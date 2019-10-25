 Skip to content
 
(The Hill)   If you receive some mysterious unsolicited seeds with Chinese writing on the package, please don't plant them. Considering how 2020's going, they probably cause zombies   (thehill.com) divider line
14
    More: PSA, Utah, Salt Lake City, Virginia Department of Agriculture, Invasive species, Utah officials, Fox affiliate, Package, Salt Lake City metropolitan area  
•       •       •

14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Drearyx
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Its to falsely boost their sales/shipping numbers for Alibaba or whatever vendor they're trying to court.

They used to send empties, guess they started weighing them. Why not ship dirt though?..

Maybe I'm wrong.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Why in the fark would China send that shiat in their own language?
 
fusillade762
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


You use the plants to fight the zombies, silly.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The official second half of 2020 begins...
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
styckx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Should I have not emptied that bag of fishfood labeled "Snakehead eggs" into my local lake?
 
anwserman
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Why in the fark would China send that shiat in their own language?


Making a quality, reputable product lessens the profit that can be made through fraud?

//there are many aspects of Chinese culture that mirror the Ferengi culture
 
Catlenfell [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's weed. The Chinese government is trying to turn us into a bunch of stoners before the invasion.
 
paulleah [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
My friend got some.. weirdness.
 
Lumber Jack Off [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Drearyx: Its to falsely boost their sales/shipping numbers for Alibaba or whatever vendor they're trying to court.

They used to send empties, guess they started weighing them. Why not ship dirt though?..

Maybe I'm wrong.


yup. Got a package yesterday that neither of us were expecting. When I googled the shippers name I got this article:

https://www.forbes.com/sites/wadeshep​a​rd/2019/10/25/americans-are-still-rece​iving-unordered-packages-from-asian-e-​criminals/amp/

Suffice to say I did not open it and marked that shiat return to sender
 
orangehat [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
 There's a zombie on my lawn...
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If you recieve any random containers of Coca Cola from China, do NOT drink them!

i.pinimg.comView Full Size


/it's an ancient Chinese joke you don't w  as by any part of!
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That the Covid you ordered.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
ya looked it up a few days ago, it's to rank stack on alibaba or something, most people where getting hair ties or something, also those "seeds" look more like dried raisins of somekind then anything else.
 
