(Sky.com)   Reports of "large apex predator" in West Sussex turns out to be giant stuffed animal sitting on park bench. Americans would have realized this because we like to win carnival games   (news.sky.com) divider line
RodneyToady [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
sitting on park bench

They should name it Aqualung.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

hi gui's
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: [i.pinimg.com image 474x556]
hi gui's


Oh yeah, that sucker was eyeing little girls with bad intent.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Don't worry... When winter comes, it will simply freeze to death.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Now I'm upset.   I thought the "Mr T" trifecta was in play.
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Baloo Uriza [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user image

You can't.  It's Fox News for a different continent.
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ less than a minute ago  
For some reason, I picture the scene from Band of Brothers where the airborne accidentally got the old British man to surrender.

I just picture an older, Michael Caine type riding up to the stuffed cat, stopping with a very British "well then" and doing a slow 180
 
