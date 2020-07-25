 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   For the 9,000th time: wear your farking mask   (bbc.com)
20
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And wear it over your goddamned nose, you farking imbeciles. Every time I go to Lowe's, the old white dudes there have their masks around their chins. It's maddening.
 
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Put a F**king Mask On!
Youtube wZQkBHysrig
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Counterpart did it in 2018:

Counterpart: Pandemic Flu Public Service Announcement
Youtube aVfbcZxCViU


Also a remarkably underrated show. JK Simmons was amazing.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just because something works in every other country, that just means America will flat out refuse to do it.

I'm sure someone will be able to think up an example or two
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Wow, the U.S. had nearly 80,000 new cases yesterday.

We have 1 every couple weeks.
Don't come here. People keep trying to come here. Stop it. This isn't Disney World.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I think one problem with Americans, they are so used to being fleeced, they assume everything is just another attempt to fleese them.

Except for church, or the NRA telling them they need another gun in addition to the 20 they already own, or Ford telling them they need a big truck, or Harley Davidson telling them that while motorcycles are fun to ride, everyone will think they are impotent if they do not ride an $80,000 bike.
 
Baloo Uriza [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
No one actually believes this is a problem.  NO ONE.

It's the lame waaawaaaa excuse trotted out for the tantrum demographic instead of just saying you're not the boss of me.
 
Noah_Tall [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Masks give you autism subby. Do you want autism?  Because this is how you get autism!
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
You know what people liked before 1908?

Spittoons.

Want to take a guess what outlawed as a public safety measure around that time?

Wear a farking mask.
 
NotoriousFire [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Just because something works in every other country, that just means America will flat out refuse to do it.

I'm sure someone will be able to think up an example or two


Metric system?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
40 degree day [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Nine thousandth = 1/9000 or 0.009.

Trump math.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: You know what people liked before 1908?

Spittoons.

Want to take a guess what outlawed as a public safety measure around that time?

Wear a farking mask.


1918*

My bad.
 
H31N0US [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Butt mah freedumbs
 
Dogfacedgod
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Nah, you leftists wear two instead.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Dogfacedgod: Nah, you leftists wear two instead.


This is a nice glimpse into the mind of a child.
 
