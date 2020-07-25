 Skip to content
(MSN)   Thinking about getting a passport for when all the travel restrictions finally end? Remember the line at the end of Beetlejuice? Yeah... it's kinda like that   (msn.com) divider line
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Considering nobody will take an American at the moment, there's no real rush.
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A lot of people are probably thinking with all the documentation they have to gather to get an  "Okay to fly" driver's license, (or whatever it is called), they might as well go ahead and get a passport, or renew the expired one. (My state won't take an expired passport as proof for the driver's license.) I would be in that waiting line of 1.2 million, except I gave myself a really, really unfortunate haircut, and I am waiting for some regrowth before the new picture is taken.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, now Americans can blame their inability to go to any other countries on the Deep State instead of our abysmally poor Covid response.

So good news, everybody!
 
LadySusan [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Biscuit Tin: A lot of people are probably thinking with all the documentation they have to gather to get an  "Okay to fly" driver's license, (or whatever it is called), they might as well go ahead and get a passport, or renew the expired one. (My state won't take an expired passport as proof for the driver's license.) I would be in that waiting line of 1.2 million, except I gave myself a really, really unfortunate haircut, and I am waiting for some regrowth before the new picture is taken.


Thankfully I have a passport already...although maybe I should check the expiration date. Let's hope (and work for) a change in administration. When competent people are in charge this will become a non-issue.
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
crackpancake
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Jump in the line, shake your body on time.....OK I believe you....
 
Mister Peejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
What was the line at the end of Beetlejuice?  I was adolescent then and goth-Winona Ryder took up all of my brain's available clock cycles
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Why didn't you already have one?
 
Huggermugger [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Thank God I have a passport and Real ID.  Oh, wait, I'm still hunkered down, and even if I wanted to go anywhere, nowhere outside the US would have me, not even Yemen.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I hear Tanzania is lovely this time of year. And yes, mi amigo americano, they will let you in.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Why can everything in life be referenced to a Journey song or Beetlejuice?
 
