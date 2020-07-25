 Skip to content
(Fox News) Debate about states rights vs federal powers erupts. This is not a repeat from 1860
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I am certain that the States Rights militias are going to leap out of the woodwork to protect the freedom of speech and assembly, as well as their states' sovereignty from Federal thugs.

Any. Day. Now.
 
kendelrio [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If the consequences weren't so farking serious this would be almost funny....
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
There's no debate.  He'll simply have Trump's thugs arrested.

Good.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Department of Homeland Security, Customs and Border Protection, Federal Protective Service, and U.S. Marshals Service were deployed to Portland, Ore. and Washington, D.C., to quell pockets of violence stemming from otherwise peaceful demonstrations denouncing police brutality and racial inequality.

Get farked, Fox. The action verb here is 'incite,' not 'quell'.
 
pearls before swine [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In a sense, the Civil War was actually about states' rights, though not in the way Southern apologists usually use that term.  The South seceded to eliminate states' right to prohibit slavery.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Go for it. Who's stopping you?
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Awesome if there's a civil war we can hope to see Trump installed as god emperor for life.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Callous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It's almost funny how the roles reverse so fast when the White House changes hands.  I say almost because we only want a strong federal government when our party controls the White House and is pushing our will on states we don't like and we aren't thinking about the future beyond what we want at that moment.
 
Saturn5
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yes, those people who have been mocked and vilified will obviously rush to the defense of those who have mocked and vilified them.  

Responding to violence and destruction of federal property isn't the same as preventing freedom of speech and assembly no matter what the media wants to tell you.  Too much rioting and violence has been allowed for too long. Peaceful redress of grievances, rock on.  I'm right there with you.  Looting and burning buildings, I don't care what your cause is, get farked.
 
rohar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Um, wait, wut?

Broad generalizations lead to incorrect conclusions.  It's almost as if you completely forgot about the libertarian left.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Peaceful protests happen, right wing drones are instructed to say "That won't accomplish anything! You have to make more noise and maybe break things otherwise protesting is pointless because people will just ignore it!"

Not-so peaceful protests happen, right wing drones are instructed to say "Lawless thugs looting and burning things and committing violence all need to be shot in the streets!"

No matter how you do it, you're wrong.
 
theguyyousaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TaintPunchJudy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

"THE MEDIA," he screamed, in a super manly voice
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dems hated states rights. Then came cannabis.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Libertarian left?

LOL.

Leftists are anything but Libertarian.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Not our fault if leftists can't figure out how to accomplish things...or if their accomplishments are either unpalatable to everyone else, or just outright failures.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Curious whether these alleged "federal officers" are really federal employees and/or officers of the court.

Ultimately the judge of the court is very jealous of his/her turf and doesn't want to be seen at the dirty madame who runs a bawdy house, in case these little green men are hiding behind her skirts.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the protestors manage to burn down the federal court houses in their cities, do they realize where the court cases will go for trial?
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am Dictator Don!
I has rights...all the rights!
No one has rights!

You may be granted rights if you
WORSHIP ME!!
 
lostcat [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus...I didn't notice it was FoxNews and I looked at the comments.

Must. Get. To the... Shower.
 
Callous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FTFY
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

But enough about the Trump agenda...
 
rohar
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Leftists are anything but Libertarian, but roughly half of them are libertarian.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

It's not even that.  The same people who were screaming that having to wear a mask was tyranny are cheering on literal secret police only two weeks later.  The supposed principles of liberty and State's rights went by the boards as soon as they weren't useful to them any more.

If you do not hold to your principles when they are inconvenient, they are not principles, they are simply tactics.

The party of Trump has declared war on everyone else, and to them, everything is just a tactic.
 
Nocrash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Me to but I noticed it was Fox so I only have myself to blame.
 
gnarlywizzard
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

I usually identify as left libertarian. You might disagree or whatever.

The quick version is that people have a right to the fruit of their labor, but land and resources should be shared. Left libertarians usually support a significant land value tax and heavy pollution taxes, but minimal other taxes.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: If the protestors manage to burn down the federal court houses in their cities, do they realize where the court cases will go for trial?


If the Boogaloo's burn down the federal court house and frame the "protestors" do they realize that the court will believe the Boogaloos?

Never use violence against a government without a scapegoat.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

I think part of it's because of disingenuous arguments, like "states rights".  It's basically, "we didn't like what the majority of states want, so we don't want to follow federal law.  But we'll be happy to force our morals on you when given the opportunity".  So DC gets stomped on by the feds.

I mean, how many politicians who claim to be "right to life" are also supporters of the death penalty and military intervention?

Or how "fiscally conservative" basically means "we're going to protest when you try to spend money, but we'll happily run up the national debt when we're in charge".  (although to be fair, there have been a few Republicans that pushed back again this ... but they tend to be so right-wing that it seems like they're trying to obstruct *everything* they can.

Or "tea party" to connect them to noble efforts in the revolution -- but the complaints weren't "we don't want to pay taxes", it was "taxation without representation", which would be a better argument for DC residents.

We need to get rid of the current voting system.  Eliminate primaries and go to acceptance or ranked voting, and we won't be stuck with a bunch of bad choices on election day.

/former municipal elected official
//currently a municipal election judge
 
zgrizz
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
To date, despite protesters armed with hundreds of cameras, there is no video of 'federal agents storming protesters'.

There is significant footage of federal agents arresting protesters after having been attacked, assaulted and fired upon with projectiles, weapons and explosives.

It seems the left is mentally incapable of recognizing the difference.
 
Alaskan Yoda [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

States rights only matter when Democrats are in charge.
Laws and rules only apply to Democrats.
You only have to show respect to the President and blindly follow him like a god if he's a Republican.
Budget deficits only matter when Democrats are in charge.

Got it?
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

there are anti authoritarian leftists. Usually live on communes though.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Not our fault if leftists can't figure out how to accomplish things...or if their accomplishments are either unpalatable to everyone else, or just outright failures.


yeah, the left is the one with problem. Providing a reasonable quality of life and healthcare to everyone is unpalatable to the right, but the left has a problem. Ok...
 
Alaskan Yoda [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Also where were the SS storm troopers when Cliven Bundt' again held armed standoffs agaisnt the federal government in Oregon and Nevada. Surely they weren't molly coddled and allowed to have people send them snacks, right?

The storm troopers will take care of the Gravy Seals protesting masks while armed to the teeth, right?

The storm troopers are going to arrest the Republican lawmaker who publically just threatened Indiana's Governor (fellow Republican of course) with a gun?
Right? Right?
 
Mouser [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
To be fair, Subby, this is a bunch of Democratic state governors defying a Republican President's attempts to curtail the spread of their lawless societies.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

In the interest of clarity, leftists can be small L libertarian. Capital L Libertarians are generally rightwingers who literally don't believe drivers licenses should be a thing.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
rohar:

oh, wait, that seems to be what you said.
 
rohar
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Exactly..  A position is libertarian.  Libertarian is a party.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Did you know Donald J Trump has a big bounty on his head from the government of Iran for violently and illegally killing an Iranian citizen?

If you want to respond to violence, start with Trump.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

I usually identify as left libertarian. You might disagree or whatever.

The quick version is that people have a right to the fruit of their labor, but land and resources should be shared. Left libertarians usually support a significant land value tax and heavy pollution taxes, but minimal other taxes.


You'll be needing a new name then. The Libertarian Party are a bunch of right wing nut jobs. I know leftist libertarians exist, I just don't think they should be called that, as it harms the brand.

Its like coming up with a great new car and then naming it the Cockmaster.
 
Callous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Yet suddenly they are important to Democrats.

Laws and rules only apply to Democrats.

Except when they want to burn down Federal buildings or police stations.

You only have to show respect to the President and blindly follow him like a god if he's a Republican.

Yea, Trump is getting nothing but respect from Democrats. LOL

Budget deficits only matter when Democrats are in charge.

Which is different from when?

Got it?

Yea, I got it, you ignore anything you don't want to see.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

zgrizz: To date, despite protesters armed with hundreds of cameras, there is no video of 'federal agents storming protesters'.

There is significant footage of federal agents arresting protesters after having been attacked, assaulted and fired upon with projectiles, weapons and explosives.

It seems the left is mentally incapable of recognizing the difference.


except for all the videos of storm troopers beating the protestors, you mean?
 
rohar
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

There's no brand.  The opposite of authoritarian is libertarian.  That's the English language.

Now, I might be inclined to argue a political party shouldn't have co-opted the word as their party name, but that's a whole different discussion.
 
Callous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Alaskan Yoda: Also where were the SS storm troopers when Cliven Bundt' again held armed standoffs agaisnt the federal government in Oregon and Nevada.


When did the Branch Dildonians try to burn the place down with people in it?
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

https://www.npr.org/2020/06/01/867532​0​70/trumps-unannounced-church-visit-ang​ers-church-officials

Fark off.
 
gnarlywizzard
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: You'll be needing a new name then. The Libertarian Party are a bunch of right wing nut jobs. I know leftist libertarians exist, I just don't think they should be called that, as it harms the brand.

Its like coming up with a great new car and then naming it the Cockmaster.


I knids see what you're saying but small l libertarian as a philosophical principle has been around much longer than the big L Libertatian party has, and I suspect will be around much longer.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Omg,
Politics tab really has become the sanest tab on Fark! I was wondering why there are so many Kremlin bootlickers showing up.

Joe Biden is NOT guaranteed a victory, this thread is a good reminder of that.

Trump is violating the Constitution by sending DHS goons to crackdown on protesters while Mitch McConnell shovels money in to the pocket of the big corporate looters.

Trump is a threat to America.

Don't parrot the Kremlin!
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Subby hasn't read his/her Fark manifesto lately.

States' rights are good for gun control  and weed legalization, bad for abortion, insurrection, and educational choice.

Please try to keep up.
 
joker420
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Even if Trump sent the troops in with guns blazing he would still lose the election. TLTL.
 
Mister Peejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

You can't be libterarian without being left.

It's funny to listen to "right wing" people who self identify as libertarian, who talk about being pro-things that are leftist ideals.  But they aren't leftist because that is Stalin and Mao.  (Who were right-wing authoritarians)
 
jso2897
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Libertarianism is autism, expressed as a political philosophy - so no thinking person embraces it.
 
