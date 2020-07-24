 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(LGBTQ Nation)   Imagine having so much free time that this is what you decide to freak out about   (lgbtqnation.com) divider line
25
    More: Facepalm, Detergent, right evangelical Christian group, Christian right, Dishwasher, Energy Star Certified dishwasher uses, loony boycotts of television shows, slight support of LGBTQ rights, Laundry detergent  
•       •       •

853 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Jul 2020 at 6:20 AM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Wholesaler [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
This shows people really hate the fact they are alive. I say good riddance to those folks.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
"Stop liking what we don't like!"
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
The dirtiest minds on the planet belong to Evangelical Christians.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Kids don't yet know what, "it," is in the context that these whackadoodles mean.  Therefore, kids aren't going to understand what, "Do It Every Night," means in their context.  They'll take it at face value.

Only those that have been initiatied into having dirty minds will associate, "it," with screwing first and foremost.  Therefore, these whackadoodles are the dirtiest of them all, immediately jumping to this conclusion before all others.
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Describing the commercial as "vile" and "sexually suggestive," the group's mouthpiece gives a solid reconstruction of the ad in an email to supporters.


Sounds like these assholes need their pipes flushed.  If you know what I mean.

Liquid-Plumr Commercial Double Impact "Two Sexy Plumrs"
Youtube wlaRPlsHpJE
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I want those Sweets!!!
Youtube eZdHg_keqDY
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
These two time-travel here from the fifties?
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
How about that - One Million Moms Three Incels in a Basement get triggered by even the thought of other people having sex.
 
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Not to be on the antigay side, but I stop trusting Cascade when I found out phosphates were banned in dish detergents, well thats the active ingredient in Cascade. They realeased a more expensive phosphate free verison that worked, but they kept selling the original sans active ingredient. So yeah fark them.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
thepitchkc.comView Full Size
 
Insain2
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Glad I'm Agnostic & on a septic system along w/a well........I can't afford to support their "Idea" of saving water.

Plus those (Types of Sheeple) people are crazy........
 
Maybe you should drive
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I wish I had the time to worry about stupid shiat like this.

I did find it interesting that the article used the term "milquetoast"  though.  I used that term here on Fark a couple years ago and was accused of being an incel.  Apparently that term is common on incel message boards, and this particular Farker (I don't remember who it was) was convinced that nobody uses that term in the real world.
 
eKonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So they're opposed to the suggestion that married hetero couples have sex? Man, I really don't understand fundies..

Side note - how does running the dishwasher every night save water? Normally, I need to run my dishwasher with a full load twice a week. You're telling me running it seven times (even on a light wash cycle) is going to use less water than two full loads?  I call BS.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Young and old are doing it I'm told
Just one try and you too will be sold
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Ooooh baby, I want to wash your dishes all night long!
 
LabGrrl
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Can't imagine what they think about this one...
Guilty | Downy WrinkleGuard
Youtube WKOSibCsARA
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

sirrerun: [YouTube video: I want those Sweets!!!]


I had forgotten our president had been a child actor.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

eKonk: So they're opposed to the suggestion that married hetero couples have sex? Man, I really don't understand fundies..

Side note - how does running the dishwasher every night save water? Normally, I need to run my dishwasher with a full load twice a week. You're telling me running it seven times (even on a light wash cycle) is going to use less water than two full loads?  I call BS.


It's a bit of a stretch: of course running the dishwasher every night will use more water than running it twice a week if that's all you do. They're suggesting that you put the pots and pans in the dishwasher, too, instead of hand-washing them in the sink (which they claim uses more water than the dishwasher).
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"Can you imagine what goes through the mind of a child when he sees this ad?" the email asks. "We all know children repeat what they hear. There is nothing funny about kids saying, "We do it every night!"

This country has a profound perversion with censoring everything a kid will encounter later in life while freely airimg everything they won't. No wonder we elected a bizarroworld president; kids see violence and guns and GI Joe's from an early age but have no clue about procreation until maybe their school teaches them of they're lucky. That clearly has farked up more people than the "forbidden knowledge."

If anything Cascade needs to just outright air hardcore porn and heal this farking country.
 
LabGrrl
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

LabGrrl: Can't imagine what they think about this one...

I'd actually thought it was this one, and now that I know that the kid is the same I wonder what they were actually doing the first time....
Pop Pop | Downy WrinkleGuard
Youtube QgHToDMeoeU
 
Maybe you should drive
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

eKonk: So they're opposed to the suggestion that married hetero couples have sex? Man, I really don't understand fundies..

Side note - how does running the dishwasher every night save water? Normally, I need to run my dishwasher with a full load twice a week. You're telling me running it seven times (even on a light wash cycle) is going to use less water than two full loads?  I call BS.


I thought the same thing, but it looks like they're talking about high efficiency dish washers.  I'm not familiar with the concept though since my dishwasher is probably 20+ years old and works fine.  We run it when it's full, no more and no less.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
We need a term for this phenomenon of discovering malign intent where none was intended and never existed. I know, let's call it microaggressions.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

jjorsett: We need a term for this phenomenon of discovering malign intent where none was intended and never existed. I know, let's call it microaggressions.


Brainwashing. Fundamentally, this has been people turning us against each other at every possible chance as a way of distracting us from the real enemies: a small portion of corporate America that strongly believes we are all expendable and no social safety nets should exist except for corporations. They way you accomplish that goal is to keep us all chomping at the bit over trivial issues.
 
1funguy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

mainsail: The dirtiest minds on the planet belong to Evangelical Christians.


Until you get their britches off.
Pretty boring from there on out.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I just bought some Cascade Platinum last week.  I should have waited until this week so I could have said I only bought just to piss them off even more, not that that's possible.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.