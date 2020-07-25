 Skip to content
(WVTM13 Birmingham)   You may miss being able to visit Grandma in the nursing home, but she's got a battery-operated toy to keep her happy   (wvtm13.com) divider line
    Birmingham, Alabama  
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Hi Granny!
Who needs batteries?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Something like 37 D cells...
 
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Not sure which is sadder, lonely seniors from the pandemic or the artificial pets intended to comfort them.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Sex did not exist in my grand parents' time, my generation invented it.
 
phedex [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I think the artifical pets are pretty cool and thought about getting my grandma (dementia, in nursing home) one of the "robotic" cats.

in her lucid times she'd think it was stupid, but when her brain drops she'd probably love it.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

phedex: I think the artifical pets are pretty cool and thought about getting my grandma (dementia, in nursing home) one of the "robotic" cats.

in her lucid times she'd think it was stupid, but when her brain drops she'd probably love it.


Hey, that's my post. You stole my post.

/They're like $100USD
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Anything's a dildo if it's brave enough.
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I hope we're up to Wallie level by the time I am sent to the hospice
Acidicnads
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

talkertopc: Sex did not exist in my grand parents' time, my generation invented it.


I disagree. Sex was a boomer thing. It's kinda weird and pretty unnecessary now.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i want a robot cat
 
almandot
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Sonnuvah
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I need to re-watch Robot and Frank.
Also, tangentially, didn't the Japanese start with robot-based elderly care several years ago?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
😥
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Sonnuvah: didn't the Japanese...


Yes.
 
