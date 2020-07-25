 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Asshats have made "serious threats" against Dr. Fauci, his wife and daughters because they're askeered of science   (cbsnews.com)
NotCodger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Trump and company need to shut the fark up about criticizing Dr. Fauci. There are enough crazy a$$hats following them that these threats are now being made as a result.

If anybody ever harms a hair on Dr. Fauci's head and is caught and charged, I want to be on the jury. Deliberations would be quick.
 
Anenu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
People threaten others because of shiat characters they voiced in video games did so I'm not even slightly surprised that people threaten people for stuff they do in real life.

I do wish the police would take such threats more seriously and actually find the people and at least heavily fine them as shiat like that is absolutely unacceptable and appalling but it is currently a sad fact of life.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Trump and his people should have some sort of consequences because of this shiat.
 
Frederick [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Anenu: I do wish the police would take such threats more seriously and actually find the people and at least heavily fine them as shiat like that is absolutely unacceptable and appalling but it is currently a sad fact of life.


Is that something the police even do anymore? Investigations, protect and serve...what do you think this is, a black and white 1950's television show?
 
labman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm really amazed he hasn't said "fark it.  Let them die"
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You've got to remember these people are just pimple farmers

These are people of the bland

The "come on, buffets!" and the "knew best."

You know; morons.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Just wait until Plandemic plays across all Sinclair stations today.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Thanks Sinclair Media:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dryknife
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Bruce Dern got death threats after his character killed John Wayne's character in the movie "Cowboys."
 
