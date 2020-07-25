 Skip to content
(CBC)   And here we see the rare Canadianus Idioticus in it's natural habitat   (cbc.ca) divider line
Hubris Boy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Rare? I'm not sure about that, subby. Not as prolific as their neighbors to the south, but that's more a function of population density. I've never noticed a shortage on either side of the border.

But they do have poutine, which is nice.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Now that's a big urinal.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hosers.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lots of stupid in that article:

" At no point did Jones worry about her safety or the safety of her friends, she said. "
"It was more of, 'This is our personal decision to be social with our group of friends'"
"Jones said this didn't apply to her. 'I don't have a 70-year-old relative that I'm worried about infecting.;"
"I don't follow this pandemic as closely as maybe I should because I want to look at my own mental health too."
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grand Lake, New Brunswick, Canada.

New Brunswick has had two coronavirus deaths during the pandemic.

Let's count them:  one, two.

Let's count them again: two, one.

Any votes for Bart Simpson? No. Zippo. Zilch. He forgot to vote for himself.

Out of a total of 170 Herring Choker cases, 168 or so are recovered.

It's shocking to see people standing so close together. Only one person in that picture appears to be at least six feet away from the nearest person.

But for the record, all four Atlantic Provinces combined, have fewer cases and deaths than the State of Maine, nearly the lowest case load in the USA.

Newfoundland and Labrador have had 3 deaths. New Brunswick 2, PEI, zero (0) and Nova Scotia 63, almost all in a single nursing home that was hit early and hit hard before the closing.

The total cases for Nova Scotia is 1,067.

There is some risk involved and I deplore the letting down of guard and side that such gatherings represente, but I estimate the risk at so low my trips to the Food Court of the Mall look like undergoing friendly fire.

I still have enough Chinese left for one meal, but my Cola supplies are getting low, so a trip to the pharmacy a block or two away is looking good for today.

Ottawa is experiencing a post-opening surge, but it's less than 400 cases in a week. The worst day was 45 I think. So even here, Canada is pretty much ready for cautious baby steps into freedom once more and that is what we, as Canadians, will have to do.

We have too many severe and critical cases, enough to rank 7th in the world while in terms of population, cases, deaths, new deaths, new cases, and even cases and deaths per million, we are often way, way down the list.

In fact, as a state, Canada is doing a bit better than Nevada on deaths per million, the most easily compared and significant of metrics, while the four Atlantic Provinces, two Prairie Provinces and the three territories are all ranked below Maine, singly and combined.

Low population, low population density, low tourism, low trade and so forth protect most of Canada (the part where 10% of the population lives) versus Quebec and Ontario, the two provinces with two thirds of the population. Four provinces have nearly all the new cases and deaths. The other six provinces don't even signify. Like New Zealand, they often don't even show up on the map.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Massachusetts nearly has more deaths than all of Canada. But being Massholes, they won't die for our satisfaction, so screw 'em. Besides, they are mostly my cousins many times over and many degrees removed, so if they did die by the thousands, it would be like losing a close relation. So nix that. They are doing fine by their own bootstrapy Yankee lights.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Massachusetts nearly has more deaths than all of Canada. But being Massholes, they won't die for our satisfaction, so screw 'em. Besides, they are mostly my cousins many times over and many degrees removed, so if they did die by the thousands, it would be like losing a close relation. So nix that. They are doing fine by their own bootstrapy Yankee lights.


Social distancing is about protecting your future. Using past results is not a guarantee of future performance.
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Canadianus idioticus, commonly known as the "timber lummox"
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

a particular individual: [Fark user image 790x423]


"This one's STUPIDLY SIMPLE, people!!!"

I think we've established, in 2020, that that just doesn't cut it with many people in north america.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Hubris Boy: Rare? I'm not sure about that, subby. Not as prolific as their neighbors to the south, but that's more a function of population density. I've never noticed a shortage on either side of the border.

But they do have poutine, which is nice.


I wish people would stop using the population density argument when they do not understand Canadian population density.
 
SpshulEd
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

snocone: Now that's a big urinal.


I feel like I have seen articles in the past about issues with water contamination in local lakes after these stupid parties.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: Hubris Boy: Rare? I'm not sure about that, subby. Not as prolific as their neighbors to the south, but that's more a function of population density. I've never noticed a shortage on either side of the border.

But they do have poutine, which is nice.

I wish people would stop using the population density argument when they do not understand Canadian population density.


Canadian pop density, afaik, is mostly concentrated on the border or close to it. Further is basically an uninhabited wilderness (except for mining).
 
TheAlgebraist
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"I don't have a 70-year-old relative that I'm worried about infecting."

Oh, well, in that case, who gives a fark what happens then.

New Brunswick is doing pretty well, no thanks to morons like this.
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: a particular individual: [Fark user image 790x423]

"This one's STUPIDLY SIMPLE, people!!!"

I think we've established, in 2020, that that just doesn't cut it with many people in north america.


What do you mean?  Here in the USA, stupidly simple people are a large fraction of the population.
 
dantanner
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Its for chrissake. It's = it is. Its is the possessive. Learn that!
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Ottawa is experiencing a post-opening surge, but it's less than 400 cases in a week. The worst day was 45 I think. So even here, Canada is pretty much ready for cautious baby steps into freedom once more and that is what we, as Canadians, will have to do.


I live in Ottawa.  We haven't had a COVID death in over a month.  However, like you said, we are experiencing a small spike since re-opening.  The spike is not related to bars and business as much as larger family gatherings.  I'm nervous about the cases continuing to ramp up but people are taking it seriously and doing a very good job contact tracing.  I think that is the key.  Never let the cases get so high that you are struggling to properly contact trace them.  I have two school aged kids and am nervous about school re-opening.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: mrshowrules: Hubris Boy: Rare? I'm not sure about that, subby. Not as prolific as their neighbors to the south, but that's more a function of population density. I've never noticed a shortage on either side of the border.

But they do have poutine, which is nice.

I wish people would stop using the population density argument when they do not understand Canadian population density.

Canadian pop density, afaik, is mostly concentrated on the border or close to it. Further is basically an uninhabited wilderness (except for mining).


This.  Canada's population is a 100 mile thick strip along the US border, comparable in population density as any similar sized strip across the US.  Except US has 9 times as many strips.
 
LordJiro [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Obligatory?
Canadian Idiot (Parody of "American Idiot" by Green Day)
Youtube wOK9tkE8Db0
 
stuffy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Stupidity it is truly the universal language.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

edmo: brantgoose: Massachusetts nearly has more deaths than all of Canada. But being Massholes, they won't die for our satisfaction, so screw 'em. Besides, they are mostly my cousins many times over and many degrees removed, so if they did die by the thousands, it would be like losing a close relation. So nix that. They are doing fine by their own bootstrapy Yankee lights.

Social distancing is about protecting your future. Using past results is not a guarantee of future performance.


This is true. Common neophyte and Neo-Liberal Republican error. Liberal in this usage means "Conservative", but then today's conseratives are usually just the liberals of a century or so ago.
 
