia were inspecting firearms prior to the demonstration when a woman's weapon was accidentally discharged. Johnson referred to the woman as a trainee.

Soo???

Probably should be "trained" using something less dangerous. Like a paintball gun.

Paintball guns can be painful. Maybe a Nerf with a spring that's on its last legs?


Laser tag
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

EvilElecBlanket: Social Justice Warlock: Just here to be told who were the good guys with guns.

Both.


User name. It checks out.
 
kukukupo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Cythraul: Between the unidentified feds, the NFAC, 3%ers, Proud Boys, the police and what not, it's getting very dangerous to be a BLM protester these days.


It isn't an excuse - but if it weren't for the looting, burning, and tearing down statues, I doubt any of them would be involved.
 
Dr._Michael_Hfuhruhurr
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: gar1013: SpockYouOut: what the shiat?!  the all white militia shot black men and the police aren't going to do a damn thing about it.

No.

A black woman managed to shoot three people in her own group.

I want to know how she shot 3 people with one "accidental discharge". She either is carrying a fully auto weapon, or she's using an AWP, otherwise known as the 'Noob-Cannon'.


There's a video in the comments above showing the rifle. It's an old-school, wooden stock hunting rifle of apparently low caliber. She got "lucky."
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
As long as they are well regulated, I don't see any problem.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Good for them. See people? Cops dont fark with you when you bring guns to a protest.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I wish my fellow Americans understood Vladimir Putin and his motives better.

If Putin can use what you're about to do, stop. Either don't do it or do it in a way he can't exploit.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

meanmutton: Can we just, um, not have armed militias running around our streets? Please?


But the 2nd Amendment assures me that all those armed Militias are *well-regulated*...

/ marching into the 2020's with solutions that were ineffective 250+ years ago
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: These are not militias. These are armed criminals threatening innocent people. Stop calling them militias. These assholes want to show off off their Walmart-purchased AR-15s and Alien Gear holsters. They are not a military force in any way, shape or form.


I swear I saw you in threads with that white gun toting couple defending them.

Funny that
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

kukukupo: Cythraul: Between the unidentified feds, the NFAC, 3%ers, Proud Boys, the police and what not, it's getting very dangerous to be a BLM protester these days.

It isn't an excuse - but if it weren't for the looting, burning, and tearing down statues, I doubt any of them would be involved.


True, they'd still be taking over the Michigan capital.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

gar1013: WTFDYW: gar1013: HugeMistake: FTFA: The group is known for its support of gun rights and opposition to government "tyranny,"

Except of course when that "tyranny" is directed against people of color.

Funny that you are ignoring the news event of three people being shot...

From another article:

The group's founder, John "Grand Master Jay" Johnson, told ABC News that members of the militia were inspecting firearms prior to the demonstration when a woman's weapon was accidentally discharged. Johnson referred to the woman as a trainee.

Soo???

Probably should be "trained" using something less dangerous. Like a paintball gun.


You're right. The only guns people should be allowed are paint guns.
 
Blathering Beeblebrox! [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Sgygus: Militias becoming more organized ... street fighting men choosing sides.

/I'm staying inside.


Was...was that a haiku?
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: These are not militias. These are armed criminals threatening innocent people. Stop calling them militias. These assholes want to show off off their Walmart-purchased AR-15s and Alien Gear holsters. They are not a military force in any way, shape or form.

I swear I saw you in threads with that white gun toting couple defending them.

Funny that


I can guarantee you that I never defended those nut jobs.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

gar1013: HugeMistake: FTFA: The group is known for its support of gun rights and opposition to government "tyranny,"

Except of course when that "tyranny" is directed against people of color.

Funny that you are ignoring the news event of three people being shot...

From another article:

The group's founder, John "Grand Master Jay" Johnson, told ABC News that members of the militia were inspecting firearms prior to the demonstration when a woman's weapon was accidentally discharged. Johnson referred to the woman as a trainee.


Around here we just laugh, and say "Mrs South just farted, again!"...
 
khatores
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: gar1013: Mikey1969: gar1013: SpockYouOut: what the shiat?!  the all white militia shot black men and the police aren't going to do a damn thing about it.

No.

A black woman managed to shoot three people in her own group.

I want to know how she shot 3 people with one "accidental discharge". She either is carrying a fully auto weapon, or she's using an AWP, otherwise known as the 'Noob-Cannon'.

Yeah, I mean...I'm sort of impressed.

Not in a good way, but still.

Shotgun probably, doesn't require anything to buy or training, and one accident can hit a few people and probably not be fatal


She could have fired one of those overpriced frangible hollowpoint rounds onto concrete and it fragmented and ricocheted shrapnel, hitting 3 people in the face. There's an Aristocrats joke in there somewhere.
 
seventypercent [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
But I was assured that an armed society is a polite society.
 
