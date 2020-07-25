 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   One of the pandemic's most pressing issues: where are you supposed to pee if all the public restrooms are closed?
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Just don't face the road if pulling off to let go.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Adult, much?
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Karma for the whole "we can't let trans people use bathrooms" thing.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Stay the fark home!

Only asshole bioterrorists travel far enough to need a bathroom.
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Depends
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Isn't that what water bottles are for?
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"...where are you supposed to pee if all the public restrooms are closed?"

On the people who do don't wear masks
 
question_dj [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The only true answer...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
At home.

Stay the f*ck at home.
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The world is your toilet,
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Behind the dumpster like a gentleman.
 
alice_600
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Let's see gas station. The grocery store they still have opened. public restrooms.
 
strapp3r [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
if you're a conservative, do a pee tape.
all the rest of them seem to have one out there.
 
intensive porpoises
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BolloxReader [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Truck drivers have wondered about that for years.

Answer: trucker bombs. 'Causr when you gotta go, you gotta go regardless of whether the shipper lets you use their facilities as they hold you 4 hours past your pick up time.

The world turns a bit worse for everyone when facilities are denied.
 
strapp3r [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

strapp3r: if you're a conservative, do a pee tape.
all the rest of them seem to have one out there.


last add:
pence's pee-tape is just a gif of him walking near a park that once had a bathroom with a glory hole
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


#2 not allowed, apparently.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
In London they've put up signs around Hyde Park reminding people that is a park and not a toilet and/or refuse bin.

People are horrible. Starting to feel like I'm actually coming around to the side of Covid.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
My wife won't use any public restrooms in this pandemic.  So on our drive to Florida, we all peed in the gravel parking lot behind some cinder block church outside of Unadilla, GA.  Heading back to Atlanta tomorrow.  Probably the same thing again.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: Adult, much?


My friend's wife has IBS and pretty much moves through her life knowing exactly where the bathrooms she can easily use and the bathrooms where she may have to beg a bit are in case she has a flare up while on the road.
I know it's not a common scenario and adulting has a lot to do with not needing to use a bathroom while away from home but some folks have a bit of an uphill journey.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: [Fark user image image 850x480]

#2 not allowed, apparently.


You're reading it wrong. It's saying a "dump is no waste, mon, it's food for de fish." Give them some nutty protein - a drain that size you probably don't even need to heel it.
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I just bring a bathroom with me.

Fark user imageView Full Size


And a kitchen, bedroom, and living room, too!

/OK, not much help when you just need to go the grocery store.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

question_dj: [Fark user image image 425x425]


No splashbacks? Oh that's a bold claim there folks.

A bold claim.
 
GanjSmokr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I peed on a gravel road on the way home this afternoon.  Nothing to do with restrooms being closed.  Just really poor planning.
 
