(Some Guy)   Now for news that is sure to end well. There are 1,700+ COVID-19 cases in and around the Villages   (villages-news.com) divider line
11
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
STDs won't get credit for being the pioneers.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Great. Now they can get a case of geriatric chlamydia to go with their 'Rona.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Try threatening it with guns.  Gadsden flags?  Hmmm.  Try giving it a pithy nickname and see if that works.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not nearly enough.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God damned Village People!
Not these guys, though:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, there goes any chance of Biden not getting Florida.  Also, that pretty much gives the dems all the state wide elections.  Gerrymandering could keep them from take all the house seats and the state legislator, because Florida is Gerrymandered as hell.
 
Underwater Bystander
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Be seeing you.
 
Catlenfell [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Those that survive will blame their housekeepers.
 
sourballs
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Florida's Friendliest Hometown (if you're the right color... 🍊)
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 372 cases among 297 inmates and 75 staff members.

Saturation.  No one is immune.  No one had resistance to infection from a common cold.  So many myths-Administration and Oligarch Media pushed myths-laid to rest in one simple statement of fact.  The ambient viral load in that facility must be astronomical.
 
