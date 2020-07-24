 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   Hate read of the day headline for you poors: "Turning a Second Home Into a Primary Home"   (nytimes.com) divider line
    More: Facepalm, New York City, Ms. Fischer, weekend home, Mr. Baldwin, Michelle Smith, vacant Manhattan office, 22-year-old son, Ned Baldwin  
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
1% problems.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Of course it's from a New York newspaper.
 
JRoo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Secondary

FTFT

/hate read for grammar nazis, too
 
Earl of Chives
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
 If the Poors would just buy some more money, they could get a 2nd house too!
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
But where will I store my art collection. The climate control on my super yacht is kinda pricey....
 
