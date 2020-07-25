 Skip to content
 
(ABC Action News)   For the times when your baby needs a diaper, weed and a gun at Disney   (abcactionnews.com) divider line
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well, she had a
(•_•)
( •_•)>⌐■-■
(⌐■_■)
Yuniuqe experience.

Also, Disney is apparently testing walk-through scanners more like Total Recall.
 
ShonenBat
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Well, when you're stuck with an infant all day, you definitely want a toke.
 
skyotter
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Next time leave the baby home.
 
drayno76
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ShonenBat: Well, when you're stuck with an infant all day, you definitely want a toke.


When you've got to deal with a 3' mouse and a 6' dog pantomiming in front of you all day, you need a toke.
 
Mock26
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shakespeare's Monkey [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Saaayyy, was this in Florida?
 
skinink [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Bring reefer, guns, and Huggies. The shiat has hit the fan!
 
WTP 2
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
yhhuuuup.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

skyotter: Next time leave the baby home.


Leave the kids at home Disney is awesome if you don't make the mistake of bringing children with you.
 
Chain Smokes Freely [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If you're going to Disney World without weed, you're either a kid or a pervert.
 
Bot v2.38beta [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size


I thought TFA was going to be about the taticool diaper bags they are selling to men.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: skyotter: Next time leave the baby home.

Leave the kids at home Disney is awesome if you don't make the mistake of bringing children with you.


Meh. Disney is basically a giant, over priced cosplay convention. I'd rather go to Cedar Point and ride rides all day.
 
