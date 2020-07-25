 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   France, number one in cannabis use, introduces a 200-euro fine if they catch you. Sacré spliff   (rfi.fr) divider line
2
    More: Misc, Heroin, Drug addiction, French police, Drug, Illegal drug trade, spot fines, French cities, Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs  
•       •       •

65 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Jul 2020 at 11:35 PM (9 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



2 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
lolmao500
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Macron is such a coont... probably paid off by the cigarette lobby... otherwise it would have been legal a long time ago.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Gee.  I can't believe that a neoliberal international banker would appoint a new PM who would pull this kind of horseshiat.

/for the heavily impaired: s
 
Displayed 2 of 2 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.