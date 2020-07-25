 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WTAE)   That police officer would have drowned if it wasn't for that meddling teen   (wtae.com) divider line
22
    More: Hero, Affiliate marketing, Grady McClendon, Hearst Television, Marketing, various affiliate marketing programs, fishing trip, police officer of Tuscaloosa, hero  
•       •       •

761 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Jul 2020 at 12:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"Now, y'all promise not to shoot anymore black folk?"
[Jumps back into lake'
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Always try to save a life, no matter who it is.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The cop then beat the teen and stood on his neck.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Working on a patrol boat, then having to be saved by a 15 year old sounds kinda embarrassing.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can always count on a teenager to do stupid things.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Learn more in the video above about a fishing trip that went anything but as planned.

Nah. I'll Google another site that isn't too lazy to rewrite the teleprompter text into an article.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, because I can read in 20 seconds what it takes someone 4 minutes to say.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Does he get a free pass for one misdemeanor for this?
 
Murkanen
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Always try to save a life, no matter who it is.


I see no good reason to help cops until they stop being authoritian douchenozzles at every opportunity that presents itself.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Does he get a free pass for one misdemeanor for this?


Arrested for swimming in prohibited waters.
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Why was the cop on a fishing trip in a patrol boat?
 
shaggai
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Albino Squid [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Chip Scarborough is the absolute pinnacle of small town reporter names.
 
Hypnotic Harlequin [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Murkanen: kdawg7736: Always try to save a life, no matter who it is.

I see no good reason to help cops until they stop being authoritian douchenozzles at every opportunity that presents itself.


You know how I know I'm a better person than you?  Because I hate Donald Trump with a fiery passion, and am well aware of his crimes, but I would not in a million years allow him to drown if I could prevent it.

I don't help people because theyare good, I help people because I am good.  But you?  You'd let someone you know nothing about die because of stereotypes.

No wonder I have you tagged "Social Justice Warrior."  Morally bankrupt to the core.
 
Mock26
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Murkanen: kdawg7736: Always try to save a life, no matter who it is.

I see no good reason to help cops until they stop being authoritian douchenozzles at every opportunity that presents itself.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Murkanen: kdawg7736: Always try to save a life, no matter who it is.

I see no good reason to help cops until they stop being authoritian douchenozzles at every opportunity that presents itself.


*Calls police* "My neighbor parked in my parking spot again!!! "

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Hypnotic Harlequin: Murkanen: kdawg7736: Always try to save a life, no matter who it is.

I see no good reason to help cops until they stop being authoritian douchenozzles at every opportunity that presents itself.

You know how I know I'm a better person than you?  Because I hate Donald Trump with a fiery passion, and am well aware of his crimes, but I would not in a million years allow him to drown if I could prevent it.

I don't help people because theyare good, I help people because I am good.  But you?  You'd let someone you know nothing about die because of stereotypes.

No wonder I have you tagged "Social Justice Warrior."  Morally bankrupt to the core.


🙄

No one knows what they're going to do until it hits the fan and then you find out who actually does anything
 
Jgok [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Robinfro: Also, because I can read in 20 seconds what it takes someone 4 minutes to say.


Gods this. Every farking thing these days has to be a video. Google "where to find (resource) in (game)" and you get 30 videos when all you need is a set of coordinates.
 
Hypnotic Harlequin [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

waxbeans: No one knows what they're going to do until it hits the fan and then you find out who actually does anything


Well I've been there when the shiat hit the fan, and I jumped into action and saved a life.  Sure, it was a dog's life, but it counts. If all I had to do was steer a boat over to a person and help pull them aboard, as this kid did, then I wouldn't hesitate at all.  I mean it's not like I'd be in any danger or afraid, and that's the only thing that really causes people to freeze up.

If you're at a helm of a small boat and 60 yards from someone drowning, there's exactly one excuse to not steer over to them and help:  They're a serial killer you just knocked overboard after they tried to kill you and you are fleeing from them.
 
PangolinPatientZero
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Hypnotic Harlequin: Murkanen: kdawg7736: Always try to save a life, no matter who it is.


I don't help people because theyare good, I help people because I am good.  But you?  You'd let someone you know nothing about die because of stereotypes.



I hate that I agree with you. I've helped Neo Nazis, and in one case an actual former Hitler Youth Nazi get better. Its probably the biggest fark you you can give them too....
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Jgok: Robinfro: Also, because I can read in 20 seconds what it takes someone 4 minutes to say.

Gods this. Every farking thing these days has to be a video. Google "where to find (resource) in (game)" and you get 30 videos when all you need is a set of coordinates.


Thirded.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Hypnotic Harlequin: waxbeans: No one knows what they're going to do until it hits the fan and then you find out who actually does anything

Well I've been there when the shiat hit the fan, and I jumped into action and saved a life.  Sure, it was a dog's life, but it counts. If all I had to do was steer a boat over to a person and help pull them aboard, as this kid did, then I wouldn't hesitate at all.  I mean it's not like I'd be in any danger or afraid, and that's the only thing that really causes people to freeze up.

If you're at a helm of a small boat and 60 yards from someone drowning, there's exactly one excuse to not steer over to them and help:  They're a serial killer you just knocked overboard after they tried to kill you and you are fleeing from them.


I'm saying people that say they would let someone die don't know for sure until it happens and vice versa as you've clearly made clear
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.