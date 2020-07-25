 Skip to content
(NBC News)   How bad has covid19 gotten in Florida? Bad enough that Florida lawyers are offering free living wills to teachers who are being forced back into in-school teaching this fall   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    Florida, Terri Schiavo case, Persistent vegetative state, Medical ethics, school year, Advance health care directive, number of Florida lawyers, Charles Gallagher, coronavirus cases  
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Alt headline: Florida GOP Governor has a solution for the looming teacher pension crisis. Bonus benefit seen to be had in pension funds for Police and Firefighters.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Nobody actually thinks opening up schools is a good idea right?

It's a case of being tired of having your kids around, and wanting someone else to deal with them.

Although why these people think their kids won't get sick and won't bring that sickness home is beyond me. Meh. I guess the GOP has told them it won't happen and what are you gonna do, argue with the cult leader.

If you do that who will keep you safe from the rampaging hordes of godless mask wearing libs
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
At this moment there is almost no mention of Coronavirus on foxnews.com main page.
 
Kornchex [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Strike?
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Kornchex: Strike?


I'd be shocked if they don't.  We shiat on teachers in this country as it is and now this?  They have my full solidarity which sadly isn't worth anything.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

nekom: Kornchex: Strike?

I'd be shocked if they don't.  We shiat on teachers in this country as it is and now this?  They have my full solidarity which sadly isn't worth anything.


And it wouldn't be Florida teachers on strike either, probably most of the country.
 
bobtheme [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
https://www.cnn.com/2020/07/24/media/​s​inclair-fauci-conspiracy-bolling/index​.html

This is all about to get so much worse.
 
ralanprod [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kornchex: Strike?


In Florida teachers can't legally strike.

Of course if you fire all of them for striking it would make the whole opening schools thing quite interesting.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Nobody actually thinks opening up schools is a good idea right?

It's a case of being tired of having your kids around, and wanting someone else to deal with them.

Although why these people think their kids won't get sick and won't bring that sickness home is beyond me. Meh. I guess the GOP has told them it won't happen and what are you gonna do, argue with the cult leader.

If you do that who will keep you safe from the rampaging hordes of godless mask wearing libs


The business class needs kids to go back to school so employees are freed up to come back to work. They don't care how many kids die.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Barron Trump's school will have at most a hybrid model.,As they should. If it's needed to protect Barron it's needed to protect every kid.

Anyway, from a cold purely economic perspective a dead kid's lost decades of work has to be more economically-damaging than a few months of lower productivity.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

wademh: Alt headline: Florida GOP Governor has a solution for the looming teacher pension crisis. Bonus benefit seen to be had in pension funds for Police and Firefighters.


😔
 
RasIanI
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
JFC
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

AliceBToklasLives: Barron Trump's school will have at most a hybrid model.,As they should. If it's needed to protect Barron it's needed to protect every kid.

Anyway, from a cold purely economic perspective a dead kid's lost decades of work has to be more economically-damaging than a few months of lower productivity.


You'll never make next quarters numbers if you're gonna think like that
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm not shocked. I knew American politicians would force public workers to go back to work.

If you go to work, you're risking dying from COVID-19.
If you stay home, you risk losing your job and dying homeless on the street.

What a repugnant disaster of a country and an uncaring, violent, starving, ignorant society.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Nobody actually thinks opening up schools is a good idea right?

It's a case of being tired of having your kids around, and wanting someone else to deal with them.

Although why these people think their kids won't get sick and won't bring that sickness home is beyond me. Meh. I guess the GOP has told them it won't happen and what are you gonna do, argue with the cult leader.

If you do that who will keep you safe from the rampaging hordes of godless mask wearing libs


But, also they are saying that there's something harmful about being stuck at home

What ever the F that is. ??????

I freely admit being a latchkey kid messed me up.
But somehow not getting c-19 seems like a fair enough trade off. Call me nuts.
/
Also they're saying that staying at home guarantees getting c-19
which is sort of true but not true because you should be social distancing even at home but hey why make things difficult?
guess apparently the whole point of everything the GOP does is to be as less intrusive as possible, even if it kills people
¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Freedom to choose to die apparently
 
Jerseysteve22
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That whole teachers are heroes fad seems to have ended
 
null [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ralanprod: Kornchex: Strike?

In Florida teachers can't legally strike.

Of course if you fire all of them for striking it would make the whole opening schools thing quite interesting.


In most areas you can't legally strike until you no longer are working under a legal contract (or extension) and have sent/filed all the required notices of intent and actually vote to strike.

And then it's probable that Cheetolini intervenes regardless of whatever powers the law gives him.
 
null [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Jerseysteve22: That whole teachers are heroes fad seems to have ended


As a school employee who is not a teacher, let me just note how pissed off I am at my union and the teachers for forgetting about us and the rest of the worker bees that do the things necessary for the teachers to teach and schools to function.

Secretaries, lunch staff, bus drivers, custodians, maintenance, and IT are all getting crapped on by both sides in this mess.
 
RussianPotato [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size


"To my executor, Lionel Hutz, I leave          my entire estate."
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Damn, That's a quite gracious move from the spirit world. *thumbs up* to teachers
 
PvtStash
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
And how is it they can be forced back when we're all so free?

Do we not have the right to food, shelter, and water?
Oh no wait we don't. We just make believe that  we do, when we proudly proclaim about our right to life.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

AllCatsAreBeautiful: I'm not shocked. I knew American politicians would force public workers to go back to work.

If you go to work, you're risking dying from COVID-19.
If you stay home, you risk losing your job and dying homeless on the street.

What a repugnant disaster of a country and an uncaring, violent, starving, ignorant society.


But seriously!   from pure risk assessment

is being homeless as dangerous as exposure to c19?


there's a problem with everybody they can't assess risk properly

Is starvation as risky as being exposed to c-19?

Someone needs extra crunch the numbers.

Because people survive famine and being without shelter.
And people survive c-19.

But, of those which have higher survival rate and long-term survival rate and long-term damage to person?

And the thing is the vast majority of people cannot access all the above correctly and I don't mean from a math standpoint I mean people actually can't access risk.

Read the Undoing Project.

depending on how you phrase things people will make a different choice even with the exact same outcome

if the outcome is the same it should not change your choice but it does people are flawed in this manner.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

waxbeans: AllCatsAreBeautiful: I'm not shocked. I knew American politicians would force public workers to go back to work.

If you go to work, you're risking dying from COVID-19.
If you stay home, you risk losing your job and dying homeless on the street.

What a repugnant disaster of a country and an uncaring, violent, starving, ignorant society.

But seriously!   from pure risk assessment

is being homeless as dangerous as exposure to c19?


there's a problem with everybody they can't assess risk properly

Is starvation as risky as being exposed to c-19?

Someone needs extra crunch the numbers.

Because people survive famine and being without shelter.
And people survive c-19.

But, of those which have higher survival rate and long-term survival rate and long-term damage to person?

And the thing is the vast majority of people cannot access all the above correctly and I don't mean from a math standpoint I mean people actually can't access risk.

Read the Undoing Project.

depending on how you phrase things people will make a different choice even with the exact same outcome

if the outcome is the same it should not change your choice but it does people are flawed in this manner.


Did you write this in English, translate it to like seven different languages with Babelfish and then translate it back into English?
 
Mock26
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Meh, whatever. Not sure why anyone is worried about this. After all, Betsy DeeVee has assured us that only 0.02% of all students will die. That is only around 14,000 kids. And they do not vote, so it is not like they matter. Right?

/sarcasm
//obviously, I hope
///Wish I was joking about DeVos writing off 0.02% of kids in school
////And she is a f*cking moran to think schools will not turn into hot spots
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Merltech: nekom: Kornchex: Strike?

I'd be shocked if they don't.  We shiat on teachers in this country as it is and now this?  They have my full solidarity which sadly isn't worth anything.

And it wouldn't be Florida teachers on strike either, probably most of the country.


Public workers in NY cannot strike.  Well, they can but their union pres can be arrested and they face a fine if 2 days day for every day if strike. I don't know if this extends to k-12 teacher unions, but I know it does for higher educational unions.

It's the Taylor law.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Taylo​r​_Law
 
jst3p
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I find it interesting that there is a lot of talk about the teachers who will be in danger. No one seems to be talking about the fact that the kids will be bringing it back into every household they come from as well. Schools have been germ exchange zones forever and the spike we see when they go back to school isn't just going to be with teachers, it will be the entire families too.

This is going to me a disaster. I work from home but we have three teenagers who will be going back to school. I am getting a living will before they do and as an over weight 45 year old I am coming to grips with the idea that I am going to get the virus. It is almost time to let the chips fall where they may.
 
stuffy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
At least we will see who truly hates their kids.
 
OmnomnomCookies [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Can we preemptively give this a "thoughts and prayers" for the thousands that will die from this stupidity?  It works so well for school shootings, and with the current rates, we'll have enough deaths a week nationwide to make school shootings pale in comparison.  Smart moves, GOP.
 
