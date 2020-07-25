 Skip to content
(NYPost)   73-year-old cliff jumping master with titanium balls shows the younglings how it's done   (nypost.com) divider line
    Hero, Catskill Mountains, New York, Upstate New York, group of thrill-seekers, upstate New York, New York City, 73-year-old, deadly cliff jump  
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Hard pass.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
everythingwentbetterthanexpected.jpg
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
OK I'm even older than that, but I wouldn't have even come close to that in my crazy teens and twenties.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whyRpeoplesostupid
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
was it this guy?
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
We used to have a jump spot like that, very easy once you learned how to do the takeoff run. If you hesitate it aint gonna go well. Lake is down by twelve feet now, more importantly the spot has silted in over the 35 years since we used it. Used to be about 8 feet deep at full water, now its maybe four and youd break bones if you did it now...
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
1) I'm 41 and I would never jump there.

2) Although I do have my favorite jumping rock in Eastern Washington....at Lake Chelan:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rcain
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
You know who else showed younglings how it's done?

Anakin Skywalker
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

rcain: You know who else showed younglings how it's done?

Anakin Skywalker


Anakin's Happy Place | Robot Chicken | Adult Swim
Youtube KzW727RY-ig
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
My neighbor did a jump like that.  He's a paraplegic now.  He went jock to squat in one simple step.
 
