(Las Vegas Review Journal)   Sir, those aren't for swimming in. Or floating in. Or dying in   (reviewjournal.com) divider line
Debussy - Clair de Lune
Youtube WNcsUNKlAKw
 
He happened in Vegas. He stayed in Vegas.
 
I would wager that he unhappened in Vegas.
 
where the water can be as deep as 13 feet

Dare I ask why a fountain pool that's only purpose is to have the illusion of looking deep and randomly do some fountain shows needs to be 13ft deep?
 
I'm kind of impressed. Those things can't be very deep.

/Someone should setup one of those roadside shrines there.
 
The equipment necessary to launch the water that high into the air for the shows isn't exactly tiny.
 
At least it wasn't the Shark Reef at Mandalay Bay. That would've been messy.
 
Sections of the lake are deeper than that. And if you got hit by one of the super shooters (3 classes: mini, articulating oarsman, and super), it would kill you. Those jets are goddamed HUGE.

Also, the water is pumped out of the old artesian well that used to water the Dunes' former golf course. Needless to say, it's cold as hell.

The baby ducks are cute though and love popcorn.
 
