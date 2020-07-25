 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC DFW)   You might think this would be a big deal in Texas, but after high school football opens late, we all have nothing to live for anyway   (nbcdfw.com) divider line
16
    More: Amusing, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins, Alcoholic beverage, Dallas County, strip clubs, New York City, Nudity, Bar, The Order  
•       •       •

807 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Jul 2020 at 9:17 PM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
forteblast [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
How can judges unilaterally close anything unless it's in response to a court case? I thought the executive branch had to do that.

Seriously asking.
 
dv-ous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
First: they weren't already closed? WTF?

Secondly, FTA: "bars, nightclubs, bottle clubs or similar commercial establishments, whether or not alcoholic beverages are served, which features persons who appear nude or semi-nude"

That makes it sound like only the strip clubs are closed, not the bars.
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

dv-ous: First: they weren't already closed? WTF?

Secondly, FTA: "bars, nightclubs, bottle clubs or similar commercial establishments, whether or not alcoholic beverages are served, which features persons who appear nude or semi-nude"

That makes it sound like only the strip clubs are closed, not the bars.


Abbott closed the bars statewide June 26. Not sure why strip clubs and cigar bars were excluded.
 
slobberbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

forteblast: Seriously asking.


A county judge in Texas is equivalent to a county executive in other states. The elected chief executive of a county. Texas loves to name and pronounce things incorrectly. Palestine for starters.
 
Intel154
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

slobberbone: forteblast: Seriously asking.

A county judge in Texas is equivalent to a county executive in other states. The elected chief executive of a county. Texas loves to name and pronounce things incorrectly. Palestine for starters.


Or even Texas / Tejas
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So there were cases traced to these places?

TFA didn't say, so I'll just assume there weren't.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
He looks like the type to hang out in gay bar bathrooms waiting for the glory hole.
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

forteblast: How can judges unilaterally close anything unless it's in response to a court case? I thought the executive branch had to do that.

Seriously asking.


Underestimating a local judge is like under estimating a forrest ranger.  Don't do that.  Those guys in a bad mood can and will fark you up.  It's one of those things you just say "yes sir" and go about your business.
 
Beerguy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
After living in Texas for 2 years, I can't imagine anything stopping high school football.
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

7th Son of a 7th Son: He looks like the type to hang out in gay bar bathrooms waiting for the glory hole.


Well, he's not, despite your fantasies. Texas would be in much better shape if Jenkins were our governor.
 
RyansPrivates [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

slobberbone: forteblast: Seriously asking.

A county judge in Texas is equivalent to a county executive in other states. The elected chief executive of a county. Texas loves to name and pronounce things incorrectly. Palestine for starters.


Came here to say this. A "county judge" in Texas has a lot of power relative to their counties. It's all a little arcane, but Texas has until recently (i.e. 10-15 years) been very decentralized in the way things are run. The GOP has slowly been rolling that back because they love small government unless it is the government of blue cities/counties then they want to over-rule it.

Clay Jenkins is awesome, by the way. I miss living in Dallas County
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

7th Son of a 7th Son: He looks like the type to hang out in gay bar bathrooms waiting for the glory hole.


That's a dude?
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

RandyJohnson: 7th Son of a 7th Son: He looks like the type to hang out in gay bar bathrooms waiting for the glory hole.

That's a dude?


Going by the ears..  He's been pulled on often and likes it.
 
ocelot
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Clay Jenkum is an idiot.He wanted to bring Ebola patients to Dallas,move tens of thousands of illegal immigrants into my area.This sh*t won't fly round these parts.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It goes on to state cigar bars and cigar lounges are to cease activities as well.

Is that, like an euphemism for a gay bar or something?

Never heard that name before, so - serious question here.
 
HempHead
‘’ less than a minute ago  

RyansPrivates: slobberbone: forteblast: Seriously asking.

A county judge in Texas is equivalent to a county executive in other states. The elected chief executive of a county. Texas loves to name and pronounce things incorrectly. Palestine for starters.

Came here to say this. A "county judge" in Texas has a lot of power relative to their counties. It's all a little arcane, but Texas has until recently (i.e. 10-15 years) been very decentralized in the way things are run. The GOP has slowly been rolling that back because they love small government unless it is the government of blue cities/counties then they want to over-rule it.

Clay Jenkins is awesome, by the way. I miss living in Dallas County


I wish Clay would run for Governor.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.