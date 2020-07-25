 Skip to content
 
(Guardian)   Drunken Brits ignoring social distancing rules in Spain will get two weeks to think about how dumb they are   (theguardian.com) divider line
    Travel, Spain, United Kingdom, Barcelona, Balearic Islands, Catalonia  
posted to Main » on 25 Jul 2020 at 9:05 PM



SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When I heard the news I was shocked because I thought they would have given us some warning. Even some warning that this was something they were going to consider.

You need warning that things may change in the middle of a pandemic?  Why?  Are you not paying attention to infection rates?  They did give you time to get back if you really wanted to and not get caught in the quarantine.
 
pehvbot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It won't help.

/source: my British family members.
 
ansius [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I have a friend who took a well-deserved holiday there with her son. They are not the typical drunken brit stereotypes at all - middle aged professor travelling with child.

She'll be caught by this as it will happen while she is on holiday there.

And I know that if she knew this might happen, she would not have gone there.

It's going to suck for her. Completely out of her control, not foreseeable at the time she left, and it's going to be a complete pain to go into 2 weeks of iso during summer with her young son again.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Bad roll of the dice.
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ansius: I have a friend who took a well-deserved holiday there with her son. They are not the typical drunken brit stereotypes at all - middle aged professor travelling with child.

She'll be caught by this as it will happen while she is on holiday there.

And I know that if she knew this might happen, she would not have gone there.

It's going to suck for her. Completely out of her control, not foreseeable at the time she left, and it's going to be a complete pain to go into 2 weeks of iso during summer with her young son again.


I have absolutely no sympathy for anyone in her position
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Only a thousand deaths in 2 days?

America Weeps.
 
