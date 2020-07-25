 Skip to content
(TWO WEEKS)   Arnold Schwarzenegger's "Total Recall" body-double wanted for questioning in Tennessee for two weeks... two weeks... TWO WEEKS   (tbinewsroom.com) divider line
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Damn, subby weren't kidding
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
aveleyman.comView Full Size

tbinews.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Looks nothing like him.
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Looks like esteemed character actress Margo Martindale
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: [aveleyman.com image 320x240]
[tbinews.files.wordpress.com image 313x296]


Any chance it's actually her
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That's not the double i was expecting.
 
Doctor Funkenstein [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
You win, Subby, you win.  Damn....
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Why didn't she just take her head off and throw it like a grenade to not get arrested?
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


?
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

waxbeans: SurfaceTension: [aveleyman.com image 320x240]
[tbinews.files.wordpress.com image 313x296]

Any chance it's actually her


The movie was thirty years ago and she's dead.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Total Recall - Surprise
Youtube OPumsKqIeBA
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Anybody else read the headline as, " wanted actress who played hooker with three breasts" ?
 
Mock26
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Abox: waxbeans: SurfaceTension: [aveleyman.com image 320x240]
[tbinews.files.wordpress.com image 313x296]

Any chance it's actually her

The movie was thirty years ago and she's dead.


So only a small chance?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Haha
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
WTF is with that splotch on her neck?
Some kinda fungus?
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
was engaged in billing TennCare, and receiving payments, for personal care services that were not received by clients.

I wonder if she was courteous enough to tell them to get ready for a surprise
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
See you at the party, Richter!
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Abox: waxbeans: SurfaceTension: [aveleyman.com image 320x240]
[tbinews.files.wordpress.com image 313x296]

Any chance it's actually her

The movie was thirty years ago and she's dead.


😲😿
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
FKA twigs - Two Weeks (Live on KEXP)
Youtube Hk5T8XEd9Fo
 
yuthinasia
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Yikes, think I'll get my ass to mars...
 
