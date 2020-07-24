 Skip to content
(CNN)   Joshua Tree hiker is stranded in God's country for 40 hours, climbs one-tree hill in search of food. He eventually manages to exit, but bad situation could have been a Sunday bloody Sunday if rescuers still hadn't found what they're looking for   (cnn.com) divider line
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I wish I had submitted this headline. Well done subs.
 
Earguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Wherever he's going, I will follow.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Good thing they did. The rescuers would've eventually gone home, with or without him.
 
HeathenHealer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I couldn't make sense of this damn headline. It moved in mysterious ways.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The important thing is he recorded himself.
/2020
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Headline left me numb.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thought this was obscure outside of NZ?

U2 - One Tree Hill
Youtube WfKhVV-7lxI
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Good! They didn't find my dead hearing impaired hooker stash
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
A wizard once found himself lost in the desert without any shoes and only a ration of onions to eat.

He was found two weeks later but he was a super calloused fragile mystic hexed with halitosis
 
creckert
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: A wizard once found himself lost in the desert without any shoes and only a ration of onions to eat.

He was found two weeks later but he was a super calloused fragile mystic hexed with halitosis


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
He looks awful smug for a dumbass that had to be rescued.
 
scalpod
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This headline was automatically downloaded to my iTunes library without my having asked for it.
 
Hillbilly Jim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

scalpod: This headline was automatically downloaded to my iTunes library without my having asked for it.


media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


U2, Subby?
 
zerkalo
‘’ less than a minute ago  

scalpod: This headline was automatically downloaded to my iTunes library without my having asked for it.


Dammit!
 
