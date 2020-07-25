 Skip to content
 
(NOAA)   2020 has gotten us all so jaded that the first Atlantic hurricane of the year is set to make landfall in SE Texas this afternoon and no one seems to have even noticed   (nhc.noaa.gov)
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's the same area no one cares about as they suffer big COVID infections.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A hurricane???
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
She blew up fast. Last night she was still a TS.
 
buttercat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I noticed.

We need the rain, but not like this.  Fingers crossed for those in the path of the worst of it.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Great, now outdoor activities will be safer from a Covid standpoint. For a few hours, anyways.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phrawgh [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm concerned about Boca Chica!
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember that bit yesterday about "Hospitals are full, we're now onto Death Panels" in southern Texas?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Bullseye.

https://texasstormchasers.com/radar/
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe they think that the hurricane is a hoax funded by George Soros.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh the category 4 hurricane for hawaii is much worse.
 
DubtodaIll [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'd think after dealing with hurricanes for a couple hundred years we'd learn to not freak out every time one shows up.   Every year, WHAT? ANOTHER HURRICANE? BUT HOW????
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DubtodaIll: You'd think after dealing with hurricanes for a couple hundred years we'd learn to not freak out every time one shows up.   Every year, WHAT? ANOTHER HURRICANE? BUT HOW????


Kind of like protests. You can see them coming but they wreck everything around no matter what you do.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Maybe they think that the hurricane is a hoax funded by George Soros.


bill gates has his hurricane vaccine ready and waiting to give everyone autism
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fanbladesaresharp: DubtodaIll: You'd think after dealing with hurricanes for a couple hundred years we'd learn to not freak out every time one shows up.   Every year, WHAT? ANOTHER HURRICANE? BUT HOW????

Kind of like protests. You can see them coming but they wreck everything around no matter what you do.


And both have an easy solution. Don't build your house in a hurricane flood zone. Don't be a dick.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Live webcam from corpus christi whitecap beach...
https://www.caller.com/story/news/202​0​/07/24/tropical-storm-hanna-corpus-chr​isti-webcam-beach-hurricane-texas/5501​685002/
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Maybe they think that the hurricane is a hoax funded by George Soros.


Crisis Storms!
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eh, its Texas. They deserve it
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its a CAT 1 right?

Honestly that is not too bad. I live in FL (Please help) and I only find myself getting worried at Cat 4 or higher anymore. 

I believe most structures on the Gulf now are built to Cat 4 or higher rating now, I know in FL we have strong building codes, do they have such in Texas?
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JustToLetYouKnowFriend: Its a CAT 1 right?

Honestly that is not too bad. I live in FL (Please help) and I only find myself getting worried at Cat 4 or higher anymore. 

I believe most structures on the Gulf now are built to Cat 4 or higher rating now, I know in FL we have strong building codes, do they have such in Texas?


Yeah.  80 mph sustaine.

I've dealt with bigger winds after a three chalupa dinner from taco bell.
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it too late to nuc it?
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: fanbladesaresharp: DubtodaIll: You'd think after dealing with hurricanes for a couple hundred years we'd learn to not freak out every time one shows up.   Every year, WHAT? ANOTHER HURRICANE? BUT HOW????

Kind of like protests. You can see them coming but they wreck everything around no matter what you do.

And both have an easy solution. Don't build your house in a hurricane flood zone. Don't be a dick.


I agree with the don't be a dick part. But the other is not actually an easy solution because hurricanes do a lot of damage in inland areas outside of hurricane flood zones. Wind might not be as bad once inland, but flash flooding, 5-20" of rain, and tornadoes can and do happen hundreds of miles from the coast depending on the storm. I've lost track of storm names but just a few years ago there were huge sections of North and South Carolina that flooded from one of the Sept/Oct hurricanes. Maybe it was Matthew? Anyway, it's not as easy as don't build in a hurricane flood zone, is the point.
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe if they made the hurricane tracking map like this they would pay attention.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, it was Hurricane Matthew flooding NC in 2018.
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lifeslammer: Eh, its Texas. They deserve it


F*ck you too, buddy. Right in your face hole.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dodecahedron: Yes, it was Hurricane Matthew flooding NC in 2018.


2016. Typo.
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Outer bands already hitting Austin.
No disc golf today.
I has a sad.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm keeping a closer eye on Gonzalo, honestly.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh that's good. It'll put out those fires in the chinese consulate courtyard...
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whatever .....

/ jk
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will ICU wards getting flooded make it easier or harder for the virus to spread around?
 
AllerJeez
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
It formed in the Gulf not the Atlantic.
and it is a nasty storm hardly a Hurricane.

Subby is an attention seeking DimWit perhaps?
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Oh that's good. It'll put out those fires in the chinese consulate courtyard...


We're under a burn ban. Could use the rain.
 
Artist
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

dodecahedron: thealgorerhythm: fanbladesaresharp: DubtodaIll: You'd think after dealing with hurricanes for a couple hundred years we'd learn to not freak out every time one shows up.   Every year, WHAT? ANOTHER HURRICANE? BUT HOW????

Kind of like protests. You can see them coming but they wreck everything around no matter what you do.

And both have an easy solution. Don't build your house in a hurricane flood zone. Don't be a dick.

I agree with the don't be a dick part. But the other is not actually an easy solution because hurricanes do a lot of damage in inland areas outside of hurricane flood zones. Wind might not be as bad once inland, but flash flooding, 5-20" of rain, and tornadoes can and do happen hundreds of miles from the coast depending on the storm. I've lost track of storm names but just a few years ago there were huge sections of North and South Carolina that flooded from one of the Sept/Oct hurricanes. Maybe it was Matthew? Anyway, it's not as easy as don't build in a hurricane flood zone, is the point.


To add to this, lived in Philly for years. During hurricane season, it was not unusual to have the associated bands from the storms sweep through with heavy rain and the occasional tornado touching down-for some reason, usually on or near, large metal warehouses in NE Philly.
NYC has a few words about Sandy as well.......
Buuuutttt....for those who scream: "Bah GAWD, I HAVE to live on TEH OCEAN, fer TEH VIEWS"...."no sorrow, no pity" (what punk band sang that??? I fergets...), is whut they deserve-gonna wanna be stupid-collect the prizes you deserve.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

JustToLetYouKnowFriend: Its a CAT 1 right?

Honestly that is not too bad. I live in FL (Please help) and I only find myself getting worried at Cat 4 or higher anymore. 

I believe most structures on the Gulf now are built to Cat 4 or higher rating now, I know in FL we have strong building codes, do they have such in Texas?


Bwahahahaha You think they have strong codes in Florida.
I wouldn't bet on anything that wasn't built in the last 20 years.
 
powhound
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Maud Dib: Outer bands already hitting Austin.
No disc golf today.
I has a sad.


What kind of attitude is that? Just add two strokes (flings? tosses?) to each basket and a free mulligan if your disc gets caught in the wind and is never seen again.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Shostie: I'm keeping a closer eye on Gonzalo, honestly.


oh, you have no problem with the one with a white woman name, but the hispanic named one you want to keep an eye on...
 
Mock26
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Wait, what? There are still people alive in Texas? Well good for them!
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
No one noticed other than in all of the Fark articles about it.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: Shostie: I'm keeping a closer eye on Gonzalo, honestly.

oh, you have no problem with the one with a white woman name, but the hispanic named one you want to keep an eye on...


#AllHurricanesMatter
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Hurricane Hanna?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Will ICU wards getting flooded make it easier or harder for the virus to spread around?


Well, I suppose the folks on vents will die when the power goes out and backups fail - that's bad.  But there will be fewer COVID patients - that's good.  But there might be more Potassium Benzoate - that's bad.
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: Shostie: I'm keeping a closer eye on Gonzalo, honestly.

oh, you have no problem with the one with a white woman name, but the hispanic named one you want to keep an eye on...


If the name is Karen watch out
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

cretinbob: JustToLetYouKnowFriend: Its a CAT 1 right?

Honestly that is not too bad. I live in FL (Please help) and I only find myself getting worried at Cat 4 or higher anymore. 

I believe most structures on the Gulf now are built to Cat 4 or higher rating now, I know in FL we have strong building codes, do they have such in Texas?

Bwahahahaha You think they have strong codes in Florida.
I wouldn't bet on anything that wasn't built in the last 20 years.


Codes changed dramatically after Andrew in Aug. 1992.
 
riverwalk barfly
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Maud Dib: Outer bands already hitting Austin.
No disc golf today.
I has a sad.


Yeah, got some winds and rain in San Antonio in the last hour. Not much, but the first band.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

VisualiseThis: Smoking GNU: Will ICU wards getting flooded make it easier or harder for the virus to spread around?

Well, I suppose the folks on vents will die when the power goes out and backups fail - that's bad.  But there will be fewer COVID patients - that's good.  But there might be more Potassium Benzoate - that's bad.


Where's the free frogurt!!!!
 
buttercat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


We just got the very first rain bands.  Luci is not amused.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This thread is a reflection of humanity
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image image 568x440]


Allow me to reiterate.
F*ck you. Right in your face hole.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.