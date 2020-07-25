 Skip to content
(KY3 Springfield)   Dogs can sniff out all sorts of things. Drugs, explosives, corona virus Say what??   (ky3.com) divider line
dickrickulous
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So how do they not catch it? Do they have a vaccine?
 
Mooammar Al-Cowddafi
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
https://www.dw.com/en/german-sniffer-​d​ogs-show-promise-at-detecting-coronavi​rus/a-54300863

So this is a thing, however I haven't found out where they need to sniff to detect it. Any guesses?
 
Spermbot [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
FTFA: "Researchers hope that this can help the travel industry, which has been gutted since the start of the pandemic."

If there's one thing that would inspire confidence in traveling, it's finding out that an infection-spreading airline passenger has been wandering freely in the airport.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

dickrickulous: So how do they not catch it? Do they have a vaccine?


I recall reading that studies have determined that the canine ACE2 receptor binds poorly to nCoV-SARS-2's spike protein. That plus no known canine infections so far mean dogs don't have to worry about it.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm not surprised. We already know that dogs can detect cancer, diabetes, tuberculosis, and malaria.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Bruscar: I'm not surprised. We already know that dogs can detect cancer, diabetes, tuberculosis, and malaria.


Also zombies.
 
