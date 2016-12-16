 Skip to content
(Mediaite)   Grocery store decides to suspend woman who pepper-sprayed a man who attacked her over mask decisions   (mediaite.com) divider line
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The guy looks like a bit of a drama queen, rolling around on the floor like that. I wonder if he ever played in the World Cup.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Looks like a CYA move - guy was probably threatening to sue and the store wanted to say we suspended her for five, so calm down, right-wing 5 year old.  Sad, really, she obviously did the right thing.
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

PaulRB: Looks like a CYA move - guy was probably threatening to sue and the store wanted to say we suspended her for five, so calm down, right-wing 5 year old.  Sad, really, she obviously did the right thing.


This is the country where folks can sue for carelessly spilling their McDonalds coffee all over themselves

So yeah, this definitely is the most likely reason
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

PaulRB: the store wanted to say we suspended her for five, so calm down


Yep.  They did the "oh, here's a violation of policy, and we suspended her".  Management has to cover their butts, that's all.  I don't doubt they didn't want to do it, and quietly shook her hand or patted her on the back.

But if Mr. Pro-Plague wants to push the issue, they'll have their lawyers say she was defending herself and here's the video.  And with said video, nobody is going to take his case.  He assaulted her, full stop.  Ralph's lawyers will tell him to GFY.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cman:

This is the country where folks can sue for carelessly spilling their McDonalds coffee all over themselves

Everything you think you know, is wrong

https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politi​c​s/2016/12/16/13971482/mcdonalds-coffee​-lawsuit-stella-liebeck
 
bluenovaman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: PaulRB: Looks like a CYA move - guy was probably threatening to sue and the store wanted to say we suspended her for five, so calm down, right-wing 5 year old.  Sad, really, she obviously did the right thing.

This is the country where folks can sue for carelessly spilling their McDonalds coffee all over themselves

So yeah, this definitely is the most likely reason


Would you like to know how I know you never took a business law class at a respectable university?
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
When I was bouncing, we declined pepper spray. We all qualified and trained with both tear gas and pepper sprays, because we wanted everyone to be prepared, just in case bad things happened--yes, getting gassed in a little hut sucks, even IF you know you can leave any time. We also got tased and hit with stun guns just to understand what the hell would happen. Afterward, we unanimously declined to carry them. That was back when you needed an FID card to carry or use the stuff.

We got trained with it, and we all declined to use the stuff, because of the possible effects on folks in the area. Tasers can miss. Stun guns can get taken away in a scramble. CS or pepper spray can spray folks who are trying to get the f*ck out of the way.

Don't get me wrong, it's effective. Pepper spray makes it REAL hard to concentrate on anything else. Same with CS. Tasers are zero fun. Stun guns are about the same. But the possibilities abound for accidentally involving folks who are nowhere near involved in a scuffle.

I can see both sides on this. Employee got attacked. On the other hand, he was running away from her. Aisle seemed empty, but the stuff doesn't disiapate necessarily quickly. Man WAS being a GINORMOUS PITA. But that's when you call security to escort them out. That way you have witnesses and can file an incident report that has multiple points of view to CYA.

Discharging this stuff inside...I can see the temptation, I can even understand a bit, but yeah, suspension and a note that says, "next time call someone to back you up" is in order. Just to cover the legal questions. If she was carrying it for personal protection...I can see her going for it. But it wasn't the best approach. On the other hand, this woman isn't going to have to raise her voice for at least a couple of months in her store to get folks' attention, customers or employees.

I don't agree with the action, but I understand it.
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: cman:

This is the country where folks can sue for carelessly spilling their McDonalds coffee all over themselves

Everything you think you know, is wrong

https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politic​s/2016/12/16/13971482/mcdonalds-coffee​-lawsuit-stella-liebeck


She didnt have cupholders in her vehicle so she put the coffee between her legs so she could add cream and sugar. She spilled it. It was her fault for doing that. She was careless.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
hubiestubert:

I can see both sides on this. Employee got attacked. On the other hand, he was running away from her. Aisle seemed empty, but the stuff doesn't disiapate necessarily quickly. Man WAS being a GINORMOUS PITA. But that's when you call security to escort them out. That way you have witnesses and can file an incident report that has multiple points of view to CYA

To me, "backing away" is only a defense when deadly force is used. And the guy still had a non-lethal weapon (his cart)

Sorry. You assault someone, you deal with the consequences.

Now, as far as company policy is concerned, apparently they have that right. The store I worked at as a teenager had similar policies. Of course, now this woman has the ability to claim that Ralph's is a hostile environment and she should have the ability to carry non-lethal protection. considering it's Ralph's, she may be right in pursuing a change to policy.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

cman: She didnt have cupholders in her vehicle so she put the coffee between her legs so she could add cream and sugar. She spilled it. It was her fault for doing that. She was careless


Which is what the appeal determined.

McDonald's still made the coffee too hot and still paid significantly for it and the numerous other cases where they did so. Actually, it can be argued that they didn't pay nearly enough for the regularity of those incidents.
 
luckhasit [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm really hoping she got  suspended with pay
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Did she follow up the spraying by kicking the shiat out of him? Hope so. Broken ribs, organ damage. fark that piece of shiat.
 
Muzzleloader [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

luckhasit: I'm really hoping she got  suspended with pay


She works at a grocery store, not the local police dept so, doubtful.
 
SN1987a goes boom
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

cman: HighlanderRPI: cman:

This is the country where folks can sue for carelessly spilling their McDonalds coffee all over themselves

Everything you think you know, is wrong

https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politic​s/2016/12/16/13971482/mcdonalds-coffee​-lawsuit-stella-liebeck

She didnt have cupholders in her vehicle so she put the coffee between her legs so she could add cream and sugar. She spilled it. It was her fault for doing that. She was careless.


Way to white knight for Micky Dee's.  I'm sure Mayor McCheese will be by any minute to present you with the key to Burger Town.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I've got $20 for every gofundme for every employee putting down one of these farking plague rats.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

cman: She didnt have cupholders in her vehicle so she put the coffee between her legs so she could add cream and sugar. She spilled it. It was her fault for doing that. She was careless.


And the coffee being hot enough to cause 3rd degree burns instantly? Or are you so ignorant you don't know how Shared Fault works?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Suspended?  She should be promoted.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: We got trained with it, and we all declined to use the stuff, because of the possible effects on folks in the area.


the OC gels and foams allow you to fill the face of an asshole and not even need to clear the room. Crazy range and accuracy, too.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

cman: PaulRB: Looks like a CYA move - guy was probably threatening to sue and the store wanted to say we suspended her for five, so calm down, right-wing 5 year old.  Sad, really, she obviously did the right thing.

This is the country where folks can sue for carelessly spilling their McDonalds coffee all over themselves

So yeah, this definitely is the most likely reason


Not this shait again...
 
rcain
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
What needs to happen is for stores to hire off-duty cops or other professional security to handle these interactions. Employees should not be the ones told to enforce corporate and municipal policy then left to their own devices when rabid chuckleheads lash out
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
We should make it a misdemeanor to interfere with essential people telling magats to wear masks, and a felony for assaulting them.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

cman: HighlanderRPI: cman:

This is the country where folks can sue for carelessly spilling their McDonalds coffee all over themselves

Everything you think you know, is wrong

https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politic​s/2016/12/16/13971482/mcdonalds-coffee​-lawsuit-stella-liebeck

She didnt have cupholders in her vehicle so she put the coffee between her legs so she could add cream and sugar. She spilled it. It was her fault for doing that. She was careless.


That was taken into account in the judgement.  What was also taken into account is that McDonald's had been warned by their own quality control team that their coffee was inadequately packaged and kept at a temperature that resulted in third degree burns.
 
olorin604
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Until stores start enforcing mask rules on their own employees, I'm not going to hold my breath on them enforcing mask rules on customers.

Yet to be in a store where I did not see at least a couple employees with the mask down below their nose despite compulsory mask policies.
 
jtown
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So she defended herself with non-lethal force while actively being attacked?  fark Ralph's!  Chickenshiat bastards!  She should get 5 days of PTO, not suspension.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

luckhasit: I'm really hoping she got  suspended with pay


The only happens to cops who abuse people.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Employee suspended after Conservative cries over spilled milk.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

rcain: What needs to happen is for stores to hire off-duty cops or other professional security to handle these interactions. Employees should not be the ones told to enforce corporate and municipal policy then left to their own devices when rabid chuckleheads lash out


Not everyone acts like this guy, but it seems like these guys tend to be jerks.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Why isn't anyone telling the other unmasked guy to leave the store?
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

cman: PaulRB: Looks like a CYA move - guy was probably threatening to sue and the store wanted to say we suspended her for five, so calm down, right-wing 5 year old.  Sad, really, she obviously did the right thing.

This is the country where folks can sue for carelessly spilling their McDonalds coffee all over themselves

So yeah, this definitely is the most likely reason


That case is commonly misreported just as you have done:

Coffee should never be served at near-boiling
 
dyhchong
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: cman: She didnt have cupholders in her vehicle so she put the coffee between her legs so she could add cream and sugar. She spilled it. It was her fault for doing that. She was careless.

And the coffee being hot enough to cause 3rd degree burns instantly? Or are you so ignorant you don't know how Shared Fault works?


What temperature is that? I don't really know the case, but a cursory Google indicates coffee should be brewed at 96'C. And water boils at 100'C.

Personally I tend to serve my coffee as soon as it is made and seeing as it's McDonalds am assuming it was drip filter, rather than, say, a cappuccino (which significantly drops the temperature).

What temperature should it be served at? Should they be cooling it down before handing it over?
 
b19
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I came here to flame cman about the thoughts on McDonalds coffee suit but I see that's been covered. If only we could call out all the idiots who thought that opinion was smart.

There's a reason the police never called it coffee: before the suit, they called it McDonalds liquid fire. McDonalds knowingly kept coffee at temperatures higher than safety regulations. It was only a matter of time.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i'd love to see the fark venn diagram of "she's right" and if a cop did it "they should be in prison"
 
bluewave69
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So does he have a gofundme ? maybe if he gets a million $ there are going to be copycats that mace the plaguerats.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
vomit.poyt.comView Full Size

Ralph's
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: i'd love to see the fark venn diagram of "she's right" and if a cop did it "they should be in prison"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PangolinPatientZero
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

rcain: What needs to happen is for stores to hire off-duty cops or other professional security to handle these interactions. Employees should not be the ones told to enforce corporate and municipal policy then left to their own devices when rabid chuckleheads lash out


1) plenty of stores do have off duty cops. they are too busy accusing brown people of shoplifting to bother magats
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: the OC gels and foams allow you to fill the face of an asshole and not even need to clear the room. Crazy range and accuracy, too.


Not my style.

The one thing that I took away from 15 years bouncing? People woefully underestimate the power of being able to communicate with people and show some empathy. Best weapon in our arsenal, besides the Sharpie to cut someone off for the rest of the night or act as a fulcrum for finger locks, was simply talking.

Not possible in a lot of situations. This guy was primed for conflict and a confrontation, and he was geared up to be on the news. He wanted it. And he got it. Just didn't go the way he had it planned in his head. But she really should have called for a manager and a few other witnesses. If he'd come at her then, dusting him in the face would have likely gone better, as she would have had witnesses to assault.

In most confrontations like this, you WANT folks to see the whole thing. That way there's no question if you did the right thing or not, or you let someone else with more experience take over. Or have someone there to restrain an asshat who might think about trying to swing on you so that he and you don't get hurt.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Suspended for five days? That's a getting caught with weed in high school sentence. As mentioned above, managements butts are covered.
 
dyhchong
‘’ less than a minute ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: i'd love to see the fark venn diagram of "she's right" and if a cop did it "they should be in prison"


Supermarket management doesn't really have a level of expected violence and rarely has training on how to deal with expected violence.

It's like if the janitor sells a few shares in their company because he knows something big happened everyone congratulates him on his foresight, but if a CEO does it then it's a crime.
 
